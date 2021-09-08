U.S. markets close in 6 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,516.25
    -3.78 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,157.42
    +57.42 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,315.96
    -58.37 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,275.61
    -16.44 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.49
    +1.14 (+1.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.90
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.30
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1813
    -0.0035 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3560
    -0.0140 (-1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3755
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3240
    +0.0650 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,515.20
    -4,366.46 (-8.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,188.67
    -10.80 (-0.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,114.44
    -34.93 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

Notion acquires India's Automate.io in push to accelerate product expansion

Manish Singh
·3 min read

Notion said on Wednesday it has acquired Automate.io, an Indian startup that builds connectivity and integrations with over 200 services, as the workplace productivity startup looks to accelerate its product expansion to become more compelling for tens of millions of individuals and businesses that are increasingly moving to digital collaborative tools.

The San Francisco-headquartered startup, which was last valued at $2 billion in private markets, said the acquisition of the Hyderabad-headquartered Automate will help Notion understand the know-how of -- and leverage -- the 200 integrations the Indian startup has developed to give users and enterprises alike the ability to bring their most workflows into Notion.

The acquisition, first for Notion, is a “strategic piece to our puzzle,” said Akshay Kothari, chief operating officer of Notion, in an interview with TechCrunch. “It’s a sizable acquisition,” he said, though he did not disclose the terms of the deal.

Acquiring Automate -- which had only raised capital once, and that too largely from friends and family, and which like Notion is profitable -- is also enabling Notion to set up an engineering center in India, its first outside of the U.S., he said. (He expects to set up more offices in India, where the startup's product is already popular especially among startup circles, in the future.)

Automate has developed a wide-range of integrations with firms operating in several industries including e-commerce, payments, marketing, social, and productivity. One of the firms it has built a number of integrations for is Notion.

A look at some of the popular services for which Automate.io has developed integrations.

A Notion user / admin can use Automate to connect the collaborative platform to Slack, Gmail, Mailchimp, Salesforce, Google Workspace, Office 365, Dropbox, WordPress, RSS Feed, PayPal and dozens of other services, for instance. “Each product has an API. What Automate has done is work with each API to build pipes in a way that users themselves don’t have to worry to get work done,” he said.

Notion discovered Automate a few months ago when it launched its API to the public. “I hadn’t heard of them. But because they were one of our first partners, I looked into who they are,” said Kothari, who reached out to Ashok Gudibandla, chief executive of Automate.io, a few months ago.

"Our mission has always been to support businesses by automating repetitive tasks, and to be more efficient. We want users to spend less time dealing with challenging integrations, and more time building and creating the software they need," said Gudibandla in a statement.

"Together with Notion, we'll be able to offer the same integration and automation experience to a broader set of users across the globe. We are thrilled to be joining forces with Notion, an ideal partner who shares our values and commitment to extending the power of a collaborative, seamless software experience."

Automate.io currently offers some paid plans and will continue to offer those to customers, said Kothari.

On a side note, as a longtime Notion customer, I asked Kothari if the company is working on adding support for Apple Pencil and Spotlight search on Mac. Both are in the firm's to-do list. He offered me a glimpse at some of the things the startup is working on -- and the list is quite big (the startup tracks every feature request, even those made on Twitter) -- and Spotlight search integration on iPhone should ship soon.

With Automate.io, Kothari said he expects Notion to be able to get some of these features out sooner. "The challenge we face is that Notion is currently used by individuals, individuals working at companies, and those companies. Each person has a unique request. One of the things we are trying to do is stay horizontal," he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Real-time database platform SingleStore raises $80M more, now at a $940M valuation

    In the latest development, SingleStore -- which provides a platform to enterprises to help them integrate, monitor and query their data as a single entity, regardless of whether that data is stored in multiple repositories -- is announcing another $80 million in funding, money that it will be using to continue investing in its platform, hiring more talent and overall business expansion. The round, a Series F, is being led by Insight Partners, with new investor Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and previous backers Khosla Ventures, Dell Capital, Rev IV, Glynn Capital, and GV (formerly Google Ventures) also participating. The startup has to date raised $264 million, including most recently an $80 million Series E as recently as last December, just on the heels of rebranding from MemSQL.

  • India paves way for more women in armed forces

    The government says women can join military colleges and be eligible for permanent commissions.

  • Why Kadmon Holdings Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

    Sanofi adds another bolt-on acquisition in what is turning out to be a busy year for the French pharma titan.

  • Nvidia Stock Dips on Report of EU Opposition to Arm Deal

    Nvidia is facing fresh opposition from the European Union over its planned $40 billion acquisition of British chipmaker Arm, a report says.

  • Vertiv to buy E&I Engineering for up to $2 billion, cuts profit and sales outlook citing supply challenges

    Vertiv Holdings LLC announced Wednesday an agreement to buy E&I Engineering Ireland Ltd., and its affiliate Powerbar Gulf LLC, in a deal valued at up to $2 billion. Separately, Vertiv cut its financial outlook, as worse-than-expected supply chain challenges are offsetting continued "robust" demand. Under terms of the deal, Vertiv, a digital infrastructure company, will make an upfront payment of $1.8 billion, consisting of $1.17 billion in cash and $630 million worth of Vertiv shares. The deal c

  • Smiths Group backs higher US bid for medical arm

    Smiths said the terms of the new deal with ICU Medical are ‘superior’ to the previous agreed sale to US buyout firm TA Associates.

  • State Street is making its largest acquisition since 2007 to build up its investor services practice

    State Street is buying the Investor Services business of Brown Brothers Harriman for $3.5 billion in a move to bulk up its business providing asset managers with back-end support for their accounts and customer paperwork.

  • Enbridge in $3 Billion Deal to Add U.S. Oil Export Capacity

    (Bloomberg) -- Enbridge Inc., the Canadian pipeline giant, agreed to acquire a smaller U.S. rival to add export capacity on the Gulf Coast. The company is buying Moda Midstream Operating LLC for $3 billion in cash from EnCap Flatrock Midstream, Enbridge said Tuesday in a statement. Enbridge’s stock price rose as much as 50 cents to C$50.62 in Toronto, the highest since March 2020, before erasing gains.The deal marks a shift in focus toward the U.S. market for Enbridge as it wraps up construction

  • Morrisons takeover battle poised for auction

    The grocer told the City that it was now in discussions with the UK’s Takeover Panel, which regulates acquisition activity, to start an auction process.

  • Stellantis shareholder Dongfeng sells down stake for 600 million euros

    Stellantis shareholder Dongfeng Motor Hong Kong (DMHK) has sold part of its stake in the automaker for about 600 million euros ($710 million), as agreed before the group was formed via a merger at the beginning of the year. As part of a package of agreements signed by shareholders upon the tie-up between Fiat Chrysler and France's Peugeot maker PSA, former PSA investor Dongfeng was required to sell around 36 million shares in the new group by the end of 2022. Dongfeng said it had completed the sale of 36.1 million Stellantis shares, equivalent to a 1.15% stake, through an accelerated bookbuilding process (ABB) at a price of 16.65 euros each.

  • Why Shares of This EV Battery Stock Are Flying Higher Today

    Shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition (NYSE: SOAC), however, are soaring. Investors are celebrating news today that Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition, a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC), is a major step closer to completing its merger with DeepGreen Metals, a business focusing on producing metals for use in electric vehicle batteries. The catalyst behind the stock's rise today is news that Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition's shareholders officially approved the merger with DeepGreen Metals during a meeting on Sept. 3.

  • Here's Why Columbia Property Trust Soared on Tuesday

    Real estate investment trusts, or REITs, aren't exactly known for their large price swings, but that's exactly what we're seeing with office REIT Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP). As of 2 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Columbia Property Trust shares were higher by about 15%. Rather, it was announced early Tuesday morning that Columbia's board has agreed to be acquired by PIMCO for $3.9 billion, inclusive of debt.

  • Greenlane shares rise as analyst green lights the stock as a buy

    Greenlane Holdings Inc. shares are up about 3% on Tuesday after the Boca Raton, Fla.-based maker of packaging, rolling papers, glass products and grinders for cannabis was initiated with a buy rating and $6 price target by Alliance Global Partners. The ratings move comes after the company completed its acquisition of KushCo Holdings Inc. on Sept. 1. Alliance Global analyst Aaron Grey said the combined company is positioned to capitalize on growth in the cannabis business. Greenlane is currently

  • UPDATE 2-Avantor bolsters COVID vaccine manufacturing with $2.9 bln Masterflex deal

    U.S. lab products provider Avantor Inc will buy Masterflex from privately held Antylia Scientific in a $2.9 billion all-cash deal to beef up its COVID-19 therapy and vaccine manufacturing operations. The purchase, announced on Tuesday, would enable Avantor to take advantage of strong demand for vaccines as the Delta variant drives a jump in U.S. infections and evidence emerges of waning antibody levels in vaccinated people. A top U.S. health official said last week that the government plans to invest $3 billion in the vaccine supply chain, as it prepares to begin offering a booster shot to Americans.

  • PayPal's $2.7 billion Japan deal heats up buy now, pay later race

    U.S. payments giant PayPal Holdings Inc said it would acquire Japanese buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Paidy in a $2.7 billion largely cash deal, taking another step to claim the top spot in an industry experiencing a pandemic-led boom. The deal tracks rival Square Inc's agreement last month to buy Australian BNPL success story Afterpay Ltd for $29 billion, which experts said was likely the beginning of a consolidation in the sector. Buying Paidy will help PayPal expand in a country where online shopping volume has more than tripled over the last 10 years to some $200 billion, but more than two-thirds of all purchases are still paid in cash, PayPal said in an investor presentation.

  • PIMCO Acquires Columbia Property Trust For $3.9B

    The real estate investment trust Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: CXP) has been acquired for $3.9 billion by acquired by funds managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO), which plans to take the company private. What Happened: Columbia Property has an office portfolio of 15 properties spread across four markets — Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. — which contains more than 6 million rentable square feet. The company also has four properties under developme

  • Sorell's S4Capital continues deal spree with Cashmere merger

    The deal is the latest in a string of 25 acquisitions since S4 Capital launched three years ago.

  • Gruppo Florence Acquires Textile Specialist

    The Italian luxury industrial pole is adding Antica Valserchio, a Tuscany-based textile specialist, to its portfolio.

  • Deutsche Telekom Nears $5.9 Billion Sale of Dutch Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Telekom AG will use proceeds from the sale of its Dutch unit to acquire a greater stake in T-Mobile US Inc., deepening its shift to the U.S. market where it leads the industry in the next generation of mobile technology. Warburg Pincus and Apax Partners will purchase T-Mobile Netherlands for 5.1 billion euros ($6.1 billion) from Deutsche Telekom and venture partner Tele2, which owns a 25% stake, the private equity firms said Tuesday. Bloomberg reported on Monday that the

  • Kansas City Southern in talks on Canadian Pacific's $31B bid

    Kansas City Southern is in talks with Canadian Pacific to determine whether its $31 billion bid for the railroad is the best offer on the table after regulators rejected a key part of Canadian National's $33.6 billion bid last week. Kansas City Southern said Saturday that its board believes CP's lower offer could be the better deal. That would be because the Surface Transportation Board said Canadian National won't be able to use a voting trust to acquire Kansas City Southern and then hold the railroad during the board's lengthy review of the overall deal.