Notion’s Productivity Software Gets Used for Relationships, Journaling, Plant-Watering

Priya Anand
4 min read
0

(Bloomberg) -- Elizabeth Lin, a 31-year-old designer, likes to stay organized. So much so that she used the workplace productivity software from Notion Labs Inc. to plan her wedding in 2022, keeping track of everything from guest lists to venue options to pricing packages with a level of specificity not possible with a simple Excel spreadsheet.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Notion, valued at $10 billion, makes note-taking and project management software for the workplace, allowing people to create flexible tools like custom wikis and calendars within pages. Over the last year, the platform has also become increasingly popular for noncorporate use — not just for wedding planning but also for habit-tracking, budgeting and even plant care.

People like Lin have built more than 15,000 templates for a variety of tasks. They’re available on a Notion marketplace, where other people can add them, sometimes for a fee, and use them as their own — like a highly customizable Google document. The concept went viral this month, when former Notion staffer Ben Lang wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that he and his wife “use Notion religiously to manage our day-to-day life.”

The tasks included grocery lists and a document of “our principles,” a la a company mission statement. The template was roundly mocked on X — still, Lang said thousands of people have downloaded it.

Corporate productivity software has been creeping into American households to manage personal life for years, as programs such as Slack, Asana and Trello became more popular at work and gradually expanded outside the office. Notion — with its unending options for specialization, color-coding and emojis — takes the habit to the next level. More than just communication or scheduling, the company offers extensive options for task management. For example, one template dedicated to houseplant health features columns on watering frequency, fertilizer requirements, trimming instructions and life expectancy.

Lin sells the Notion templates she’s built as a side income stream. A former designer for the education startup Primer, she posted her own wedding planning template for $39, and found 52 buyers without bothering to market it. She also sells her trip-planning template, which about 33 people have purchased. And she created a design portfolio template, for which she raised the price to $25 from $15. More than 400 people have purchased it.

“I have a lot of fun making the templates,” Lin said. “It’s more like a fun activity, and then I’ll just put it up.”

Notion launched its gallery of template options last June, making it easier to find prebuilt pages. There are now about 20,000 available. The company offers different pricing tiers, based in part on how many people can access one workspace, including a free tier. The top categories for templates browsed are school-related, ranging from sheets that assign each member of a group project different tasks, to timelines to assignment-trackers.

Personal productivity is the second-most popular bucket, with sub-options including habit-tracking and journaling. Despite the plethora of budgeting apps available, Notion templates dedicated to penny-crunching are also among the most visited.

As of now, Notion doesn’t take a cut when users post and charge others for templates. The company said it couldn’t speak to future plans about payments. Matt Piccolella, Notion’s product lead for templates, said the goal is to “make software tool-making ubiquitous.”

The company is embracing its expansion into the day-to-day lives of techies and beyond. “Notion really has sparked this kind of creative energy in all of our personal users,” Piccolella said. “What can’t you use Notion for in your personal life?”

Some of Silicon Valley’s highest profile investors have also bought into the proliferation of Notion, which was founded in 2013. VCs including Sequoia Capital and Coatue have put more than $300 million into the startup. Recently, the company has said it’s integrating artificial intelligence into its offerings.

Piccolella said that the company’s software has become an essential part of his life, too. He recently planned a trip to Norway on Notion. In the past, when he was in a long-distance relationship, “Notion got us through it.” He also keeps his reading lists in Notion instead of using Goodreads. “Anything and everything I do is in Notion.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • RevenueCat raises $12M Series C as it expands its subscription management to the web

    RevenueCat, a top subscription management platform for apps that monetize via in-app purchases, is now flush with new capital as it expands to the web. The company has closed on a $12 million Series C led by Adjacent, following the launch of a new product, RevenueCat Billing, that allows web app developers to integrate subscription purchases into any website. The timing of the product's launch is notable, as it arrives amid the implementation of the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) regulation, which is forcing Apple to open the iPhone and the App Store to new competition.

  • Ex-NSA hacker and ex-Apple researcher launch startup to protect Apple devices

    Two veteran security experts are launching a startup that aims to help other makers of cybersecurity products to up their game in protecting Apple devices. Wardle then worked as an offensive security researcher for years before switching to independently researching Apple macOS defensive security. Since 2015, Wardle has developed free and open-source macOS security tools under the umbrella of his Objective-See Foundation, which also organizes the Apple-centric Objective By The Sea conference.

  • Meta plunges, mega mining merger revealed

    Megacap Meta revived Big Tech jitters on Wall St overnight as its pumped-up stock balked at an ostensibly decent earnings update late Wednesday - but the mining sector was abuzz about BHP's possible $39 billion mega bid for Anglo American. Either way, the Meta retreat has dragged Wall St stock futures back down about 0.5-1.0% ahead of Thursday's bell and ups the ante as the 'Magnificent 7' reports keep rolling in. With almost a third of the S&P500 reported already, nearly 80% have beaten estimates and reported earnings growth has picked up close to 7% - back to where consensus forecasts for the first quarter were at the start of the year.

  • Check Point Software's Products and Licenses Revenue Falls In Q1, Stock Slides

    Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) reported fiscal first-quarter 2024 revenue growth of 6% year-on-year to $598.80 million, beating the consensus of $595.12 million. The American-Israeli enterprise security solution provider's adjusted EPS of $2.04 beat the consensus of $2.01. Revenue from Products and licenses declined 7.1% to $100.3 million, Security subscriptions increased 15.4% year over year to $263.4 million, and Software updates and maintenance grew 2.2% year over year to

  • Microsoft to report Q3 revenue as Wall Street looks for AI growth

    Microsoft will report its Q3 earnings after the bell Thursday, as investors look for AI growth.

  • Forget Nvidia: 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Instead

    Evolving business strategies in the tech sector might transform your investment options. Two adaptable tech giants could be more appealing than Nvidia right now.

  • Intel Earnings Day Is Here. Better PC Demand Could Provide a Boost.

    Intel stock bulls will need to remain patient, with multiple quarters to go before the chip company gains traction for a bet-the-company push to compete with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Samsung in the chip-manufacturing business. Meanwhile, Intel’s first-quarter-earnings report, due after the close of trading Thursday, could show signs of improving demand from the PC segment. Citi analyst Christopher Danely, while maintaining a Neutral rating on Intel shares, recently launched an “upside catalyst watch” on the stock, which is down 32% year to date, largely due to recent disclosures of larger-than-expected losses on the company’s foundry business.

  • Spotify says Apple has rejected its app update with price information for EU users

    The Swedish company submitted a new version of its app to Apple with basic pricing and website information, which is a minimum requirement under the European Commission's ruling in its music streaming case, it said in a post on X on Wednesday. Spotify said the Cupertino, California based-Apple rejected its update in a response directly sent to the company. Apple and the European Commission did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

  • Qualcomm is coming for Intel’s biggest market: PCs

    Qualcomm is debuted its Snapdragon Elite Plus chip Wednesday, as the company aims to take on Intel and AMD in the laptop market.

  • TikTok may be banned in the US. Here's what happened when India did it

    The hugely popular Chinese app TikTok may be forced out of the U.S., where a measure to outlaw the video-sharing app has won congressional approval and is on its way to President Biden for his signature. In India, the app was banned nearly four years ago. Here's what happened: WHY DID INDIA BAN TIKTOK?