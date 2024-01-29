Notion VTec Berhad Full Year 2023 Earnings: RM0.087 loss per share (vs RM0.018 profit in FY 2022)

Notion VTec Berhad (KLSE:NOTION) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM345.3m (up 3.3% from FY 2022).

Net loss: RM45.0m (down from RM9.38m profit in FY 2022).

RM0.087 loss per share (down from RM0.018 profit in FY 2022).

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Precision Engineering segment contributing a total revenue of RM338.4m (98% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth RM317.8m amounted to 92% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to RM72.1m (91% of total expenses). Over the last 12 months, the company's earnings were enhanced by non-operating gains of RM7.21m. Explore how NOTION's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Risk Analysis

