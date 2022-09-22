U.S. markets closed

Notiphy Announces Key Leadership Appointments

0
·4 min read

Appointments include Chief Marketing Officer and Board Director

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Notiphy (the "Company"), a cloud-based work execution and intelligence software for the cannabis and manufacturing sectors, announced two key leadership appointments. Notiphy has added Laurie Parfitt as Chief Marketing Officer and Kerry Jordan as a member of the board of directors. These appointments strengthen Notiphy's focused leadership approach and position the Company for continued long-term growth.

Laurie Parfitt - Chief Marketing Officer & Kerry Jordan - Board Director
Laurie Parfitt - Chief Marketing Officer & Kerry Jordan - Board Director

"I am excited to announce our new senior leadership appointments, which strengthen our leadership team and enable us to drive growth forward for our business," said Robert Wise, Notiphy CEO. "These exceptional leaders share an unparalleled passion for cannabis, and each of them brings an impeccable track record within the industry. I know that Laurie and Kerry will make significant contributions to our Company and culture."

Notiphy Chief Marketing Officer – Laurie Parfitt

Laurie Parfitt is an accomplished executive, leader, and coach who inspires companies with her vision for what's possible and her ability to execute and drive results. She has over two decades of driving innovation and execution across multiple functional areas within companies from start-up to Fortune 500. Laurie has honed her skills at organizations such as Kraft Foods, Beam Suntory, Topco Associates, Mizkan, and Mission Dispensaries. Since her time at 4Front/Mission Dispensaries, Laurie has worked with cannabis and consumer products companies on marketing leadership, brand strategy/design, consumer insights and commercial go-to-market strategy. Parfitt's background includes experience in large-scale, integrated cross-channel marketing and experience campaigns, including a background in traditional marketing, category development and sales strategy in an omni-channel environment. Parfitt served as the Vice President of Customer Engagement and Marketing for 4Front/Mission Dispensaries, which owned ten retail locations in six states. In that role, she oversaw consumer experience and marketing/brand strategies for the booming cannabis dispensary operator, as well as developed the concept of joint business planning, which includes strategic sourcing, assortment optimization and activation. Laurie holds a bachelor of science degree in Merchandising Management from Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan.

Notiphy Board Director - Kerry Jordan

Kerry Jordan is the co-founder of Supercritical, LLC, a Chicago-based cannabis consultancy. Her30-year career spans from the early days of electronic trading at Nasdaq, to derivatives structuring at Bank of America in the dot-com era, to leadership roles in alternative investments. Prior to co-founding Supercritical, Kerry was the chief operating officer of D'Orazio Capital Partners, a Chicago-based family office focused on private equity and venture capital investments in small and middle-market companies. Prior to DCP, she was the director of development at RMB Capital Management. In that role, Jordan managed client development, fund acquisition, and capital raising for its hedge fund division. Prior to RMB, she served as head of development and chief compliance officer for Chicago Capital Management L.P., a risk arbitrage hedge fund. Kerry holds a bachelor of business administration degree from the University of Massachusetts and a master of science in finance degree from the George Washington University. She also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Kerry is a former board member of the CFA Society Chicago, the International Women's Forum, and Truly Green Plastic, Inc. In addition to Notiphy, Kerry serves on the boards of Janelle Beauty, Inc. and FIN Compliance, Inc.

About Notiphy Corporation

Notiphy Corporation is a cloud-based work execution and intelligence software focused on supporting the cannabis and manufacturing sectors to ensure efficient operations that allow companies to automate and expand while increasing profitability. Recognizing the need to meet the growing demand for digital process management, content, and specialized high-tech communications platforms across different industries, Robert Wise compiled years of hands-on market research to create the flexible, simple-to-use software for manufacturers in cannabis and traditional industries. Notiphy was founded by Wise who has over 20 years of executive leadership and M&A experience as a President and Executive of cloud-based and SaaS companies or divisions for InterCall, West Corporation and FreeConferenceCall.com.

Notiphy Contacts:

Laurie Parfitt
Chief Marketing Officer
lparfitt@notiphy.io
773-230-9139

Robert Wise
Chief Executive Officer
bwise@notiphy.io
312-860-7294

Notiphy Logo
Notiphy Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/notiphy-announces-key-leadership-appointments-301631688.html

SOURCE Notiphy Corporation

