NotiSphere Announces Agreement With Vizient for Innovative Recall Management Solution

NotiSphere, Inc.
·2 min read
Image
Image

Connecting suppliers and providers electronically to manage medical recalls efficiently, quickly, and accurately.

Notisphere

Notisphere
Notisphere

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NotiSphere has been awarded a contract with Vizient, Inc. for its recall management solution, a digital platform that allows medical device suppliers to share product alerts instantly with their customers. NotiSphere enables streamlined communications between providers and suppliers, reducing time required to manage and respond to recall events, transforming the way medical recalls are managed. Vizient is the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the U.S.

The NotiSphere recall management solution, which was designated an Innovative Technology by a Vizient member-led council, eliminates the need for repetitive paper communications by delivering real-time medical supply recall alerts directly to the process owner at the provider site. The use of NotiSphere ensures that relevant information is sent only to those impacted, significantly reducing the time-to-provider notification and improving the reliability and accuracy of the information received. By ensuring the first notification goes to the correct person immediately and allowing two-way communications, NotiSphere increases recall response rates and increases patient safety while lowering the cost of this process for suppliers.

"I have been talking to suppliers and providers for years and the recall process has always been something of a challenge. With the number of recalled units at an all-time high, it has become an even greater challenge," says Guillermo Ramas, Founder and CEO of NotiSphere. "The focus of a recall is always on patient safety, which is appropriate. But my thought was - how can we better leverage technology to solve this problem? This agreement with Vizient offers a unique opportunity to drive adoption of an electronic solution that can potentially enable a rapid transformation of the industry."


For more information, visit NotiSphere at www.notisphere.com and on LinkedIn.

###

About NotiSphere

NotiSphere offers an innovative digital platform that directly connects medical device suppliers and healthcare organizations, enabling direct communication and management of medical device recalls in real-time. Our vision is to revolutionize the medical device recall alert process in use by the healthcare industry, shortening the time it takes to process recalls, eliminating significant costs for suppliers, and reducing the carbon footprint of the process used by the industry for the last forty years.

Media Contact

Francesca Ferrari
NotiSphere
(844) 732-2551
francesca@notisphere.com

