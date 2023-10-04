Notoriously scruffy Sam Bankman-Fried gets a makeover for his criminal trial with a new haircut and suit

A court sketch of Sam Bankman-Fried on the first day of his trial. JANE ROSENBERG/Reuters

Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly got a haircut from a fellow inmate for the first day of his criminal trial.

The disgraced crypto entrepreneur is famous for his messy hair and casual dress sense.

SBF has pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud and money laundering over the collapse of FTX.

Sam Bankman-Fried is famous for his unkempt curls and casual dress sense – but for the first day of his criminal trial in court, he brushed up his image.

Bankman-Fried reportedly entered the courtroom with a new close-cut haircut and a freshly-pressed suit, according to CNBC.

Per the Journal, the FTX cofounder was given the trim by a fellow prisoner at the Brooklyn federal jail where he is currently being detained.

Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to seven charges including wire fraud and money laundering.

He was arrested last year following the collapse of his crypto exchange and is being charged with orchestrating a scheme to defraud FTX customers and investors out of billions of dollars.

His ex-girlfriend Caroline Ellison , who was CEO of FTX's sister hedgefund Alameda Research, and FTX cofounder Gary Wong are both expected to testify against him.

SBF's messy hair has become a key part of his image, and reportedly inspired the design for FTX's planned Bahamas headquarters – with the architects of the company's $4.5 million "mini-city" told to design a building that would "evoke his unruly hair."

Sam Bankman-Fried is famous for his casual dress sense. Lam Yik/Bloomberg via Getty Images

His new look marks a departure from his distinctive T-shirt and cargo shorts combination, which became SBF's signature style during his rise to fame.

The disgraced crypto entrepreneur even wore the casual combo while speaking at a conference with former President Bill Clinton and British Prime Minister Tony Blair, with the latter joking that he felt "overdressed" by comparison.

FTX investor Anthony Scaramucci, meanwhile, told Insider that he had to buy SBF a suit for business meetings in the Middle East.

Jury selection for his trial began on Tuesday, with the trial expected to last six weeks.

