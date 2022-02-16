U.S. markets closed

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union Acquires Tucson-Based Mission Management & Trust Co.

·2 min read

NOTRE DAME, Ind., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Member-owned Notre Dame Federal Credit Union (Notre Dame FCU) announced today that it has completed the purchase of Mission Management & Trust Co. (Mission), located in Tucson, Arizona. Established in 1994, Mission is an Arizona-chartered, independent trust company, specializing in trust and estate services, asset management and securities custody.

Carmen Bermúdez of Mission and Tom Gryp of Notre Dame FCU

Notre Dame FCU President/CEO Tom Gryp said, "We welcome the employees and clients of Mission to the Notre Dame FCU family. Together, we will be able to offer even more services to more individuals in more communities than ever before. Putting people over profit, which is an essential part of both companies' mission, will continue to be the cornerstone of our combined efforts."

Carmen Bermúdez, Chairman and CEO of Mission, added, "Over more than a quarter century in Tucson, Mission has received acquisition offers from several interested financial firms. None showed how the combination with Mission would provide better service to our clients and to the communities we serve. We were immediately attracted, however, to Notre Dame Federal Credit Union. Their eight-decade history of excellent financial service plus a profound commitment to promoting community wellbeing blended perfectly with Mission's financial and social objectives. We look forward to providing even stronger, more extensive services to Mission clients in the years ahead."

Gryp concluded, "For far too long, trust and estate services were only tailored to meet the needs of high to ultra-high net worth clients. Through this acquisition, we will be able to scale trust and estate services to meet the needs of a much broader, and often overlooked, group of individuals and families nationwide."

McQueen Financial Advisors provided strategic insight and advised Notre Dame Federal Credit Union on this transaction.

About Notre Dame FCU
Notre Dame Federal Credit Union (Notre Dame FCU) is a not-for-profit financial cooperative. With assets exceeding $900 million and more than 60,000 members worldwide, Notre Dame FCU's dedicated partners (employees), coupled with a wide array of financial services, provide members a personalized experience through its traditional retail branch network in Northern Indiana and Phoenix, Arizona, its virtual branch (Shamrock Center) and its robust online banking platform and mobile applications. Insured by NCUA.

Notre Dame FCU Logo
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/notre-dame-federal-credit-union-acquires-tucson-based-mission-management--trust-co-301484288.html

SOURCE Notre Dame Federal Credit Union

