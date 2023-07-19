Nottingham boy designs video game character after cancer recovery

Oliver was nearly two years old when he was diagnosed with a Wilms tumour

A five-year-old boy has designed a video game character after undergoing treatment for a type of kidney cancer.

Oliver, from Nottingham, was diagnosed with a Wilms tumour in 2019 after his mother noticed a lump in his neck.

Following his treatment, the Make-A-Wish Foundation granted his wish and gave him a Nintendo Switch games console.

He has now worked with the charity to create a character for its fundraising game called Star Chaser.

Oliver was nearly two years old when his mother, Ceri-Anne, took him to the GP after finding the lump.

Oliver's character features in the game Star Chaser

He was referred for a blood test but before that could happen his symptoms worsened with a high fever and nausea.

An X-ray at the hospital showed a shadow on his kidney, confirmed by doctors as a Wilms tumour.

His left kidney was removed and he had radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

'Over the moon'

Ceri-Anne said: "Oliver remained happy throughout his treatment although it did mean that he couldn't do a lot of the things that other children could."

The Make-A-Wish Foundation grants wishes for children in the UK with a life-limiting or life-threatening condition.

The charity said it had seen a 400% increase in gaming-related wishes since 2017, with more unwell children finding solace in gaming.

Last year, after completing his treatment, the charity granted Oliver's wish for a Nintendo Switch.

Ceri-Anne said he was "over the moon".

Now, he has worked with the charity again to design his own gaming character.

"He was so excited when he was asked to design a character and was telling people he's going to be famous," said Ceri-Anne.

"He enjoys playing the game and challenging myself and his dad to beat his score."

The game was launched ahead of the charity's Wish 200 Week campaign that asks gamers to support their fundraising appeal.

