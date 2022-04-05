U.S. markets open in 6 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,577.50
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,825.00
    -4.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,165.50
    +1.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,094.00
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.31
    +1.03 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.20
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.79
    +0.20 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0989
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.80
    -0.83 (-4.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3136
    +0.0020 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.8010
    +0.0290 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,623.15
    +465.65 (+1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,096.20
    +11.94 (+1.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.07
    -14.85 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

Nouscom Announces AACR 2022 Late-Breaking Presentation of Translational Phase 1 Data of NOUS-209, an 'off-the-shelf' Neoantigen Cancer Immunotherapy for the Treatment of MSI-H Solid Tumors

·3 min read

BASEL, Switzerland, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nouscom, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing off-the-shelf and personalized viral vectored immunotherapies, today announced that new translational data obtained from the ongoing Phase 1 trial evaluating NOUS-209 has been accepted for presentation in a Late Breaking session at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. AACR will be held in person in New Orleans from 8 to 14th April.

NOUS-209, Nouscom's lead product, is an off-the-shelf cancer immunotherapy targeting shared neoantigens, administered in combination with the anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab, for the treatment of Microsatellite Instable High (MSI-H) gastric, colorectal and gastro-esophageal junction solid tumors.

Poster Presentation Details:

  • Title: Characterization of immune correlates of clinical activity for NOUS-209, an Off-the-Shelf immunotherapy, with Pembrolizumab for treatment of tumors characterized by Microsatellite Instability (MSI).

  • Session Title: Late-Breaking Research: Clinical Research 1

  • Date & Time: 10th April 2022, 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM CDT

  • Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, Louisiana, US

  • Poster number #8054

  • Presenter: Dr. Anna Morena D'Alise, Head of Immunology at Nouscom

The full abstract will be available on 8th April at 1pm ET here: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/10517/presentation/19995

About NOUS-209

NOUS-209 is an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for Microsatellite Instable High (MSI-H) tumors. MSI-H tumors are characterized by a defective DNA mismatch repair system, which generates highly immunogenic frame shift peptides (frameshift mutations, FSPs) that are not found on healthy tissue.

NOUS-209 is designed to comprise 209 shared FSP neoantigens, selected by Nouscom's proprietary GENESIS (GE(netic)NE(oantigen)S(election)I(n)S(ilico)) algorithm, on the basis that an average of 50 neoantigens on any patient's tumor will be shared with those in NOUS-209. Nouscom's heterologous prime/boost platform clones these FSPs into Great Ape Adenoviral (GAd) and Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA) vectors, combined with other immunomodulators to harness the full power of the immune response, to generate the viral-vectored vaccine.

NOUS-209 is in Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT04041310), a multicenter, open label, multiple cohorts, first-in-human clinical study of NOUS-209 in combination with pembrolizumab, designed to evaluate safety, tolerability and immunogenicity and to detect preliminary evidence of anti-tumor activity.

About Nouscom

Nouscom is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation, off-the-shelf and personalized cancer vaccines. Nouscom's proprietary technology platform harnesses the full power of the immune response by combining viral vectored vaccines based on multiple neoantigens with other immunomodulators.

Nouscom is currently advancing the clinical development of its programs:

  • NOUS-209 (lead), an off-the-shelf cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of MSI-H solid tumors, and

  • NOUS-PEV, a personalized vaccine for the treatment of advanced melanoma or lung cancer

Nouscom is led by an experienced management team with deep roots in the pharma and biotech industry and are veterans in the field of viral vectored vaccines.

Nouscom, which was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with operations in Rome, Italy, is backed by international life sciences investors.

For more information on Nouscom, please visit the company's website at www.nouscom.com or follow us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/nouscom-ag/

Contacts

Nouscom
Rick Davis, CBO
E : info@nouscom.com
T : +41 61 201 1835

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting
Sylvie Berrebi, Eleanor Perkin
E : nouscom@medistrava.com
T : +44 (0)203 928 6900

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nouscom-announces-aacr-2022-late-breaking-presentation-of-translational-phase-1-data-of-nous-209-an-off-the-shelf-neoantigen-cancer-immunotherapy-for-the-treatment-of-msi-h-solid-tumors-301516925.html

SOURCE Nouscom

Recommended Stories

  • GBS: Institutional Review Board Approval for Glucose

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:GBS READ THE FULL GBS RESEARCH REPORT GBS, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS) has received institutional review board (IRB) approval to enroll subjects for its time-course glucose evaluation study which will clinically validate the time course of glucose. Details were disclosed in a press release . The clinical trial will enroll approximately 40 subjects with type-2 diabetes and

  • Athersys closing in on commercialization of its stem cell therapy

    The Cleveland company said its Japanese partner has completed follow-up examinations of ischemic stroke patients who were treated with MultiStem.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Now That A Fourth Covid Shot Is In Play?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy as the FDA mulls a possible fourth Covid shot from Pfizer and BioNTech? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • If You See Eye Floaters, It Could Be a Sign of This Chronic Condition

    At some time or another, chances are you've seen "floaters" in your field of vision—small, dust-like specks that seem to move when your eyes move. But just what are these fleeting shapes, and why do they appear? Experts say there are a few reasons floaters may work their way into your sight, and while they're often harmless, they can also signal a serious problem in some cases. Read on to find out which chronic condition has been linked with eye floaters, and what else could be to blame for thos

  • Woman mauled by dogs wakes from coma but is sedated after learning she lost both arms

    Kyleen Waltman may also lose a leg

  • Fox viewers transformed after watching CNN for 30 days, report finds

    Study finds changes in attitudes, policy preferences about Covid-19, then president Donald Trump

  • 3 Biotech Stocks to Buy in April

    Biotech stocks, in general, again performed dismally in the first quarter of 2022. Here's why they chose Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ), and Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR). David Jagielski (Amgen): With new COVID-19 cases down significantly from where they were at the start of the year, there's optimism that hospitals and the economy as a whole can return to normal in the near future.

  • Virus Experts Warn This Could Happen Next

    It's been two years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic and it looks like the virus is here to stay for the time being, according to experts. While COVID has proven to be unpredictable and hard to pinpoint what will happen next, one thing researchers can agree on is that the virus will keep mutating and creating more variants. "COVID is a virus that will continue to mutate and spread throughout the U.S.; how severe each variant and sub-variant will be remains

  • ACC.22: Medtronic renal denervation system demonstrates significant blood pressure reduction through three years

    Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced long-term data from the first 80 patients in the SPYRAL HTN-ON MED trial, which were presented today at the American College of Cardiology's 71st Annual Scientific Session (ACC.22) late-breaking featured clinical research sessions. The data were also simultaneously published in The Lancet.1

  • Baby finally gets heart transplant after waiting seven months in hospital

    ‘I was nursing and she let out this cry and my heart just sank,’ mother says

  • Covid symptoms list expanded to include nine new signs including feeling tired

    The Covid symptoms list has been expanded to include nine new signs of the virus amid concerns there could be a "free-for-all" of staff sickness.

  • Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People It's "Absolutely Critical" to Do This Now

    For the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, we've been hoping for light at the end of the tunnel. And while we've made incredible progress, there have been serious setbacks. The pandemic has been marked by ups and downs: After the introduction of the Omicron variant led to a surge over the winter, COVID numbers declined rapidly, but now there are some signs of the trend reversing. As of March 30, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that daily new COVID cases were do

  • Mixed results for Oregon's pioneering drug decriminalization

    Oregon voters approved a ballot measure in 2020 to decriminalize hard drugs after being told it was a way to establish and fund addiction recovery centers that would offer people aid instead of incarceration. With Oregon being the first state in America to decriminalize possession of personal-use amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, LSD, oxycodone and other drugs, its program is being watched as a potential model for other states. Under Ballot Measure 110, possession of controlled substances is now a newly created Class E “violation," instead of a felony or misdemeanor.

  • Doylestown Health receives $5M gift from Johnson & Johnson chairman Alex Gorsky, wife

    Alex and Pat Gorsky are doing more than just serving as honorary chairs of Doylestown Health's One Vision fundraising campaign. The campaign has now raised nearly $92 million toward its goal of $100 million by 2023 — the year Doylestown Hospital turns 100. The bulk of the Gorsky's new gift, $4 million, will support the Gorsky Heart and Vascular Suite established as part of the Woodall Center for Heart and Vascular Care that opened in December 2017.

  • CFRX: Futility Analysis for DISRUPT Trial in 1H22…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:CFRX READ THE FULL CFRX RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Update on Phase 3 DISRUPT Trial ContraFect, Corp. (NASDAQ:CFRX) is currently conducting the Phase 3 DISRUPT (Direct Lysis of Staph aureus Resistant Pathogen Trial) trial of exebacase in patients with Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including right-sided endocarditis. The DISRUPT trial is a randomized, double

  • Virus Expert Says COVID Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

    The current dominant COVID variant "BA.2 is more transmissible but not nearly as virulent as many predecessor variants, such as Delta or Omicron," according to Ezell Askew, MD, a medical specialist for VIP StarNetwork. "This new subvariant was responsible for a record increase in hospitalizations, consistent with this high transmissibility, hence the reason for these COVID-19 spikes. A new subvariant also comes with new symptoms, as well as similar ones." How to they appear? Read on to find out

  • Family threaten legal action against Swiss assisted suicide clinic where American woman died

    Krista Atkins rejected her family’s concerns just before her death by suicide in June 2020

  • A pandemic lesson: Older adults need to go back to their doctor and make preventive care a top priority

    Older patients should reconnect with their doctors for a wellness visit. Roberto Silvino/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesOlder people have borne a higher burden of illness and death from COVID-19, with people 65 and older experiencing higher rates of hospitalization and death. That’s only part of the sad story, however. In many instances, older people stopped seeing their doctors, and standard clinical care for their chronic medical conditions and preventive care was postponed. When medical clinics reo

  • Is It Seasonal Allergies or COVID? Experts Explain the Difference

    With warmer weather (finally!) comes blooming flowers, grasses, and trees. We love these signs of spring, but for many, they herald the start of spring allergies and the attendant sneezing, runny nose, and itchy eyes.

  • Wave Life Sciences Jump As Low Doses of WVE-004 Lowers Disease Biomarker In Neurological Indications

    Wave Life Sciences Ltd's (NASDAQ: WVE) FOCUS-C9 study of WVE-004 shows reductions of poly(GP) dipeptide repeat proteins in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) with low, single doses of WVE-004. The Phase 1b/2a trial is assessing WVE-004 in C9orf72-associated amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (C9-ALS) and frontotemporal dementia (C9-FTD). Poly(GP) is a key C9-ALS/C9-FTD disease biomarker that, when reduced in CSF, indicates WVE-004's engagement of target in the brain and spinal cord. Reductions in poly(GP) wer