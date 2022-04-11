U.S. markets open in 5 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,460.50
    -23.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,470.00
    -143.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,225.00
    -102.00 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,980.30
    -10.80 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.57
    -2.69 (-2.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,946.90
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.89
    +0.07 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0911
    +0.0036 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.91
    +1.36 (+6.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3016
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.2180
    +0.8980 (+0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,341.98
    -304.32 (-0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    990.09
    -32.51 (-3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,629.08
    -40.48 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

Nouscom Announces New Translational Phase 1 Data of NOUS-209, an 'off-the-shelf' Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine for the Treatment of MSI-H Solid Tumors, at AACR 2022

·4 min read

BASEL, Switzerland, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nouscom, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing off-the-shelf and personalized viral vectored immunotherapies, today announced encouraging new translational data obtained from the ongoing Phase 1 trial evaluating NOUS-209. The data were presented yesterday in a Late Breaking session at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting.

NOUS-209, Nouscom's lead product, is an off-the-shelf cancer vaccine targeting 209 shared neoantigens. It is being investigated in a Phase 1 clinical trial, administered in combination with the anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab, for the treatment of Microsatellite Instable High (MSI-H) gastric, colorectal and gastro-esophageal junction solid tumors.

Previously presented interim clinical data of the combination (presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) Annual Meeting in November 2021) highlighted promising early signs of clinical efficacy in 12 MSI-H patients.

The new translational data presented at AACR 2022 further supported these findings and demonstrated NOUS-209 is safe, highly immunogenic with promising signs of clinical efficacy. Key findings were as follows:

  • Vaccine immunogenicity was demonstrated by ex-vivo IFN-ɣ ELISpot assay in 67% of patients in dose level 1 (n=3), and 100% (n=7) of patients in dose level 2.

  • In 3 patients with long term PRs whose pre/post treatment tumor biopsies were available, the intratumoral TCR repertoire was expanded and diversified post treatment with NOUS-209. Increased T effector memory post treatment was observed.

  • In one of these three patients, vaccine-induced neoantigen specific TCR was tracked from periphery in the tumor biopsy post NOUS-209 treatment.

  • Results indicate that neoantigen specific CD8+ T cells, induced by NOUS-209, expand and diversify only upon treatment with NOUS-209, and successfully infiltrate the tumor microenvironment to exert anti-tumor activity.

Marwan G. Fakih, M.D., Medical Oncology Specialist at City of Hope's Duarte California, and Study investigator said: "While we have seen progress in the treatment options for MSI-High solid tumors in recent years, there remains a significant unmet need. It is therefore extremely encouraging to see these new translational Phase 1 data illustrating how NOUS-209 induces robust T cell expansion and TCR diversification in patients demonstrating durable clinical responses. I very much look forward to the full analysis of the Phase 1 results and further clinical development."

Dr. Elisa Scarselli, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder of Nouscom, said: "The data, obtained from 12 metastatic MSI-H patients, highlights a common signature observed post vaccination in patients with durable clinical response. The signature is characterized by the TCR repertoire expansion and diversification in tumor infiltrating lymphocytes stimulated by vaccination with NOUS-209, together with a parallel increase of T cells with effector memory phenotype. Moreover, we were able to track vaccine induced T cells among those expanded post-treatment in the tumor of one of these patients.

"We look forward to building upon our compelling proof-of-concept data by leveraging important learnings from the ongoing trial to support the development of NOUS-209 as potentially the first neoantigen off-the shelf cancer vaccine targeting MSI-H tumors."

Poster Presentation Details:

  • Title: Characterization of immune correlates of clinical activity for NOUS-209, an Off-the-Shelf immunotherapy, with Pembrolizumab for treatment of tumors characterized by Microsatellite Instability (MSI).
    The abstract is available here

About NOUS-209

NOUS-209 is an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for Microsatellite Instable High (MSI-H) tumors. MSI-H tumors are characterized by a defective DNA mismatch repair system, which generates highly immunogenic frame shift peptides (frameshift mutations, FSPs) that are not found on healthy tissue.

NOUS-209 is designed to comprise 209 shared FSP neoantigens, selected by Nouscom's proprietary GENESIS (GE(netic)NE(oantigen)S(election)I(n)S(ilico)) algorithm, on the basis that an average of 50 neoantigens on any patient's tumor will be shared with those in NOUS-209. Nouscom's heterologous prime/boost platform clones these FSPs into Great Ape Adenoviral (GAd) and Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA) vectors, combined with other immunomodulators to harness the full power of the immune response, to generate the viral-vectored vaccine.

NOUS-209 is in Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT04041310), a multicenter, open label, multiple cohorts, first-in-human clinical study of NOUS-209 in combination with pembrolizumab, designed to evaluate safety, tolerability and immunogenicity and to detect preliminary evidence of anti-tumor activity.

About Nouscom

Nouscom is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation, off-the-shelf and personalized cancer vaccines. Nouscom's proprietary technology platform harnesses the full power of the immune response by combining viral vectored vaccines based on multiple neoantigens with other immunomodulators.

Nouscom is currently advancing the clinical development of its programs:

  • NOUS-209 (lead), an off-the-shelf cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of MSI-H solid tumors, and

  • NOUS-PEV, a personalized vaccine for the treatment of advanced melanoma or lung cancer

Nouscom is led by an experienced management team with deep roots in the pharma and biotech industry and are veterans in the field of viral vectored vaccines.

Nouscom, which was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with operations in Rome, Italy, is backed by international life sciences investors.

For more information on Nouscom, please visit the company's website at www.nouscom.com or follow us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/nouscom-ag/

Contacts

Nouscom
Rick Davis, CBO
E : info@nouscom.com
T : +41 61 201 1835

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting
Sylvie Berrebi, Eleanor Perkin
E : nouscom@medistrava.com
T : +44 (0) 7714 306525

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nouscom-announces-new-translational-phase-1-data-of-nous-209-an-off-the-shelf-neoantigen-cancer-vaccine-for-the-treatment-of-msi-h-solid-tumors-at-aacr-2022-301521078.html

SOURCE Nouscom

Recommended Stories

  • A new COVID wave is probably coming, and America just doesn’t seem to care

    As bosses begin ordering workers back to the office and masks come off, a new study warns COVID could become the No. 1 cause of death in the U.S., and Fauci says a wave is likely in the fall.

  • This Growth Stock Has Market-Beating Potential

    Shares of the biotech company have lost a whopping 56% this year -- while the S&P 500 has slipped about 6%. Investors lost faith in the company as it fell behind in its regulatory submissions for its coronavirus vaccine candidate. Since, Novavax has gotten back on track.

  • Fauci says people should decide 'individual risk' for COVID, reverting back to masks possible

    The CDC has designated most of the country as a "green zone," which indicates a low-level risk for COVID-19 infection.

  • You Might Kick Yourself Later for Not Buying This Growth Stock Right Now

    You just might kick yourself later for not buying this growth stock right now. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is aptly named because the biotech is definitely at the top of its game. Vertex developed all of them.

  • Can cancer blood tests live up to promise of saving lives?

    Joyce Ares had just turned 74 and was feeling fine when she agreed to give a blood sample for research. After a repeat blood test, a PET scan and a needle biopsy, she was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma. The Canby, Oregon, resident had volunteered to take a blood test that is being billed as a new frontier in cancer screening for healthy people.

  • Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

    Fainting and fatigue may signal onset of Omicron, experts say

  • This Popular Food May Be the Reason You're Always Tired, New Study Suggests

    If you've been feeling especially tired recently, there are a wide range of possible reasons. Sure, you could be not getting enough high-quality sleep, but there are plenty of other potential culprits. For instance, you could be dealing with psychological issues, hormonal issues, and/or your diet could be playing a role, among other possible reasons.Now, a new study finds that eating processed meat is linked with mental and physical fatigue.In the study, published in the journal Nutrients, resea

  • Could This Drug Candidate Be a Blockbuster for Sanofi?

    The pharma giant recently shared encouraging results from a late-stage clinical trial for its hemophilia drug candidate.

  • Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Essential Virus Update

    Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke with Yahoo! Finance about the impact Omicron is having in the U.S., explaining what he expects in the coming weeks and months, including his concerns about the BA.2 subvariant spreading across the world. What did he say, and how can you stay safe? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 An Uptick In U.S. COVID-19 Cases Is Coming "Due to the fact that the infections are coming down somewhat, there'

  • The #1 Best Fruit To Keep Your Bones From Aging, New Study Says

    When you eat fruit, you might be aiming to satisfy a sweet hunger-related craving or be looking for a quick and healthy snack.While apples and oranges are always a delicious choice—not to mention grapes, bananas, strawberries, and blueberries—you might want to consider grabbing some prunes on a regular basis if you want to feel younger and stay stronger as you get older. That's because while they're both tasty and convenient, prunes can also seriously benefit your bones, according to a new study

  • Nikki Grahame’s death exposed a fractured care system failing people with anorexia

    LIFESTYLE FEATURES: Limited treatment options and harmful stereotypes surrounding the mental illness are preventing anorexia patients from accessing the care they desperately need, Saman Javed finds

  • How long it takes to see results when you start a new workout regime, according to top fitness trainer

    It can depend on a number of variables

  • Never Do This After Age 60, Experts Warn

    Living a full, healthy, and life as you get older means focusing on the quality of the years as well as the quantity. "Your gender, genetics and psychological differences are all at play when it comes to aging," says family medicine practitioner Donald Ford, MD, MBA. Here are five things you shouldn't do after 60—doctor's orders. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Don't Stop Working Out Exercise is incredibly import

  • The #1 Cause of Obesity, Says Science

    Obesity is the leading preventable cause of death in the U.S. and linked to life-threatening conditions including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. "Americans are gaining weight, and obesity has become a national health threat. We can't place the problem purely on self-control. Why has obesity become such a weighty issue?" says J. Michael Gonzalez-Campoy, MD, PhD, FACE. Here are the main causes of obesity, according to doctors. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others

  • This Popular Fruit Contains the Most Pesticides, New Report Says

    If you're a big fan of strawberries, you're going to want to keep reading.It's widely known now that many conventional types of produce contain pesticides— but it's best to buy organic if you can to steer clear of non-organic produce that's part of the "dirty dozen."The dirty dozen is a ranking of the fruits and vegetables that contain the most pesticide residue. It classifies favorites like strawberries, spinach, kale, apples, grapes, cherries, peaches, and tomatoes as having a high level of pe

  • The Queen was left ‘very tired and exhausted’ during her bout of Covid

    ‘It was obviously a very frightening experience to have Covid very badly, wasn’t it?’2, the monarch said to staff of the Royal London Hospital

  • What Happens When COVID Becomes Endemic?

    For months, some American and European leaders have foretold that the coronavirus pandemic would soon become endemic. COVID-19 would resolve into a disease that we learn to live with. According to several governors, it nearly has. But we are still in the acute phase of the pandemic, and what endemic COVID-19 might look like remains a mystery. Endemic diseases can take many forms, and we do not know yet where this disease will fall among them. At its most basic, an endemic disease is one with a c

  • Elgin shooting: Man killed ID'd, 5 others injured after gathering in west suburb, officials say

    One person has died and five others were injured in a shooting that happened during gathering in Elgin, officials said.

  • The #1 Best Oatmeal to Manage Blood Sugar, Says Dietitian

    The body is constantly performing functions to keep us healthy without us even noticing. For example, every time you eat food, your body breaks the food down into nutrients. When your body breaks down carbohydrates, it turns them into glucose.This is a good and necessary function, but unfortunately, if too much sugar is consumed at once, it can cause a spike in blood sugar. And for those who are diabetic or pre-diabetic, this is especially problematic because their bodies can't use the glucose p

  • How many times a week should you exercise and how long for?

    It's crucial to factor in rest days too