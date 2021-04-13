U.S. markets open in 5 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,119.00
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,638.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,803.50
    -5.25 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,225.70
    -4.90 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.00
    +0.30 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.50
    -5.20 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    24.94
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1913
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.93
    +0.24 (+1.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3750
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3250
    -0.0510 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,196.96
    +430.33 (+0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,304.04
    +9.45 (+0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,882.57
    -6.55 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,751.61
    +212.88 (+0.72%)
     

Nouveau Monde Confirms Its Firm Commitment to Achieving Past, Present & Future Carbon Neutrality, by Launching Its Climate Action Plan for a Zero-Carbon Footprint

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • Nouveau Monde has taken concrete steps to avoid, reduce and fully offset its Greenhouse Gas emissions by committing to a tailor-made Climate Action Plan

  • With its goal of a fully electrical mining fleet, and its exclusive use of green hydro generated electricity, Nouveau Monde is set to become one of the world’s lowest carbon footprint battery materials producers

  • In addition, Nouveau Monde is compensating its entire historic emissions, utilizing carbon credits in compliance with the CSA Clean Projects Registry, allowing it to confirm its “carbon-neutral status”

  • The Company is partnering with Québec-based experts NEL-i to develop one of the largest carbon offsetting projects in Eastern Canada in order to secure future supply of carbon credits for the Matawinie Graphite Project as well as Nouveau Monde’s proprietary Bécancour-based anode material plants

  • In addition, Nouveau Monde’s R&D team is developing innovative projects for effective carbon storage solutions that can potentially extend beyond the Company’s own needs

  • Nouveau Monde intends to supply any such excess carbon credits to third parties, further contributing to the global decarbonization effort

  • Nouveau Monde’s firm Zero-Carbon Footprint Commitment is part of the Company’s attractive value proposition to its future Electrical Vehicle clients – guaranteeing carbon-neutral solutions for their anode battery material

  • Based in Canada, Nouveau Monde is expected to become the Western World’s first vertically-integrated, carbon-neutral anode material producer of scale, coming to market with its Matawinie graphite products during 2023

MONTREAL, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2021 sets the tone for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“Nouveau Monde” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRD; Frankfurt: NM9) to become carbon-neutral. Nouveau Monde’s mission is to “produce the greenest advanced graphite materials with a carbon-neutral footprint for a sustainable world” and the Company is continuously striving for excellence in minimizing Greenhouse Gas (“GHG”) emissions and climate impact. A key piece of this GHG-mitigating ambition is the development of 100% renewable electric mining operations on its Matawinie Mine in Saint-Michel-des-Saints. When operational, this will result in 82% less direct GHG emissions from mining. To accelerate its deployment, Nouveau Monde is collaborating to develop electric systems and infrastructure for heavy vehicles to be used in open-pit mining. Moreover, the use of hydroelectricity as the exclusive energy source significantly reduces the future carbon footprint of Nouveau Monde’s battery material.

In short, through our actions today, we are executing our Mission and driving the transition to a green future.

Arne H Frandsen, Chairman of Nouveau Monde, stated: “Nouveau Monde has committed to a Zero Harm approach to producing advanced battery materials for decades to come. Carbon neutrality is an important part of this commitment. We know that for many of our potential global clients, being able to purchase North American produced, high-quality carbon-neutral battery anode material, is of great importance. Nouveau Monde is determined to establish itself as one of the world’s largest and most important sources of anode material for Lithium-Ion batteries. Nouveau Monde intends to become the Western World’s first vertically-integrated, carbon-neutral anode materials producer of scale, coming to market during 2023 with our Matawinie graphite products.”

Eric Desaulniers, President and CEO of Nouveau Monde, continued:With approvals and the ministerial decree now in hand, it is time to deploy resources to put our vision of producing the cleanest and greenest graphite-based products possible, into concrete, measurable actions. Our Phase 1 anode materials plant at Bécancour is being build and work on our Matawinie Mine is ongoing. While building the carbon-neutral mining and battery anode material producer of the future, based in Québec, Canada, we are protecting our ecosystem and creating a legacy that will positively impact our communities, or clients, and the world at large.”

To meet its carbon-neutral objectives, Nouveau Monde has entered into partnership with NEL-i, a Québec-based firm with expertise in climate action and GHG management solutions, to focus on three main initiatives, which represent the cornerstones of Nouveau Monde’s Climate Action Plan (“CAP”) and carbon-neutrality targets. These initiatives are outlined below and represent the path by which Nouveau Monde is now embarking to secure past, present and future “carbon-neutral status”.

1. Carbon-neutrality of historical activities

Nouveau Monde takes responsibility for its entire organisational GHG footprint ― from its time of inception in 2012 ― and will promptly act to neutralize its climate impact. From prospecting activities to operating the demonstration concentrator plant, the Company has calculated and reported GHG emissions from all direct emission sources (scope 1), indirect emissions from energy usage (scope 2) and indirect emissions (scope 3) for which the Company was responsible in the pre-commercial phase.

Cumulative historical GHG emissions since the founding of the Company and up to December 31, 2020 are 2,151 tonnes of CO2 equivalent (“t CO2 e”) (excluding changes in forest carbon stocks – the emissions from this important activity will be quantified and the offsetting will be included in the next phases set out below).

To do this, all historical emissions will be offset by verified emission reductions (“VER”), commonly referred to as “carbon credits”, from certified Québec projects that comply with best offset practices.

The supported projects are registered projects on the CSA Clean Projects Registry. They meet additionality and best practices criteria as per ISO 14064-2 standards and are third-party verified as per ISO 14064-3. Supported by the experts at NEL-i, Nouveau Monde has assembled a diversified portfolio of GHG offset units from various GHG-reducing activities including:

  • landfill gas capture and combustion with energy recovery;

  • production of renewable energy from residual forest biomass;

  • change in fuel selection, from fossils to bioenergy; and

  • energy conservation.

Organizations that have developed these projects and benefited from this initiative include school boards of the Montréal metropolitan area, Québec greenhouse growers and renewable energy producers.

Nouveau Monde expects that its carbon-neutral status will be official during April 2021 once the carbon credits are officially registered in the CSA Clean Projects Registry.

2. Development of the Nouveau Monde’s Climate Action Plan and offsetting projects

The Climate Action Plan (“CAP”), is a stakeholder engagement tool par excellence, for both internal and external use by organizations whose business strategy is linked to the potentiality of climate impacts. It allows the disclosure of reduction efforts, objectives and results of various initiatives, in addition to serving as a reference and guide for decision-making regarding the carbon footprint of the Company and its products.

The unique nature of Nouveau Monde’s operations – underpinned by Québec’s renewable hydroelectricity – positions the Company to have a significantly lower carbon footprint versus other operations globally. For the GHG emissions that Nouveau Monde will emit, the Company is embarking on a comprehensive CAP, in line with its Vision and Mission.

As part of its CAP, Nouveau Monde is completing a monitoring plan comprised of the effective ongoing recording of GHG-related data and will be the basis for accurate GHG quantification and reporting. The organisational GHG inventory is structured to incorporate emissions at the mine in Saint-Michel-des-Saints and at the value-added LiB Anode Materials Plant in Bécancour. All sources of direct emissions (scope 1) and indirect emissions (scope 3) occurring on-site during the site-preparation and construction phase, the operation and the decommissioning, as well as the indirect emissions from energy usage (scope 2) are incorporated into the Company’s assessment. The fraction of forest carbon that is transferred to the atmosphere from necessary tree removal is also accounted for, reported separately, and will also be compensated.

All of these emissions will be accounted for, transparently reported and subject to offsetting on a yearly basis. Due to the Company’s low GHG emissions ― less than 25,000 t CO2 e/year is expected ― Nouveau Monde’s projects are not subject to the Cap and Trade regulation between Québec and California.

Nature-based carbon sequestration projects will be identified by Nouveau Monde, with the help of NEL-i to define them and identify their scope of applicability, analyze their profitability (carbon impact), and then develop them. Nouveau Monde is also planning to invest in the research and development of effective carbon mineral storage solutions, through a “circular economy” approach – that is, the recycling of industrial mineral residues that are prone to carbonate and that could be used on-site for the management of tailings.

Nouveau Monde will be the developer of these projects and thereby take leadership and ultimate responsibility; as its partner, NEL-i will ensure project conformity to recognized compensation mechanisms (and carbon markets).

3. Partnership in Québec-wide conservation project and restoration of affected land

Nouveau Monde is committed to playing an active role in the development of innovative initiatives to reduce or remove GHG from the atmosphere and counterbalance a part of its own GHG emissions. The Company is actively working on the creation of nature reserves and the development of land-based carbon sequestration projects. In doing so, Nouveau Monde reinforces a statement of trust in nature-based solutions to effectively achieve net-zero GHG emissions and recognizes the inherent value of our environment and all the social, cultural, economic and environmental co-benefits of healthy ecosystems for our communities.

NEL-i is developing the first large-scale forest carbon stock enhancement project in Québec. This project incorporates initiatives for conservation, improvement of harvesting and reforestation practices across Québec. It involves small and large forest landowners in addition to regional conservation organizations that seek to maintain and enhance ecosystems by monetizing their potential for increased sequestration.

As part of this project, a reinvestment will be evaluated to restore degraded lands in tropical areas in the Caribbean. The goal is to be able to restore and put back into sustainable production one hectare of land for each hectare of land conserved in Québec. It is an initiative which maximizes the impact of each dollar invested in the project by focusing on the natural mechanisms of increased carbon sequestration by photosynthesis in tropical zones.

With an initial commitment of $50,000, Nouveau Monde will be the project's first industrial partner. This amount will be used to conduct the technico-economic feasibility study and the preliminary design phase to be completed during Fall 2021. According to the results of the study, Nouveau Monde will make an evaluation to invest an additional $200,000 over 2 years for the commissioning of the project. Such an investment will allow Nouveau Monde to have a secure supply of carbon credits from this major offsetting project at a favorable rate – that is, at the production cost.

The United Nations Climate Change Convention on the Paris Agreement – The Framework Surrounding Environmental Responsibility and the Market Shift

Nouveau Monde’s commitment and actions are part of a global effort to reduce GHG emissions in order to become environmentally responsible and accountable corporate citizens. At the heart of our actions, is the duty to care for our planet. The United Nations’ Paris Agreement is a legally binding international treaty on climate change. It was adopted by 196 Parties at COP 21 in Paris, on December 12th, 2015 and entered into force on November 4th, 2016. Its goal is to limit global warming to well below 2°C, preferably to 1.5°C, compared to pre-industrial levels. To achieve this long-term goal, countries aim to reach global peaking of GHG emissions as soon as possible to achieve a climate neutral world by mid-century. The Paris Agreement is a landmark in the multilateral climate change process because, for the first time, a binding agreement brings all participating nations to a common cause to undertake ambitious efforts to combat climate change and adapt to its effects. Implementation of the Paris Agreement requires economic and social transformation, based on the best available science. The Paris Agreement works on a 5-year cycle of increasingly ambitious climate action. The first step is for countries to submit their plans for climate action known as nationally determined contributions (“NDCs”). In their NDCs, countries communicate actions they will take to reduce their GHG emissions in order to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement. Countries also communicate in the NDCs actions they will take to build resilience to adapt to the impacts of rising temperatures. Canada has set a target to have all light-duty car sales to be electric by 2040.

As reported by Hans Eric Malin on December 15th, 2020 (Analysis of the new EU battery regulation — Circular Energy Storage), the European Union is now working on a new Battery regulation to be adopted and progressively deployed in the next few years. The new regulation aims to introduce maximum carbon footprint and traceability. Nouveau Monde has been selected by the Global Battery Alliance (“GBA“) as the pilot project to implement traceability of minerals for the mining and battery materials industries.

There is no one-size-fits-all solution and a multitude of means of reductions must be implemented across all countries and economic sectors both globally and locally. As stated by the GBA on their website (https://www.weforum.org/global-battery-alliance), a circular and responsible battery value chain is one of the major drivers to realize the 2°C Paris Agreement goal in the transport and power sectors, setting course towards achieving the 1.5°C goal if complemented with other technologies and collaborative efforts. The transition towards cleaner sources of energy, the production and use of the strategic and critical minerals can contribute to efforts to limit rise of the temperature.

In the achievement of this global challenge, Nouveau Monde can most effectively contribute by ensuring that the production of its LiB Anode material and other advanced graphite products is carbon-neutral and with the lowest possible environmental footprint in the respect of local communities, minimizing any potentially negative impacts while enhancing the positive effects.

About Nouveau Monde

Nouveau Monde is working to position itself as a key element in the sustainable energy revolution. The Company is developing a fully integrated source of environmentally friendly battery anode materials in Quebec, Canada. Targeting a launch of its commercial operations at full capacity in 2023, the Company is developing advanced carbon-neutral solutions of graphite-based materials for the rapidly expanding fuel cell and lithium-ion battery markets. With its low-cost operations and high ESG standards, Nouveau Monde aspires to become a strategic supplier to major battery and vehicle manufacturers all over the world, ensuring a robust and reliable supply of advanced materials while ensuring the traceability of the supply chain.

About NEL-i

NEL-i is a Québec-based consulting firm and project developer with recognized track record in providing innovative climate impact mitigation solutions. They work with all sorts of organization advancing corporate social responsibility and climate action practices. They support the development of GHG-reducing technologies and projects leveraging the carbon market mechanisms, climate finance and private impact investment. In-house expertise range from project financing, technological assessment, marketing and communication, engineering and stakeholders consultation. They serve various sectors and industries including, forestry, mining, institutional banking, logistics, oil and gas, utilities and municipalities.

Media

Investors

Julie Paquet
Director, Communications

+1-450-757-8905 #140
jpaquet@nouveaumonde.ca

Christina Lalli
Director, Investor Relations

+1-438-399-8665
clalli@nouveaumonde.ca

Subscribe to our news feed: https://NouveauMonde.group/investors/#news

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to (i) the positive impact of the foregoing on project economics, (ii) the intended results of the initiatives described above, (iii) the intended project output capacity and (iv) generally, or the “About Nouveau Monde” paragraph which essentially describe the Company’s outlook and objectives, constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of certain securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Moreover, these forward-looking statements were based upon various underlying factors and assumptions, including the timely delivery and installation of the equipment supporting the production, the Company’s business prospects and opportunities and estimates of the operational performance of the equipment, and are not guarantees of future performance.

Forward-looking information and statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking information and statements. Risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, delays in the scheduled delivery times of the equipment, the ability of the Company to successfully implement its strategic initiatives and whether such strategic initiatives will yield the expected benefits, the operating performance of the Company’s assets and businesses, competitive factors in the graphite mining and production industry, changes in laws and regulations affecting the Company’s businesses, technological developments, the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the governments’ responses thereto, and general economic conditions. Unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this Cautionary Disclaimer could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Further information regarding Company is available in the SEDAR database (www.sedar.com) and on the Company’s website at: www.NouveauMonde.group


Recommended Stories

  • Sorrento’s Subsidiary Scilex Gets FDA Nod For ZTlido Label Expansion

    Sorrento Therapeutics’ subsidiary, Scilex Holding, has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for ZTlido to expand its efficacy label. Sorrento owns around 99% of Scilex Holding. Sorrento Therapeutics’ (SRNE) subsidiary, Scilex Holding’s Chief Medical Officer, Dmitri Lissin, MD, said, “We are very pleased with the trial outcome and labeling revision that attests to characteristics of ZTlido superior to other topical systems, to give patients a more reliable and uninterrupted drug delivery to alleviate pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.” ZTlido is a polymer-based lidocaine topical drug that will now have an FDA-approved label reflecting its usage while showering, bathing and swimming. Scilex’s clinical trial of ZTlido indicated that the drug on immersing in water, “can be successfully reapplied” and could remain on the skin for upto 12 hours, cause “benign” skin irritation and could also be used while showering. (See Sorrento Therapeutics stock analysis on TipRanks) Last week, Dawson James analyst Jason Kolbert reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $19 on the stock. Kolbert commented on SRNE’s $38 million acquisition of Acea Therapeutics, “ACEA brings to Sorrento Abivertinib (oral), a next generation, dual EGFR mutant [Estimated glomerular filtration rate] and BTK [Bruton’s tyrosine kinase] inhibitor (BTKi) with a completed NSCLC [Non-small-cell lung carcinoma] registrational/Phase 3 trial.” “The compound is also in a Phase 1 B-cell lymphoma study, ongoing Phase 2 trials in COVID-19 patients with ARDS [Acute respiratory distress syndrome], and Phase 2 studies for prostate cancer, systemic lupus erythematosus and the ultra-orphan indication of hairy cell leukemia. We also note that ACEA brings a state-of-the-art cGMP [Current Good Manufacturing Practice] facility located in Quzhou, China, on a 23-acre campus with five buildings,” Kolbert added. Overall, the rest of the Street is bullish on the stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 4 Buys. The average analyst price target of $28 implies that SRNE shares have approximately 272.8% upside potential to current levels. Related News: Microsoft Set To Acquire Nuance For $16B – Report Sanofi Snaps Up Tidal Therapeutics For $160M Provention Bio Shares Crash 40% Due To Regulatory Setback For Diabetes Drug More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: McGrath RentCorp Snaps Up Facility Rental Company Kitchens To Go Alnylam Reports Positive Interim Results From Phase 1 Study Of ALN-AGT BeiGene Reports Phase 1b Data For Sitravatinib And Tislelizumab Combination Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Releases Clinical Data For Vidutolimod And Pembrolizumab Combo

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift slightly higher

    Stock futures opened in slightly positive territory Monday evening following a mild session of market moves earlier in the day, with the S&P 500 and Dow closing narrowly below record levels.

  • Aussie Dollar Bulls Unbowed Despite Disappointing March

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds look steadfastly bullish on the Australian dollar despite its decline against the greenback in March. The nation’s employment data this week may provide an insight into why.The currency saw its worst performance in five months against the dollar in March, falling 1.4%, as a combination of rising Treasury yields and confirmation of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s dovish monetary policy weighed. However, signs are emerging that the Aussie could be due for a rebound after key support around the $0.75 level remained intact, a closely-watched gauge of momentum known as slow stochastics turned bullish and the economy continues to trump expectations.Leveraged funds are certainly signaling that they think the currency will strengthen. Speculators increased their net long Aussie positions to the highest since November by the end of March despite the currency’s weakness, before a modest pullback last week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data.Bulls searching for catalysts to spur the currency higher may have to look no further than this week’s Australian employment data. The unemployment rate fell to an eleven-month low of 5.8% in February, and a further decline this week could boost the Aussie as confirmation the economy is on a strong footing.Gross domestic product grew by a larger-than-expected 3.1% year-over-year in the final three months of 2020.A falling unemployment rate isn’t the only positive factor for Australia’s currency. Treasury yields look to have put a near-term high in place, retreating from their recent peak despite strong U.S. employment and ISM data. In addition, iron ore prices remain close to this year’s highs, helping to support the Aussie.The Australian dollar “can appreciate further because it is undervalued relative to its fundamentals,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategists including Kim Mundy wrote in a recent note. “We forecast a further strengthening in commodity prices over 2021.”There are still headwinds facing the Aussie, including an expected cut in Chinese steel production and carbon border fees which could weigh on the currency, the strategists added.But the risks still appear skewed to the currency appreciating against the dollar over coming months, with a rise to $0.80 possible by June, they concluded. The Aussie traded around the $0.7620 level Monday.Below are the key Asian economic data and events due this week:Monday, April 12: India CPI and industrial production, Japan PPITuesday, April 13: Australia business confidence, China trade balance, New Zealand retail card spendingWednesday, April 14: RBNZ policy decision, Singapore 1Q GDP and MAS policy decision, Japan core machine orders, India wholesale pricesThursday, April 15: Australia employment, Bank of Korea policy decision, Indonesia trade balance, Philippine overseas remittances, India trade balanceFriday, April 16: China 1Q GDP, industrial production, retail sales and fixed assets ex-rural, New Zealand BusinessNZ manufacturing PMI, Singapore NODXFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Money Markets Brace for More Headaches Ahead of New Debt Limit

    (Bloomberg) -- Dollar-denominated funding markets are already facing myriad challenges that are distorting supply and demand, and these effects are only going to intensify as a return of the U.S. government’s statutory borrowing limit gets closer.Rates for short-term dollar borrowing have been driven to zero and below, weighed down by Federal Reserve asset purchases, a drawdown of the U.S. Treasury’s mammoth cash pile and a shift from bank deposits to money-market funds. The reimposition at the end of July of the debt ceiling, which was suspended in 2019, is threatening to exacerbate this dynamic as its return also affects how much spare cash the Treasury can legally hold.The reinstatement will force the Treasury to wind down its cash balance to levels near the previous suspension, or roughly $120 billion to $130 billion, from $924 billion now. That would push more cash into the market, while simultaneously yanking supply out of the market with bill paydowns.While JPMorgan Securities strategists Teresa Ho, Alex Roever and Ryan Lessing estimate that gap between supply and demand is currently around $585 billion, there’s room for this to widen.‘Too Much Cash’“Anyway you slice it, there is too much cash looking for a home and not enough products to invest in and that’s what’s keeping everything tight,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior U.S. interest rates strategist at TD Securities. The debt ceiling “will just make Treasury’s headache even worse.”The longer these idiosyncrasies persist, it’s going to force the U.S. central bank to intervene to maintain control over the short end -- particularly its key policy target, the effective federal funds rate. The Fed seems to already be taking steps through changes to the mechanics of its facility for overnight reverse repurchase agreements.Last month the Fed instructed the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to boost the size of the counterparty limit for the overnight reverse repo facility, or O/N RRP, to $80 billion from $30 billion, a move that could help prevent short-term rates from slipping even lower.Lorie Logan, executive vice president at the New York Fed, said in an April 8 speech that the bank could adjust the eligibility requirements for its daily operation to allow for broader participation from the money fund community.Adjustments Ahead?Policy makers still have the ability to tweak the Fed’s interest on excess reserves rate, the offered level on the O/N RRP, or both. In minutes from the March Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Chairman Jerome Powell noted the potential for downward pressure on money-market rates and suggested it “might be appropriate” to make adjustments at upcoming meetings or even between gatherings to ensure the fed funds rate remains “well within the target range.”The recent FOMC minutes suggest the Fed recognizes that the overnight repo rate is a “more important operational parameter than the IOER at present,” Wrightson ICAP economist Lou Crandall wrote in a note to clients. Wrightson expects that any initial adjustment to the O/N RRP -- and potentially IOER -- would be 2 basis points, while the second choice is a 3 basis-point tweak.The fact that the FOMC is “laying the groundwork so explicitly for a potential adjustment” reinforces the belief that the Fed will be quicker to respond to downward technical pressure on overnight rates than in the past, Crandall wrote.JPMorgan strategists, who said in February the Fed wouldn’t have to make any adjustments to its tools until mid-year, now say policy makers could make a tweak sooner. They aren’t alone in such thinking.“It’s certainly on the Fed’s radar that the pressure is building,” TD’s Goldberg said. “They want to make sure the levy at the lower bound of the target range is powerful enough to contain this flood of cash.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold retreats on firm dollar, yields; U.S. inflation data eyed

    Gold prices fell on Tuesday as a stronger dollar and rising Treasury yields dented demand for the safe-haven metal ahead U.S. inflation data later in the day. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,725.15 per ounce by 0633 GMT. U.S. gold futures were also down 0.4% at $1,726.20 per ounce.

  • Jack Ma’s Fortune Jumps $2 Billion After Record Alibaba Fine

    (Bloomberg) -- China just slapped a record antitrust fine on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The company thanked the government and investors breathed a sigh of relief.Alibaba’s American depositary receipts climbed 9.3% on Monday in New York, their biggest jump in almost four years. For Jack Ma, the founder of the e-commerce giant, it meant his fortune increased by $2.3 billion to $52.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.The $2.8 billion fine is less severe than some investors feared and is based on only 4% of the company’s 2019 domestic sales, far less than the maximum 10% allowed under Chinese law. While the internet giant will have to adjust the way it does business, its vice chairman said regulators won’t impose a radical overhaul of its e-commerce strategy and its chief executive officer declared Alibaba ready to move on.“Alibaba would not have achieved our growth without sound government regulation and service, and the critical oversight, tolerance and support from all of our constituencies have been crucial to our development,” the company said in an open letter. “For this, we are full of gratitude and respect.”Ma, who up until last year was China’s richest person, has lost billions since his nation’s regulators began an anti-monopolistic campaign, halting the initial public offering of his Ant Group Co. payments company just two days before it was scheduled to go public. He is now China’s third-richest person after Zhong Shanshan of bottled-water company Nongfu Spring Co. and Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s Pony Ma.Separately, China’s central bank ordered Ant to become a financial-holding company that will be regulated more like a bank. The move, announced on Monday, will have far-reaching implications for the firm’s growth and its ability to press ahead with an initial public offering. Alibaba shares opened 3.4% higher in Hong Kong on Tuesday.(Updates to include Ant overhaul and stock move in last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Abu Dhabi Oil Giant Adnoc Considers Drilling, Fertilizer IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi is accelerating plans to sell shares in some oil and gas businesses as the government seeks to deepen its financial markets and diversify its sources of funding.The state energy company, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., is considering initial public offerings of its drilling business and a fertilizer joint venture called Fertiglobe, according to people with knowledge of the plans. The deals could raise more than $1 billion each, according to the people.Petrostates in the Persian Gulf are trying to bolster their economies after they were hit last year by coronavirus lockdowns and the crash in oil prices. They also want to diversify from fossil fuels by using money raised from their oil assets to invest in other industries.Deliberations on the potential listings are ongoing and no final decisions have been made. Adnoc may retain the businesses or look at other ways of monetizing them, the people said.Both Adnoc Drilling and Fertiglobe, a venture with Amsterdam-based OCI NV, are based in Abu Dhabi. OCI confirmed that it and Adnoc are considering an IPO of Fertiglobe. Adnoc declined to comment.$20 Billion DriveIn recent years, international and local funds have invested more than $20 billion in Adnoc assets such as pipelines and property. Last June, the company sold leasing rights over natural-gas pipelines to a consortium including Global Infrastructure Partners and Brookfield Asset Management Inc., in a deal worth $10.1 billion.Still, its sole IPO to date was the listing of its fuel-retailing unit, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. for Distribution PJSC, in 2017.Oil-rich Abu Dhabi is the capital of the United Arab Emirates and holds most of the country’s crude deposits. The UAE is the third biggest producer in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, behind Saudi Arabia and Iraq.Neighboring Saudi Arabia -- the world’s biggest oil exporter -- has a similar strategy. It raised almost $30 billion from the IPO of state energy firm Saudi Aramco in late 2019. Last week, Aramco announced it was selling leasing rights in pipelines for $12.4 billion to a consortium led by U.S. investor EIG Global Energy Partners LLC.Reuters earlier reported the potential Adnoc IPOs.(Updates with OCI comment in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China's revamp of Ant dents investor appetite for IPO revival

    BOSTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -China's regulatory-imposed revamp of Jack Ma's Ant Group, transforming the hot fintech into a financial holding company, appears to have dented some investor appetite for any plans to revive what would have been the world's biggest IPO. The overhaul comes two days after affiliate Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, which owns around a one-third stake in Ant, was hit with a record $2.75 billion antitrust penalty as China tightens controls on its internet giants. Several Hong Kong and U.S.-based investors, and others who watch China's markets, said the developments seemed to limit the prospects of Ant, lowering its expected profitability and valuation.

  • Instant View: India's March inflation accelerates on higher food, transportation costs

    Further, core inflation too accelerated to more than a 2-year high, at close to 6.0% which does not offer comfort. Continued comfort on food and goods inflation as production continues to normalize should prove supportive. "Upside from crude oil prices, if any, could be offset by a likely hold or reduction in duties on petroleum products, softening of demand due to a resurgence in COVID-19 infections, and likelihood of a normal monsoon outturn (as per private weather forecasting firm AccuWeather) in 2021."

  • Goldmans backs office life with Birmingham tech hub

    The investment bank is creating a new Midlands outpost which will eventually employ up to 500 staff.

  • Analysis: Chinese tech start-ups pull IPO plans as Beijing tightens scrutiny

    A growing number of Chinese tech start-ups are cancelling plans to list on Nasdaq-style markets at home with some eyeing Hong Kong share sales instead, as regulators tighten scrutiny of IPO applicants after the halting of Ant Group's $37 billion float. Over 100 companies have voluntarily withdrawn applications to list on Shanghai's STAR Market and Shenzhen's ChiNext since Ant's termination of its initial public offering (IPO) in November, according to Reuters review of exchange filings. The unprecedented withdrawals come against the backdrop of sharply intensified grilling of listing prospects by regulators, leading to IPO delays, outright rejection or even penalties, say bankers and company executives.

  • Bond Traders Face Reflation Fight That Will Echo Around World

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond traders searching for a chink in the armor of central banks are starting to look Down Under, where a likely showdown over yield-curve control is set to test the power of policy makers to contain the next wave of reflation bets.The global trading day for bonds begins in earnest in Sydney each morning, giving developments in Australia’s $600 billion sovereign debt market an out-sized impact on sentiment. It was the scene of a dramatic “flash crash” last year when the yield program was announced, illustrating the potential for turmoil.While the Reserve Bank of Australia has largely tamed markets since then, as the economy’s recovery strengthens, wagers against the RBA’s ability to keep yields lower look poised to rise.“If inflation expectations do start to un-anchor, then I think the RBA will be one of the first central banks to be tested by bond traders,” said Shaun Roache, an economist at S&P Global Ratings in Singapore. “The RBA is a canary in the coal mine for central banks as it is ahead in its labor market recovery.”The RBA brought short-sellers quickly to heel when the global bond rout emboldened them to test its grip on yield control in February. After weeks of aggressive positioning by traders, the bank nudged up the cost of speculating on rising rates and the yield on benchmark three-year bonds fell neatly back into line with its 0.1% target.But keeping the market at bay next time may prove more difficult, as vaccination campaigns gather pace in major economies and the U.S. recovery nears an “inflection point,” emboldening traders. Pressure is already apparent in Australia’s three-year swap rate, which is increasing the costs of managing interest-rate risks for corporate borrowers.If yield control fails in Australia, it may fade away as a potential option for other monetary authorities in need of more policy ammunition. Especially because yield control’s record in Japan -- the only other country to officially employ it -- is patchy.Pinning the rate of one key bond maturity has helped the Bank of Japan reduce borrowing costs in general and also allowed it to slow the pace of bond purchases. But it has come at a cost. The nation’s debt market is lambasted as dysfunctional and an economic recovery strong enough to revive inflation looks as far away as ever.Widening GapBeneath the surface, problems are building Down Under too. While the RBA has its thumb on one specific bond line, there is a large gulf between the yield on this security and those maturing slightly later. There’s also a widening gap to rates on the suite of derivatives linked to three-year yields that flow through into borrowing costs for companies and consumers.The three-year swap rate surged through February and March, rising to four times the RBA’s target for three-year bonds amid pressure from higher U.S. yields and a rebounding economy at home.Australia’s bond futures tell a similar story. The yield implied by three-year futures doubled in the two weeks to Feb. 26 and remains elevated, even after retreating from its high point.“Lack of liquidity, a central bank that’s digging its heels in -- all that, for us, means there’s going to be more volatility in Aussie rates,” said Kellie Wood, a fixed-income portfolio manager at Schroders Plc’s Australian unit. “The RBA has succeeded in terms of round one. But we are starting to see cracks,” said Wood, who expects the market to challenge the 0.1% target again.Stephen Miller, an investment consultant at GSFM, an arm of Canada’s CI Financial Corp., agrees that higher yields may arrive in Australia sooner than the RBA thinks. “It will be powerless if the U.S. curve shifts upwards and other rates markets follow,” said Miller.Not everyone is prepared to bet against the RBA.For Fidelity International’s Anthony Doyle, taking on the RBA may be a recipe for steep losses if past lessons from the European Central Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve are anything to go by.Nine years ago, then ECB President Mario Draghi vowed to do “whatever it takes” to save the euro, leading to quantitative easing and bond purchases that are still in place. The Fed said more than a year ago that it would buy unlimited amounts of Treasuries to keep borrowing costs at rock-bottom levels, and it’s still holding firm.Holding the Cards“I don’t think it’s ever wise to fight anyone that has a printing press,” said Doyle, a cross-asset investment specialist at Fidelity in Sydney. “The RBA as a house holds all the cards. If they want yields lower, they’ll get it.”This caution is shared by JPMorgan Asset Management’s Kerry Craig.For now, the central bank “definitely has enough dry powder,” said Craig, a strategist in Melbourne. But he is concerned that with monetary policy and markets around the world moving in sync, “you can only fight so much if U.S. rates or global rates go higher -- it’s going to drag Australian ones up.”Yet Governor Philip Lowe isn’t doing everything he could to damp doubts over the RBA’s resolve. His reluctance to make an early switch in the yield target to bonds maturing in November 2024, from ones due in April 2024, is fueling debate about how soon the policy could be wound back.Lowe said at the conclusion of the latest board meeting on April 6 that a decision would be made later this year, without being more specific. He also indicated that the RBA expected to maintain “highly supportive monetary conditions” until at least 2024, even though the number of Australians with a job has returned to pre-pandemic levels.“We don’t think they’ll extend yield-curve control” beyond the current April 2024 bond, said Wood, who warned of potential taper tantrums.Lowe’s February win against short sellers, and a slide in yields at home and abroad over recent weeks, has given the RBA space to breathe. But it’s likely only a matter of time before bond traders come back for round two.“Everybody’s watching how this is going to unfold,” said S&P’s Roache. “The RBA may not want this role, but it is taking quite a starring role I think among global central banks.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Business Sentiment Jumps to Third-Highest Ever in Canada

    (Bloomberg) -- Business sentiment rose to near record levels at the start of 2021 on an improving outlook for both domestic and foreign demand, according to the Bank of Canada.The results its latest quarterly survey of executives show business conditions continuing to improve, with many firms no longer worried about pandemic uncertainty. Managers reported stronger sales outlooks, investment intentions and accelerating inflation expectations, though they indicated capacity constraints were slightly weaker at about historical averages. The central bank also highlighted, as it has been doing throughout the recovery, the unevenness of the rebound.The Bank of Canada’s composite gauge of sentiment rose to 2.9 in the first quarter, the highest since 2018 and the third highest score in data going back to 2003. That’s up from 1.3 in the fourth quarter and a decade-low of -6.9 at the height of the pandemic last year. The indicator hit a record of 3.0 in the second quarter of 2018.“Firms reported less uncertainty related to the Covid‑19 pandemic and strengthening demand from weak levels,” the central bank said in its summary of the findings. “Still, the recovery remains uneven, with firms tied to high-contact services facing ongoing challenges.”The results of the survey will only fuel expectations the Bank of Canada will start tightening its aggressive monetary policy stance as early as its April 21 policy decision, when it could begin slowing the pace of its government bond purchases. Separately, the central bank issued its quarterly survey of consumers that also found spending expectations at a record.The interviews in the Bank of Canada business outlook survey were conducted from mid-February to early March, before new economy-wide restrictions were imposed amid a third wave of Covid-19 cases. The data, though, do show signs businesses are adapting to containment measures, including a greater capacity for online sales, according to the central bank.Other HighlightsNearly two-thirds of firms indicate sales have reached or exceeded pre-pandemic levelsStill, some businesses in high-contact sectors are hurting. One‑fifth of managers said they don’t expect sales to return to pre-pandemic levels over the next 12 months60% of firms reported improving indicators of future sales, up from 41% at the end of last yearInvestment intentions are at record highs with 59% of managers saying they plan higher spending on machinery and equipment over the next 12 months.Only 6% of companies see lower employment levels over the next 12 months. 51% expect to increase staff, slightly down from 54% at end of last yearMore than half of firms see inflation at above 2%, the first time it’s past the 50% threshold since 2018The balance of opinion for both input and output price inflation is highest on record(Updates with consumer survey results in 5th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • As Biden works to fix chips shortage, Intel promises help for automakers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden met with executives from major companies on Monday to discuss the global chip shortage that has hit automakers and spurred Intel Corp to announce it plans to make chips for car plants at its factories in the next six to nine months. During the meeting, Biden said he had bipartisan support for legislation to fund the semiconductor industry.

  • Tesla to Conquer Trillion-Dollar Energy Market, Canaccord Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is set to “attack and conquer” another trillion-dollar market as the company best known for its electric vehicles ramps up its focus on energy generation and storage, according to Canaccord Genuity.Analyst Jed Dorsheimer upgraded the stock to buy from hold and gave it one of the highest price targets on the Street, predicting the generation and storage unit could yield $8 billion of revenue by 2025.Tesla “is rapidly creating an Apple-esque ecosystem of energy products, harmonized in electrification, to become The Brand in energy storage,” Dorsheimer said in a note to clients Monday. His $1,071-a-share objective -- up from $419 previously -- suggests almost 60% upside for a stock that’s already gained nearly six-fold in the past year.The company’s shares traded nearly 2% higher at $690.23 in early morning trading in New York.Tesla is tapping all available resources to meet battery demand, including in-house production at its Fremont site, production with partner Panasonic Corp. in Nevada and supply agreements with LG Chem Ltd., the analyst said. As supply constraints ease, the company will be able to meet demand for its Powerwall home storage, often paired with solar installations, he said.Dorsheimer’s price target values Tesla’s stock and net debt at 63 times his estimate of the company’s earnings in 2024. That’s three times the average multiple of a group of competitors, he said.“While rich, we also believe Tesla holds a several-year lead and is now expanding aggressively into storage and thus feel our multiple is warranted,” the analyst wrote.He’s not the biggest bull on the stock: Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Management expects Tesla to hit $3,000 by 2025, the firm said last month.(Updates with Tesla shares at the open in 4th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Air Canada Gets $4.7 Billion as Government Takes Equity Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Air Canada reached a deal with the Canadian government for loans and equity worth nearly C$5.9 billion ($4.7 billion), a package to help the airline get through the pandemic and restore flights to remote parts of the country. The state, which sold off its ownership interest in the 1980s, will once again own a piece of Canada’s largest airline, buying C$500 million of shares at a discount. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government also negotiated warrants as part of a broad financing agreement that makes Air Canada eligible for five new credit facilities totaling C$5.38 billion, according to a company statement.In return for the money, Air Canada agreed to restrict share buybacks and dividends, keep employment at April 1 levels and follow through on a deal to buy 33 Airbus SE A220s made at a factory in Quebec. Executives won’t be allowed to earn more than C$1 million.And the airline will resume service on routes its suspended to distant locations such as Gander, Newfoundland and Yellowknife, in the country’s far north. The long-anticipated announcement will ease tensions between the industry and Trudeau’s government, which since last March has barred most foreign travelers from entering the country and recently made the rules even tougher.Air Canada repeatedly complained that its home country was the only Group of Seven member without an aid plan specifically for the aviation sector -- although the company has used federal wage subsidies available to all industries hit by the pandemic.“We wanted a good deal, not just any deal. And getting a good deal can sometimes take a little time,” Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said at a news conference Monday evening.Air Canada also committed to paying back customers who didn’t take flights they had booked because of Covid-19. One of the credit facilities, a C$1.4 billion line, is dedicated to financing refunds.‘Solid Guarantees’ Air Canada will issue 21.6 million new shares. While the equity component is “somewhat surprising,” the package is “the money that’s needed,” said Robert Kokonis, managing director of Toronto-based aviation consulting firm AirTrav Inc.“It’s going to take a lot of aid for carriers. We’ve been through a lot. We’ve been on standby while airlines in countries around the world have received one or more aid packages,” Kokonis said. Freeland said talks are ongoing with other airlines, including WestJet Airlines Ltd., controlled by Toronto-based investment firm Onex Corp. Tour operator Transat AT Inc. also needs money and has said it’s talking to the government after a deal to be taken over by Air Canada fell apart. “Wherever and whenever the federal government provides public aid, the supported company will have to give solid guarantees, as Air Canada did, that the public interest will be respected, workers protected, and travelers’ interest defended,” Freeland said.As of March 18, government financing for the airline industry globally -- including loans and equity stakes in exchange for cash -- has totaled more than $183 billion, according to Ishka Ltd., an aviation finance and investment consultancy.Before Monday’s agreement, Canada’s most visible lifeline to the industry was a combined C$375 million in emergency loans to Sunwing Airlines Inc. and Sunwing Vacations Inc., a small vacation operator.Air Canada said it will only draw down the new credit facilities “as required”. The package includes C$2.48 billion in unsecured loans. “This program provides additional liquidity, if required, to rebuild our business to the benefit of all stakeholders and to remain a significant contributor to the Canadian economy through its recovery and for the long term,” Chief Executive Officer Michael Rousseau said in a statement.(Updates with new details, analyst quote.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Microsoft makes $20bn bet on speech AI firm Nuance

    The US tech giant is buying artificial intelligence firm Nuance, best known for developing Apple's Siri.

  • U.S. Infrastructure Plan Piques $232 Billion Mubadala’s Interest

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s proposed infrastructure makeover is getting a thumbs up from one of the world’s biggest sovereign wealth funds.Mubadala Investment Co. considers the U.S. to be “an unbelievable market,” and the opportunities there might prompt Abu Dhabi’s $232 billion wealth fund to commit money toward infrastructure in the country, Chief Executive Officer Khaldoon Al Mubarak said on Monday during a virtual conference.“The United States is a country that has incredible infrastructure requirements and is now taking the opportunity of the stimulus packages, combined with zero interest rates, to really stimulate a significant upgrade,” he said.Biden has called for sweeping investments in electric vehicles, renewable power and the electric grid as part of a broad blueprint to bolster the U.S. economy while combating climate change. The plans, part of a $2.25 trillion infrastructure and stimulus blueprint unveiled by the president, are meant to catalyze investments in a clean energy economy.“Countries are seeing now better ways, more efficient ways to build up infrastructure, particularly in countries where there is a dire need to either an upgrade or new infrastructure,” Mubadala’s CEO said. “That opens the door for creative ways to allow the private sector, to allow investors to invest in that space and generate an acceptable rate of return.”Pension and sovereign wealth funds around the world are rotating into alternative assets to bolster yields in the low interest-rate environment and as a hedge against volatile stock markets.Mubadala was among a few sovereign investors that last year seized on opportunities from a dislocation in markets caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with Al Mubarak saying it made more investments in 2020 than in any other previous year. To help achieve its target of doubling in size to nearly half a trillion dollars in the next decade, Mubadala is focusing on infrastructure among other “future-oriented asset classes” and alongside continued investment in renewables and other clean technologies.“The U.S. will be a very interesting place to invest in infrastructure,” Al Mubarak said. “Investors all over the world will look at this as an opportunity.”Funds from Gulf states have been chasing overseas investments to reduce reliance on their oil-dependent home markets. Kuwait’s $124 billion pension fund is reducing its allocation to stocks in favor of alternatives and sees “lots of opportunities” in infrastructure over the next few years, especially in the U.S., its director general said in November.For Mubadala, Europe is another place “that has tremendous requirements when it comes to infrastructure and upgrades,” according to Al Mubarak.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China forces Jack Ma's Ant Group to restructure

    The overhaul will force the Alibaba-backed group to become a financial holding firm.

  • Shares in SK Innovation surge after settlement with rival brightens U.S. prospects

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Shares in South Korean auto battery maker SK Innovation Co Ltd soared on Monday after it buried the hatchet with LG Energy Solution, freeing up both firms to expand in the United States, where electric cars have become a Biden administration priority. SK Innovation agreed to pay its rival, an LG Chem Ltd unit, 2 trillion won ($1.8 billion) to drop all litigation in a bitter trade secrets dispute. Its shares rocketed 15% higher while shares of LG Chem also rose, climbing 1%.