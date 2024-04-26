Nov Inc. (NOV) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Nov Inc. (NOV) reported $2.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.8%. EPS of $0.30 for the same period compares to $0.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.11 billion, representing a surprise of +2.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Nov Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Energy Equipment - Book-to-Bill : 77% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 80.6%.

Revenue- Energy Equipment : $1.18 billion versus $1.15 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.

Revenue- Eliminations : -$40 million compared to the -$35.35 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.6% year over year.

Revenue- Energy Products and Services : $1.02 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $983.32 million.

Adjusted EBITDA- Eliminations : -$52 million versus -$52.01 million estimated by six analysts on average.

Adjusted EBITDA- Energy Products and Services : $174 million compared to the $166.09 million average estimate based on six analysts.

Adjusted EBITDA- Energy Equipment: $119 million versus $117.75 million estimated by six analysts on average.

Shares of Nov Inc. have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

