U.S. markets open in 1 hour 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,906.50
    -23.75 (-0.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,613.00
    -130.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,842.50
    -127.25 (-1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,708.80
    -6.90 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.90
    -1.81 (-1.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.80
    -12.90 (-0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    20.91
    -0.67 (-3.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0405
    -0.0114 (-1.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    34.02
    +1.03 (+3.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2194
    -0.0056 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5450
    -1.4030 (-1.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,288.68
    -3,227.12 (-10.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    630.91
    -95.78 (-13.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,200.38
    -147.28 (-2.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    -464.92 (-1.77%)
     

NOVA Chemicals Announces Senior Leadership Changes

NOVA Chemicals Corporation
·1 min read
NOVA Chemicals Corporation
NOVA Chemicals Corporation

Calgary, Alberta , May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

NOVA Chemicals Corporation, 1000 Seventh Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 5L5

www.novachemicals.com | 403.750.3600 tel | 403.269.7410 fax


NOVA Chemicals Corporation (“NOVA Chemicals”) today announced that Eric Brenner, who is currently NOVA Chemicals’ Corporate Controller, will assume the role of Acting CFO with immediate effect.

Luis Sierra, Chief Executive Officer NOVA Chemicals, said, “Eric’s strong technical expertise and proven leadership capabilities, combined with his tenure at NOVA Chemicals, make him the ideal candidate for the Acting CFO role.”

Senior Vice President and CFO, Avik Dey, will be leaving the company effective June 10th 2022. “On behalf of the executive team, we would like to thank Avik for his service. We appreciate his contributions during his time at NOVA Chemicals and wish him well for the future,” continued Sierra.

#

About NOVA Chemicals Corporation
NOVA Chemicals develops and manufactures chemicals and plastic resins that make everyday life healthier, easier and safer. Our employees work to ensure health, safety, security and environmental stewardship through our commitment to Sustainability and Responsible Care®. NOVA Chemicals, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is wholly-owned ultimately by Mubadala Investment Company of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Visit NOVA Chemicals on the Internet at novachem.com.

Download Eric Brenner image

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations
Jennifer Nanz
Director, Corporate Communications
e-mail: Jennifer.Nanz@novachem.com

Investor Relations
Patty Masry
Leader, Financial Reporting & Investor Relations
e-mail: Patty.Masry@novachem.com

NOVA Chemicals’ logo is a registered trademark of NOVA Brands Ltd.; authorized use.
Responsible Care® is a registered trademark of the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada.


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • Jim Cramer says 'leaving the market is a mistake' ⁠— here's what he's most bullish on right now

    Mr. Mad Money remains optimistic.

  • When is it safe to start buying stocks again? We’re not there yet, but these are the six signs to look for

    Big stock market drawdowns like the current one often end with a selling frenzy, called capitulation. “It’s a basket of things, but when they start to pile up, it gives me more confidence,” says Larry McDonald of the Bear Traps Report. While several investor sentiment opinion polls suggest extreme negativity, you don’t see the same signal when you look at what they are actually doing with their money, says Michael Hartnett, Bank of America’s chief of investment strategy.

  • Scrutiny of Elon Musk’s Twitter Moves Intensifies in Washington

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter Inc. is facing more scrutiny in Washington following a report that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is probing whether he broke rules last month when disclosing a large stake in the social media platform.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksKim Orders Lockdown After North Kore

  • Rivian earnings provide a ‘small victory if you’re long’: Analyst

    CFRA Vice President and Equity Analyst Garrett Nelson joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Rivian's Q1 earnings report, the EV manufacturer's production forecasts for 2022, its revenue miss, and Ford selling a portion of its shares.

  • Investors haven’t begun to price in recession: Here’s how far the S&P 500 could fall

    The battered S&P 500 index is not pricing in a recession, according to DataTrek Research. “At 4,000, the recession odds imbedded in S&P are close to zero,” said DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas in a note emailed Tuesday. The S&P 500 (SPX) a stock benchmark measuring the performance of large U.S. companies, has dropped more than 16% this year after closing Monday at 3,991.24.

  • Why the Fed wants corporate America to have a hiring freeze: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

  • Crypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a long few weeks since the crypto crowd was partying in Miami.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksCoinbase Global Inc. founder Brian Armstrong had a personal fortune of $13

  • Bitcoin whale Michael Saylor tries to defuse fears over MicroStrategy margin call

    The Bitcoin evangelist says there's plenty more collateral it can still pledge to meet its loan covenants, without having to resort to a fire sale of crypto.

  • Beyond Meat Stock Is Tumbling. The Earnings Were That Bad.

    The company did maintain its 2022 revenue target of a range between $560 million and $620 million, but that didn’t seem to be enough for investors, as the stock fell sharply even as its CEO focused on Beyond Meat’s long-term goals. Perhaps, but investors seem to be more worried about the short term. “While we appreciate management’s long-term view, investors are going to be increasingly questioning BYND’s path to profitability, which isn’t good for the shares in a rising interest rate environment,” writes CFRA analyst Arun Sundaram, who also says that Beyond Meat’s spending raises “the likelihood of a capital raise by the end of this year.”

  • Why the U.S. stock market is tumbling in 2022

    The U.S. stock market is off to brutal start in 2022. The S&P 500, which is widely considered to be the main benchmark for U.S. stock market performance, declined 13.3% through April, the steepest four-month drop to start any year since 1939. The index continues to fall in May and was down 16% year-to-date as of Tuesday's close, approaching the 20% threshold that some investors consider confirmation of a bear market.

  • Coinbase Lets Users Know What a Bankruptcy Could Mean for Their Crypto

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc., like the rest of the cryptocurrency market, is having a really tough week. Not filing-for-bankruptcy bad, but the biggest US crypto exchange did just mention the B-word in a regulatory filing, giving its customers a painful reminder of how bad things could get for them if Coinbase ever does get seriously distressed.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers S

  • Unity Software stock crashes, cites Apple advertising identifier changes as Q1 drag

    Video game company Unity Software's shares fell more than 35% after disappointing earnings, citing Apple advertising changes as a big driver.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs' (NYSE:CLF) earnings growth rate lags the 29% CAGR delivered to shareholders

    Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ) shareholders have seen the share price descend 28% over the month. But that scarcely...

  • More Bad Times Ahead for These 6 Big Tech Stocks

    They are underperforming the market by a widening margin. There is no reason to consider buying this group of stocks anytime soon.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • 3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    The stock market is having a forgettable 2022 so far thanks to multiple headwinds, such as the geopolitical instability in Europe, surging inflation, a contracting economy, and a hawkish Federal Reserve that has adopted an aggressive stance toward raising interest rates. Technology stocks have been hammered big time thanks to the factors discussed above, with the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index down a whopping 31% this year. The likes of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML), and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) are three such high-flying stocks that have crashed hard amid the sell-off.

  • Here's Why Nio Shares Bounced Early Today

    Shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been getting crushed recently, tumbling more than 25% in just the last five trading days. As of 1:22 p.m. ET, Nio shares had moved down 2.2% for the day. One of the biggest headwinds has been related to the potential for its American depositary shares (ADSs) to be delisted by U.S. regulators.

  • Disney erases after-hours gains despite subscriber beat, Q2 earnings miss estimates

    Disney reported second-quarter financial results on Wednesday after the market close. Here's what to know.

  • These 10 Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today

    In this article, we will discuss some of the popular stocks getting crushed on Wednesday. To take a look at some more stocks that are declining, go to These 5 Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today. The major stock market indices are in the red today after the inflation data for April was published. It was […]