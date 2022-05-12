NOVA Chemicals Announces Senior Leadership Changes

NOVA Chemicals Corporation

NOVA Chemicals Corporation (“NOVA Chemicals”) today announced that Eric Brenner, who is currently NOVA Chemicals’ Corporate Controller, will assume the role of Acting CFO with immediate effect.

Luis Sierra, Chief Executive Officer NOVA Chemicals, said, “Eric’s strong technical expertise and proven leadership capabilities, combined with his tenure at NOVA Chemicals, make him the ideal candidate for the Acting CFO role.”

Senior Vice President and CFO, Avik Dey, will be leaving the company effective June 10th 2022. “On behalf of the executive team, we would like to thank Avik for his service. We appreciate his contributions during his time at NOVA Chemicals and wish him well for the future,” continued Sierra.

About NOVA Chemicals Corporation

NOVA Chemicals develops and manufactures chemicals and plastic resins that make everyday life healthier, easier and safer. Our employees work to ensure health, safety, security and environmental stewardship through our commitment to Sustainability and Responsible Care®. NOVA Chemicals, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is wholly-owned ultimately by Mubadala Investment Company of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

