NOVA Chemicals Selects Leading European Distributor Tricon to Expand International Footprint

NOVA Chemicals
·3 min read

European customers will have expanded access to SCLAIR® and SURPASS® resins

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVA Chemicals Corporation (“NOVA Chemicals”) today announced its intention to enter into a letter of intent with Tricon Energy Inc. ("Tricon”) to be a branded distributor of NOVA Chemicals’ Advanced SCLAIRTECH™ technology and other high-performance resins in the European market. This engagement will provide European converters, manufacturers and brand owners with expanded access to NOVA Chemicals’ entire portfolio of products, increased traceability, local sales and service, and manufacturer technical support beginning in early 2023.

Tricon is an industry leader in the global trade and commodity distribution market, and has a full range of its own products that complement NOVA Chemicals’ offerings.

“We look forward to working with Tricon and providing our European customers the ability to have just-in-time deliveries from a local, experienced and respected distributor,” said Todd Becker, NOVA Chemicals Vice President of Sales. “Through a distributor like Tricon, the value chain knows it is getting faster access to premium NOVA Chemicals products with a trusted distribution company along with expanded local sales and support.”

NOVA Chemicals’ Advanced SCLAIRTECH technology offer versatility, enhanced sealing properties and enable ultra-high barrier protection than other solutions. For example, SURPASS resins made with Advanced SCLAIRTECH technology provide a unique combination of properties not found in traditional polyethylene resins including better processability, lightweighting, ultra-high barrier protection, strength, toughness, and abuse resistance. NOVA Chemicals’ SCLAIR resins are versatile by design, offering broad molecular weight, excellent environmental stress crack resistance (ESCR), and consistent, familiar processing characteristics.

“We are excited to work with NOVA Chemicals, which will enable us to expand our portfolio with our customers with premium, reliable products,” said Pierre Parra, Tricon Global Product Director PE.

NOVA Chemicals’ polyethylene resins serve the following markets: biaxial shrink, stretch film, liner, caps & closures, flexible food packaging, e-commerce, heavy duty sack, collation shrink, household bags & wrap, artificial turf, rotomolding, and more.

Learn more about NOVA Chemicals polyethylene resins and its commitment to plastics circularity, as well as how NOVA Chemicals accelerates customer success through ingenuity and collaboration.

#

About NOVA Chemicals Corporation

NOVA Chemicals is guided by a singular purpose to shape a world where the plastic products vital to our health and happiness are better tomorrow than they are today. We have a bold ambition to create a plastics circular economy and work collaboratively toward a low carbon, zero plastic waste future. NOVA Chemicals’ portfolio of virgin and recycled resins, along with best-in-class technical expertise, is what sets us apart; our customers use our products to create easy-to-recycle and recycled content films, packaging, and products. Our employees work to ensure health, safety, security, and environmental stewardship through our commitment to Sustainability and Responsible Care®.

NOVA Chemicals, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, has 2,400 employees worldwide and is wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Learn more at www.novachem.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Natalie Clarke Marketing Communications Manager Natalie.Clarke@novachem.com Patty Masry Leader, Financial Reporting & Investor Relations Patty.Masry@novachem.com


