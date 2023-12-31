When Will Nova Eye Medical Limited (ASX:EYE) Become Profitable?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Nova Eye Medical Limited's (ASX:EYE) future prospects. Nova Eye Medical Limited designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells surgical devices for the treatment of glaucoma in Australia, the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. On 30 June 2023, the AU$46m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$15m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Nova Eye Medical's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Nova Eye Medical is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 Australian Medical Equipment analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of AU$3.4m in 2026. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 3 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 105%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Nova Eye Medical's upcoming projects, but, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Nova Eye Medical has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

