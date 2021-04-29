Nova Leap Health Corp. Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Report on Proxies

NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS HELD ON APRIL 29, 2021

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. (TSXV: NLH) (“Nova Leap” or “the Company”), a home health care organization ranked #2 on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, announced today that its shareholders voted in favour of all items of business brought before them at the Company’s annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 29, 2021.



At the meeting, the six nominees to the Company’s Board of Directors, Christopher Dobbin, Wayne Myles, Michael O’Keefe, Dana Hatfield, Marie Mullally and Anne Whelan, were elected for the ensuing year. Grant Thornton LLP was re-appointed as the Company’s auditor to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until its successor is duly appointed, at a remuneration to be fixed by the Board.

In addition, the amended and restated equity incentive plan of the Company (the “Plan”), which amends and restates the Company’s existing stock option plan, was ratified and approved by disinterested shareholders. Under the Plan, participants may be granted an award of either options or deferred share units. The aggregate number of common shares reserved for issuance under the Plan cannot exceed 10% of the number of issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, with a maximum of 500,000 common shares issuable upon redemption of deferred share units granted under the Plan. More information on the Plan, include a copy of the Plan, is available in the Company’s management information circular dated March 26, 2021 filed on SEDAR.

The shareholders also approved a resolution to ratify and confirm an amendment to By-Law No. 1 of the Company to provide that Nova Leap may hold shareholder meetings, and conduct votes at such meetings, entirely or partly by means of a telephonic, electronic or other communication facility in accordance with the Canada Business Corporations Act, allowing Nova Leap to hold shareholder meetings in a virtual meeting format.

The voting results for the Annual and Special Meeting of the Shareholders were as follows: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca1d8a06-4a74-463f-bf22-e6f040f677c3

About Nova Leap

Nova Leap is an acquisitive home health care services company operating in one of the fastest-growing industries in the U.S. & Canada. The Company performs a vital role within the continuum of care with an individual and family centered focus, particularly those requiring dementia care. Nova Leap achieved the #2 ranking on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies and the #10 Ranking in the 2019 TSX Venture 50™ in the Clean Technology & Life Sciences sector. The Company is geographically diversified with operations in 7 different U.S. states within the New England, South- Central and Midwest regions as well as Nova Scotia, Canada.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION:

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding future expansions and cost savings, the Company’s expected annualized recurring revenue run rate and plans regarding future acquisitions and financings. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions concerning general economic and market conditions, availability of working capital necessary for conducting Nova Leap’s operations, and Nova Leap’s ability to integrate its acquired businesses and maintain previously achieved service hour and revenue levels, that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause results to differ from those stated in the forward-looking statements in this release include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or any recurrence, including government regulations or voluntary measures limiting the Company’s ability to provide care to clients (such as shelter-in-place orders, isolation or quarantine orders, distancing requirements, or closures or restricted access procedures at facilities where clients reside), increased costs associated with personal protective equipment and sanitization supplies, staff and supply shortages, regulatory changes affecting the home care industry, other unexpected increases in operating costs and competition from other service providers. All forward-looking statements, including any financial outlook or future-oriented financial information, contained in this press release are made as of the date of this release and included for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:

Chris Dobbin, CPA, CA

Director, President and CEO Nova Leap Health Corp.

T: 902 401 9480 F: 902 482 5177

E:cdobbin@novaleaphealth.com



