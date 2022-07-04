Nova Leap Health Corp. Grants Deferred Share Units

Nova Leap Health Corp.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES



HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. (TSXV: NLH) (“Nova Leap” or “the Company”), a growing home health care organization, is pleased to announce that the Company issued Deferred Share Units (“DSUs”).

A total of 125,784 DSUs were issued to independent directors of the Company as settlement for the directors’ compensation for the three months ended June 30, 2022. On an annual basis, directors may elect to have all, or a portion of, their annual compensation to be paid in DSUs. The DSUs were granted under, and are subject to the terms and conditions of, the Company’s Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan.

About Nova Leap

Nova Leap is an acquisitive home health care services company operating in one of the fastest-growing industries in the U.S. & Canada. The Company performs a vital role within the continuum of care with an individual and family centered focus, particularly those requiring dementia care. Nova Leap achieved the #42 ranking on the 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, the #2 ranking on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies and the #10 Ranking in the 2019 TSX Venture 50™ in the Clean Technology & Life Sciences sector. The Company is geographically diversified with operations in 11 different U.S. states within the New England, Southeastern, South Central and Midwest regions as well as Nova Scotia, Canada.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT: For further information: Chris Dobbin, CPA, CA, ICD.D Director, President and CEO E: cdobbin@novaleaphealth.com



