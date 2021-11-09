U.S. markets open in 50 minutes

Nova Mentis Files Genetic Neuroinflammatory Disease Patent

·2 min read
In this article:
Messenger RNA Diagnostic/Treatment Paradigm

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. (CSE: NOVA) (FSE: HN3Q) (OTCQB: NMLSF) ("NOVA" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company and global leader in first-in-class psilocybin-based therapeutics and complementary diagnostics for neuroinflammatory disorders, is pleased to announce that it has filed a genetic neuroinflammatory disease patent which describes a diagnostic/therapeutic combination of mRNA molecules that encode proteins involved in the development of neurogenerative diseases, including fragile X syndrome (FXS) and autism spectrum disorders (ASD).

Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. (CNW Group/Nova Mentis Life Science Corp.)
Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. (CNW Group/Nova Mentis Life Science Corp.)

"The ability to penetrate the unique genetic language underlying the development of neurodegenerative chronic diseases and assess therapeutic responses opens the door for the development of breakthrough products in the field of psychedelic medicine," states Dr. Marvin S. Hausman MD, Chairman of NOVA's Scientific Advisory Board. "The clinical biomarker data generated with this genetic paradigm can be used to support the potential benefits of a psychedelic drug product IND application with U.S. FDA (1)."

(1) https://www.fda.gov/science-research/science-and-research-special-topics/real-world-evidence

About Nova Mentis Life Science Corp.

Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. is a Canadian-based biotechnology company and global leader in developing diagnostics and psilocybin-based therapeutics for neuroinflammatory disorders. Nova is the first biotech company to achieve psilocybin orphan drug designation in both the United States and European Union.

The goal is to diagnose and treat debilitating chronic conditions that have unmet medical needs, such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and Fragile X Syndrome (FXS).

For further information on the Company, please visit https://www.novamentis.ca

On Behalf of the Board

Will Rascan, President & CEO
Nova Mentis Life Science Corp.

Phone: 778-819-0244
Toll Free: 1-833-542-5323

Twitter: @novamentislsc
Instagram: @novamentislsc
Facebook: @novamentislsc

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Nova Mentis Life Science's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nova-mentis-files-genetic-neuroinflammatory-disease-patent-301419509.html

SOURCE Nova Mentis Life Science Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/09/c4550.html

