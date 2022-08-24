U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,138.25
    +7.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,929.00
    +28.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,924.50
    +28.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,924.60
    +4.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.72
    +0.98 (+1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.90
    -3.30 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    18.88
    -0.15 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9937
    -0.0036 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.73
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1781
    -0.0053 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6570
    -0.0650 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,453.91
    -24.87 (-0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    505.80
    +6.90 (+1.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.74
    -18.37 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,313.47
    -139.28 (-0.49%)
     

Nova Net Lease REIT ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF VOTING AT ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF UNITHOLDERS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NNLRF
  • NNL-U.CN

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Nova Net Lease REIT (the "REIT") (CSE: NNL.U) (OTCQB: NNLRF), a Canadian-US cross-border real estate investment trust focused on specialty agricultural assets in the United States, announced today the results of voting at its annual and special meeting of unitholders held on August 23, 2022 (the "Meeting").

All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees of the REIT. The REIT received votes as set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% of Votes For

Votes Withheld

% of Votes Withheld

Katie Barthmaier

2,570,543

100 %

0

0 %

Patrick Burke

2,570,543

100 %

0

0 %

Steve Dawson

2,570,543

100 %

0

0 %

Edward Lowenthal

2,570,543

100 %

0

0 %

Andrew Oppenheim

2,570,543

100 %

0

0 %

Andrew Shapack

2,570,543

100 %

0

0 %

Rick Turner

2,570,543

100 %

0

0 %

 

In addition, the REIT reports that (i) a resolution approving the REIT's second amended and restated declaration of trust, which amends the investment guideline governing the REIT's investments in mortgages and mortgage bonds, was approved by 100% of the votes represented at the Meeting, and (ii) the appointment of MNP LLP as the REIT's auditors for the 2022 fiscal year was passed by 100% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

The REIT's full report of voting results on matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Nova Net Lease REIT

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/24/c1204.html

Recommended Stories

  • Buy-Now-Pay-Later Tech Pioneers Squeezed as Big Banks Muscle In

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech mavericks who made buy-now-pay-later an option for shoppers worldwide are grappling with mounting losses and investor skepticism. Now big finance is on their tail. Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionJapan Set to Allow More Tourists to En

  • The 3 Safest Banking Dividends Right Now

    You can make that happen through passive income, and one of the best ways to generate it is by investing in dividend-paying stocks. Here are three dividend-paying bank stocks you can trust. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is the parent company of U.S. Bank and is the fifth-largest bank in the U.S. based on asset size.

  • Top 5 Real Estate Funds To Add Yield And Stability To Your Portfolio

    When talking about real estate investment, a lot of what you hear from people is that because they own their own home, they’ve already dipped their investment toe into the pool. But that’s not the type of real estate investment that will give you more diversity in your investment portfolio. Most real estate portfolios include real estate investment trusts (REITs), which own, develop and manage income-producing properties. You can choose from several categories to invest in, including apartments,

  • S&P 500 Banks Make a Resounding Come Back QTD: 3 Solid Picks

    After witnessing a challenging start to the year, banks are rebounding since July. Thus, Regions Financial (RF), M&T Bank (MTB) and Comerica (CMA) are worth betting on as these outperform the S&P 500 Index and have solid near-term prospects.

  • Bank Run at NFT Lender BendDAO Prompts Attempt to Avert Another Liquidity Crisis

    NFT-collateralized crypto loans platform BendDAO looked to right itself Monday after lurching through a nearly disastrous liquidity crisis over the weekend, a situation that underscored the pitfalls of letting people borrow crypto money against their Bored Apes non-fungible tokens. BendDAO – from a distance – looks like an old-school bank: Some customers deposit money into the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, which loans the money out, giving depositors a cut of the interest payments. Over the past few days, depositors fearful the lender would fail withdrew their assets en masse, sparking a bank run that drained BendDAO’s reserves to a Sunday low of five ether (ETH) from more than 10,000 wrapped ETH.

  • Former CFTC Chair: Stablecoins similar to Terra's UST Need ‘Very Strict’ Regulation and Consumer Protection

    Former CFTC Chairman Timothy Massad comments on the Terra LUNA fiasco and why he suggests "very strict" regulation and consumer protection on similar algorithmic stablecoins. Plus, the impact of Tornado Cash's sanctions on future regulation.

  • Rising recession risks could make Canadian bank executives change their upbeat tune

    A recessionary forecast in bank earnings this week would imply a greater potential for loan losses

  • Brazil too important a food producer to depend on fertilizer imports, industry says

    Global fertilizer companies operating in Brazil can increase local output of important crop nutrients if the government continues to improve the regulatory framework for the sector, industry representatives said on Tuesday. Speaking at a day-long industry event, major players said Brazil is too important a food producer to depend on fertilizer imports. Marcelo Altieri, chief executive of the local unit of Norway's Yara International, said during a morning panel discussion that Brazil's reliance on imports represents a threat to global food security, as the country is one of the world's largest food suppliers.

  • Arch Capital Group and Teradyne have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

    Arch Capital Group and Teradyne have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day.

  • Does ZTO Express Cayman Inc. (ZTO) Have the Potential to Rally 26% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?

    The mean of analysts' price targets for ZTO Express Cayman Inc. (ZTO) points to a 26.3% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Markets: Dogecoin still in the dog house; Bitcoin, Ether make up some ground

    Bitcoin and Ether traded higher in Wednesday afternoon trading in Asia, as the two biggest cryptocurrencies in the top 10 by market capitalization made up some marginal ground from the recent slump. Dogecoin fell, marking a 20% loss over the past seven days. See related article: Markets: Bitcoin, Ether gain with most of crypto top […]

  • Halliburton Leads Energy Stocks Higher on Hints of OPEC+ Production Cut

    FEATURE Energy was the best-performing sector Tuesday after Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said that OPEC+ might cut its oil output. In an interview with Bloomberg, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, said recent market volatility means that the futures market has become increasingly disconnected, which could cause OPEC+ to curb production.

  • An Extra $100K Can Buy You This Many More Years in Retirement

    Will I outlive my retirement savings? This question dogs many retirement savers who view their accounts, often far shy of $1 million, with dread and fear. After all, aspiring retirees have to plan for longer lifespans, potentially steep medical costs … Continue reading → The post This Chart Shows You How Many Years an Extra $100K Buys You in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • GIS vs. NSRGY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

    GIS vs. NSRGY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • Big Oil’s Message to Investors: You’re Too Pessimistic

    Despite the recent rally, crude prices are down for August, and data suggests investors have reduced their involvement in oil and other commodity markets.

  • Pineapple Energy Reports Q2 Results, Delivers Solid Performance In Core Hawaii Market

    Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PEGY) reported second-quarter revenue of $5.89 million, and +7% year-over-year on a Pro-forma basis. EPS was $0.15, compare to, $(0.58) in Q1 and $(0.74) in 2Q21. The gross margin for the quarter was 21.7%. The operating loss widened to $(3.19) million versus $(1.85) million in 2Q21. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(1.83) million, compared to $(1.57) million in 2Q21. PEGY held cash and cash equivalents of $17.9 million as of June 30, 2022. In early August, Pineapple Energ

  • Lenovo Partners With Organizations Across Asia Pacific To Upskill Youth With Future-Ready Tech Skills

    HONG KONG, August 22, 2022 /3BL Media/ – In line with the goals of International Youth Day 2022, observed on August 12, Lenovo is partnering with youth organizations across Asia Pacific to provide ...

  • How European Agencies Bankrolled Pre-War Russian Gas Expansion

    (Bloomberg) -- Through their little-known trade finance agencies, Germany, Italy and France have been among the biggest backers of Russian oil, gas and petrochemical development in the last several years, helping to enrich and insulate the country as it prepared to invade Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsHome Seller

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?