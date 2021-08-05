Nova Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Results
REHOVOT, Israel, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) today announced record financial results for the second quarter of 2021, the period ended June 30, 2021.
Second Quarter 2021 Highlights:
Record quarterly revenue of $97.7 million, up 56% year over year
Record GAAP net income of $22.9 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, up 157% year over year on a per-share basis
Record non-GAAP net income of $26.9 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, up 88% year over year on a per-share basis
The continuing proliferation of optical CD standalone solutions to various leading customers drove sales to a new quarterly high
Broader exposure to multiple accounts strengthened geographical diversification with record revenues from China
GAAP Results ($K)
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
Q2 2020
Revenues
$97,746
$84,133
$62,586
Net Income
$22,924
$17,616
$8,672
Earnings per Diluted Share
$0.77
$0.60
$0.30
NON-GAAP Results ($K)
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
Q2 2020
Net Income
$26,886
$20,485
$13,774
Earnings per Diluted Share
$0.90
$0.70
$0.48
A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements that are part of this release. See also "Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures" section.
Management Comments
"We continue to reap the benefits of our well-executed plans meeting the Company's strategic targets. Our evolving product portfolio resonates well with our customers and propelled our continuous growth with another strong quarter," commented Eitan Oppenhaim, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Following our consistent achievements this year, we announced during our recent analyst and investor day, our new plan to organically grow the business to more than $500M in revenues. The combination of our financial model, operation leverage, and diversified portfolio supports our plans to continue our growth across segments and customers. Along with our guidance for the third quarter of 2021, we are well-positioned to achieve another record year and position Nova to capitalize on further opportunities in different territories."
2021 Third Quarter Financial Outlook
Management provided an outlook for the third quarter, the period ending September 30, 2021. Based on current estimates, management expects:
$99 million to $106 million in revenue
$0.71 to $0.84 in diluted GAAP EPS
$0.85 to $0.98 in diluted non-GAAP EPS
2021 Second Quarter Results
Total revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were $97.7 million, an increase of 16% compared with the first quarter of 2021 and an increase of 56% compared with the second quarter of 2020.
Gross margin in the second quarter of 2021 was 57%, similar to the previous quarter and compared with gross margin of 58% in the second quarter of 2020.
Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2021 were $28.7 million, compared with $28.2 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $26.3 million in the second quarter of 2020.
On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $22.9 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021. This is compared with net income of $17.6 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021, and net income of $8.7 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020.
On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $26.9 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021. This is compared with net income of $20.5 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021, and net income of $13.8 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020.
About Nova
Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into the development and production of the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative X-ray and optical solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices around the world. Additional information may be found at https://www.novami.com/.
Nova is traded on the Nasdaq & TASE, Nasdaq ticker symbol NVMI.
Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures
This press release provides financial measures that exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, expense related to a transaction made by a financial institution without Company authorization, revaluation of operating lease liabilities, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment, as applicable, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Nova's performance because they reflect our operational results and enhance management's and investors' ability to evaluate Nova's performance before charges or benefits considered by management to be outside Nova's ongoing operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide financial information that will facilitate comparison of both historical and future results and allow greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of each GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the accompanying financial tables.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: catastrophic events such as the outbreak of COVID-19; increased information technology security threats and sophisticated computer crime; foreign political and economic risks; changes in U.S. trade policies; inability to protect intellectual property; open source technology exposure; failure to compete effectively or to respond to the rapid technological changes; consolidation in our industry; difficulty to predict the length and strength of any downturn or expansion period of the market we target; factors that adversely affect the pricing and demand for our product lines; dependency on a small number of large customers; dependency on a single manufacturing facility per product line; dependency on a limited number of suppliers; lengthy sales cycle and customer delays in orders; political, economic, and military instability in Israel; risks related to our convertible notes; currency fluctuations; and quarterly fluctuations in our operating results. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2021. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.
(Tables to Follow)
NOVA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands) -(Unaudited)
As of
ASSETS
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
136,290
232,304
Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits
243,635
191,567
Marketable securities
40,270
-
Trade accounts receivable, net
58,207
63,314
Inventories
71,800
61,734
Other current assets
9,879
9,782
Total current assets
560,081
558,701
Non-current assets
Marketable securities
59,605
-
Interest-bearing bank deposits
3,503
2,547
Restricted interest-bearing bank deposits
1,750
1,476
Deferred tax assets
4,583
2,869
Other long-term assets
456
462
Severance pay funds
1,311
1,281
Operating lease right-of-use assets
28,833
29,109
Property and equipment, net
33,041
34,168
Intangible assets, net
3,910
5,059
Goodwill
20,114
20,114
Total non-current assets
157,106
97,085
Total assets
717,187
655,786
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Convertible senior notes, net
180,893
-
Trade accounts payable
26,527
24,096
Deferred revenues
13,591
4,717
Operating lease current liabilities
3,942
3,703
Other current liabilities
32,096
28,418
Total current liabilities
257,049
60,934
Non-current liabilities
Convertible senior notes, net
-
178,808
Accrued severance pay
3,804
3,719
Operating lease long-term liabilities
31,022
31,905
Other long-term liability
9,610
8,882
Total non-current liabilities
44,436
223,314
Shareholders' equity
415,702
371,538
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
717,187
655,786
NOVA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) - (Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues:
Products
78,293
47,097
144,576
92,822
Services
19,453
15,489
37,303
30,786
Total revenues
97,746
62,586
181,879
123,608
Cost of revenues
41,802
25,985
78,005
52,665
Gross profit
55,944
36,601
103,874
70,943
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
15,341
12,622
29,859
24,305
Sales and marketing
9,432
7,263
18,972
13,826
General and administrative
3,388
5,775
6,927
8,364
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
574
626
1,149
1,252
Total operating expenses
28,735
26,286
56,907
47,747
Operating income
27,209
10,315
46,967
23,196
Financing income (expense), net
(1,150)
387
(726)
1,415
Income before tax on income
26,059
10,702
46,241
24,611
Income tax expenses
3,135
2,030
5,701
4,257
Net income for the period
22,924
8,672
40,540
20,354
Earnings per share:
Basic
0.81
0.31
1.43
0.73
Diluted
0.77
0.30
1.37
0.70
Shares used for calculation of earnings per share
Basic
28,304
28,039
28,259
28,037
Diluted
29,815
28,888
29,561
28,890
NOVA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 22,924
$ 8,672
$ 40,540
$ 20,354
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation of property and equipment
1,596
1,419
3,175
2,829
Amortization of intangible assets
574
626
1,149
1,252
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net
283
-
283
-
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
1,051
-
2,085
-
Share-based compensation
2,128
1,454
4,350
2,772
Net effect of exchange rate fluctuation
(350)
(178)
12
221
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivables, net
1,613
10,586
5,107
7,146
Inventories
(5,831)
(7,022)
(10,248)
(8,470)
Other current and long-term assets
554
1,046
(608)
4,739
Deferred tax assets, net
(1,116)
(345)
(1,714)
(546)
Operating lease right-of-use assets
411
350
817
604
Trade accounts payables
1,932
2,920
2,371
665
Deferred revenues
(147)
(1,437)
8,874
(1,091)
Operating lease liabilities
81
76
(1,185)
(390)
Other current and long-term liabilities
587
618
4,305
2,572
Accrued severance pay, net
93
132
55
150
Net cash provided by operating activities
26,383
18,917
59,368
32,807
Cash flows from investment activities:
Change in short-term and long-term interest-bearing bank deposits
2,461
(25,373)
(53,344)
(33,002)
Investment in marketable securities
(106,403)
-
(106,403)
-
Proceed from sales and maturities of marketable securities
6,137
-
6,137
-
Purchase of property and equipment
(1,318)
(890)
(1,806)
(3,160)
Net cash used in investing activities
(99,123)
(26,263)
(155,416)
(36,162)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Purchases of treasury shares
-
(2,535)
-
(2,549)
Proceeds from exercise of options
-
142
-
253
Net cash used in financing activities
-
(2,393)
-
(2,296)
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents
272
93
34
(212)
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(72,468)
(9,646)
(96,014)
(5,863)
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
208,758
35,531
232,304
31,748
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
$ 136,290
$ 25,885
$ 136,290
$ 25,885
NOVA LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)
Three months ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
GAAP gross profit
55,944
47,930
36,601
Stock-based compensation expenses *
382
418
279
Non-GAAP gross profit
56,326
48,348
36,880
GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
57%
57%
58%
Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
58%
57%
59%
GAAP operating income
27,209
19,758
10,315
Stock-based compensation expenses *
2,128
2,222
1,454
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
574
575
626
Expense related to a transaction made by a financial institution without Company authorization
-
-
3,000
Non-GAAP operating income
29,911
22,555
15,395
GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
28%
23%
16%
Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
31%
27%
25%
GAAP net income
22,924
17,616
8,672
Stock-based compensation expenses *
2,128
2,222
1,454
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
574
575
626
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
1,051
1,034
-
One-time expense related to a transaction made by a financial institution without Company authorization
-
-
3,000
Revaluation of operating lease liabilities
554
(860)
594
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(345)
(102)
(572)
Non-GAAP net income
26,886
20,485
13,774
GAAP basic earnings per share
0.81
0.62
0.31
Non-GAAP basic earnings per share
0.95
0.73
0.49
GAAP diluted earnings per share
0.77
0.60
0.30
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
0.90
0.70
0.48
Shares used for calculation of earnings per share
Basic
28,304
28,214
28,039
Diluted
29,815
29,306
28,888
* Stock-based compensation expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 included in – Cost of revenues – 382; Research and development expenses, net – 811; Sales and marketing expenses – 527; General and administrative expenses – 408
NOVA LTD.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF THIRD QUARTER 2021
GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE
(Unaudited)
Low
High
Estimated GAAP net income per diluted share
0.71
0.84
Estimated non-GAAP items:
Stock-based compensation expenses
0.10
0.10
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
0.02
0.02
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
0.03
0.03
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(0.01)
(0.01)
Estimated non-GAAP net income per diluted share
0.85
0.98
