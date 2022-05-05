Nova Scotia’s First Memorial Road Sign For Victim Of Impaired Driving Installed

MADD Canada

GLENHOLME, Nova Scotia, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly 29 years after his death caused by an impaired driver, Donald King is being honoured with MADD Canada’s first Memorial Road Sign in Nova Scotia.



Donald and his wife Dorothy were hit by an impaired driver on Highway 4 near Glenholme on August 27, 1993. Donald succumbed to his injuries on September 6, 1993.

His daughter Susan MacAskill, son Paul King and other family members were joined by the Honourable Kim Masland, Minister of Public Works, representatives from MADD Canada and other special guests today to officially unveil the memorial road sign. Featuring Mr. King’s name and MADD Canada’s iconic red ribbon, the sign is located at on Highway 4, just past the Route 2 Exit to Parrsboro and Portapique.

“Today we join with our siblings Andrea, Heather and Carol along with step-mother Dorothy on this historic occasion, to honour the life of our Dad (and husband), as we unveil this MADD Canada Memorial Road Sign dedicated in memory of him,” Ms. MacAskill and Mr. King said in a joint statement. “We hope that its presence will discourage all who pass by, to not drive while impaired by alcohol or drugs.”



MADD Canada’s Memorial Road Signs are a powerful, lasting way to honour victims, and to remind motorists about the tragic consequences of impaired driving. MADD Canada hopes that people see this sign and realize that every single person has the power to prevent impaired driving. By planning ahead for a sober ride home – and never getting behind the wheel impaired – people can prevent deadly crashes like the one that claimed Donald’s life.

MADD Canada thanks Susan, Paul and their families for their courage, and the Government of Nova Scotia for its leadership in establishing this Memorial Road Sign program to honour victims of impaired driving.

“MADD Canada is an important partner in our work to make Nova Scotia roads safer,” said Public Works Minister Kim Masland. “Nova Scotians should never drive while impaired on drugs or alcohol and they should never let others do it either. It’s an honour to be part of the unveiling of Nova Scotia’s first memorial road sign for victims of impaired driving and to commemorate the memory of Donald King.”

Susan and Paul are founding and original members of MADD Annapolis Valley Chapter. Susan is a Past National President of MADD Canada, and later was the Regional Manager for the Atlantic Region until her retirement in late 2020. Paul has held roles on the National Board of Directors, including a current position as Director at Large, and roles with the MADD Annapolis Valley.

“All of us at MADD Canada are especially touched to honour Donald King with this first sign in Nova Scotia, because his family has contributed so much time, dedication and passion to this organization and our mission to stop impaired driving and to support victims,” said MADD Canada Director of Victim Services Steve Sullivan.

Prior to the current road signs, MADD Canada placed White Cross memorials at crash sites. In 2021, MADD Canada and the Province of Nova Scotia agreed to the installation of Memorial Road Signs on provincial highways at the locations of fatal impaired driving crashes. MADD Canada has similar agreements for memorial road signs with the provinces of Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and Ontario, and are working on programs in other provinces.

CONTACT: For more information, contact: Steve Sullivan, MADD Canada Director of Victim Services at 1-866-876-5224 or ssullivan@madd.ca Meghann Wetmore, MADD Canada Atlantic Region Victim Services Manager at 1-866-461-4077 or mwetmore@madd.ca.



