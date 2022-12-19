U.S. markets open in 34 minutes

Nova Ukraine Delivers More Than $50 Million of Aid to Ukraine in 2022

·2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Nova Ukraine provided the equivalent of $55.5 million in aid supporting the large-scale humanitarian efforts throughout Ukraine. Of that, $37.5 million were funds spent on projects, and $18 million were in-kind donations. Nova Ukraine leadership reports that funds raised to date surpass $64 million, allowing humanitarian projects to continue into 2023.

More than half of the monetary donations went to emergency first aid, hospital medicine, supplies, and medical equipment. Another 20% helped procure food and basic-needs items. The remainder funded infrastructure and supply-chain efforts, refugee evacuations, and animal welfare projects.

According to Nova Ukraine co-chairman Ostap Korkuna, "since the beginning of Russia's large-scale attack on Ukraine, we've been continuously looking for effective ways to help the people of Ukraine. We expanded our volunteer base and built supply chains and partnerships. We have many ongoing large-scale projects, and we also support   local volunteers helping Ukrainians survive the harsh winter, often without power or heating due to continuous Russian rocket strikes. None of this would be possible without the support of more than 160,000 individual donors. We continue to collect donations to aid more Ukrainians through this tough winter. Even a small donation makes a large difference."

Nova Ukraine and the leadership team would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to all partners and donors for their continued support, expertise, and sacrifice during this difficult time.

About Nova Ukraine

Nova Ukraine is a nonprofit organization established in 2014 in response to the Russian occupation of Crimea and the initial invasion of Donbas. Dedicated to providing aid to Ukraine at this time of conflict and hardship, Nova Ukraine engages a driven team of volunteers on the ground in Ukraine and the United States. Their work touches on all aspects of the humanitarian crisis, including the procurement of important medical supplies and equipment, delivery of hygiene supplies and food, and coordinating refugee evacuations.

For more about Nova Ukraine, to learn, donate, or to see how you or your organization can get involved, visit www.novaukraine.org or contact us at contact@novaukraine.org.

Media Contact:

Michael Khain
408-771-8418
350822@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nova-ukraine-delivers-more-than-50-million-of-aid-to-ukraine-in-2022-301706108.html

SOURCE Nova Ukraine

