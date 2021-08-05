U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,418.25
    -3.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,904.00
    -39.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,165.00
    -2.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.50
    -2.20 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.11
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.10
    -4.80 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    25.15
    -0.14 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1839
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    +0.0330 (+2.79%)
     

  • Vix

    17.28
    -0.69 (-3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3922
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8360
    +0.0830 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,810.30
    +1,095.59 (+2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,007.42
    +31.52 (+3.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.43
    -3.43 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,748.71
    +20.59 (+0.07%)
     

Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $50 Million Initial Public Offering

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nova Vision Acquisition Corp.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NOVVU, the “Company”) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 5,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (“NASDAQ”) and trade under the ticker symbol “NOVVU” beginning August 6, 2021. Each unit consists of one ordinary share, one warrant to purchase one-half (1/2) of one share at $11.50 per whole share, and one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of an ordinary share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares, warrants, and rights are expected to be listed on the NASDAQ under the symbols “NOVV”, “NOVVW”, and “NOVVR” respectively.

The offering is expected to close on August 10, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC and Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC acted as joint book-running managers in the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 5, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, by contacting EF Hutton, a division of Benchmark Investments, LLC – 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, and Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC – 280 Park Avenue, Suite 43W, New York, NY 10017.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Nova Vision Acquisition Corp.

Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. anticipates target companies that focus in the fintech, proptech, consumertech, and supply chain management industries or technology companies that serve these or other sectors.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the successful consummation of the Company’s initial public offering, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Contact:
Nova Vision Acquisition Corp.
Investor Relations
info@novavisionacquisition.com


Recommended Stories

  • Virgin Galactic restarts space-trip sales at $450,000 and up

    The ticket window is open again for space flights at Virgin Galactic, with prices starting at $450,000 a seat. Virgin Galactic announced the offerings as it reported Thursday that it lost $94 million in the second quarter on soaring costs for overhead and sales. The company’s most noteworthy recent achievement came last month, after the quarter ended, when founder Richard Branson and five crewmates soared to 53.5 miles (86 kilometers) above the New Mexico desert.

  • Indonesian blockbuster IPO to set tone for Southeast Asia tech sector

    The first listing of a multibillion-dollar Southeast Asian tech company in Indonesia on Friday will set the benchmark for IPO hopefuls in a region where global investors are chasing fast growing e-commerce markets. PT Bukalapak.com Tbk, a 11-year-old e-commerce company backed by Ant Group, Singapore sovereign fund GIC and local media and tech conglomerate Emtek, makes its market debut after raising $1.5 billion in Indonesia's biggest ever initial public offering (IPO). The first listing of a venture-backed company in a country crowded with founder-led startups, has fuelled a frenzy among institutional and retail investors scrambling to get a piece of the IPO in a market that has seen few large flotations.

  • Why Fiverr's Stock Dropped 24.8% Today

    Management said the relatively weak results are the result of more normal business activity and less remote work, which is hurting the freelance market. This is a short-term hit to Fiverr, and it makes sense the stock is down big given the fact the company has a market cap of $6.3 billion and expects revenue of just $280 million to $288 million this year.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Is Soaring on Thursday

    MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) reported second-quarter earnings after the market closed on Wednesday, beating Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom lines. As a result, shares rocketed higher on Thursday morning, gaining 12.6% as of 12:20 p.m. EDT. MercadoLibre is the leading e-commerce and fintech platform in Latin America, one of the fastest-growing regions of the world in terms of internet penetration and online shopping.

  • This Growth Stock Is Riding the Online Gambling Boom

    This payments company serves the global iGaming industry, and it's bringing its expertise to the U.S.

  • Carvana soar past Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre explains why Carvana stock's after hours pop on Thursday afternoon.&nbsp;

  • Why Castor Maritime Stock Soared 30% Today

    Investors in Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) haven't had a pleasant past three months, as the stock has dropped almost 50% in that time. For the three months ended June 30, Castor Maritime earned $6.5 million, building on the $1.1 million profit it made in 2021's first quarter.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Why Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) were up 12% at 3:45 p.m. EDT today after the company reported earnings and updated investors on its clinical trials. Image source: Getty Images.

  • Why Itron's Stock Is Crashing Today

    Second-quarter earnings fell short of expectations, but that's only one of the things troubling investors.

  • Why Carnival Corporation and Norwegian Cruise Line Stocks Popped Today

    As the trading day winds to a close here at 3:45 p.m. EDT, shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock are up 6.9% over yesterday's close, and rival Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) is close behind with a 6.3% gain. Investors in both these cruise line stocks, however, may owe their good fortune to a third: Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL). In case you haven't heard, Royal Caribbean reported its fiscal Q2 earnings results yesterday.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest CEO and founder Cathie Wood doesn't like standing still. This week, she added to her positions in Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH). Robinhood may seem to be a quintessential Wood stock, as the online trading platform has been disrupting the retail investing game with its zero-commission transactions and its mission to level the playing field for small investors.

  • Zynga Stock Is Plunging After Earnings. Here’s Why.

    The second-quarter profit was a surprise at mobile-videogame company Zynga, but shares are falling because fewer people are playing.

  • Why Shares of Sundial Growers Soared on Thursday

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were up by more than 5% on Thursday. The cannabis stock was the fourth-most-traded stock on the Robinhood Top 100 list on Thursday. Sundial, a favorite meme stock, has been notoriously volatile.

  • Novavax stock drops as wider-than-expected loss overshadows vaccine booster data

    Novavax Inc. shares fell in the extended session Thursday after the biotech’s wider-than-expected loss on the quarter overshadowed positive results for its COVID-19 vaccine booster. Novavax (NVAX) shares fell 9% after hours, following a 5.5% gain in the regular session to close at $236.20. Revenue soared to $298 million from $35.5 million in the year-ago quarter because of services performed for the U.S. government and under Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations agreements.

  • Why Etsy Stock Sank Today

    Shares of Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) fell 9.7% on Thursday, following the release of the online marketplace's second-quarter results. A 13% rise in gross merchandise sales -- essentially the dollar value of items sold on Etsy's platform -- helped to drive a 23.4% year-over-year increase in revenue, to $528.9 million. Looking ahead, management expects Etsy to generate revenue of $500 million to $525 million in the third quarter, which would be a year-over-year increase of roughly 13.5% at the midpoint.

  • Novavax Readies Its Vaccine to Fight Covid World-Wide

    Novavax had no sales to report for its June quarter. But the company has a vaccine that has done well against Covid-19 in trials, and it expects authorizations around the globe.

  • Endo Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Updates 2021 Financial Guidance

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today reported financial results for the second-quarter ended June 30, 2021.

  • Why Shares of Lumen Technologies Tumbled 8.8% Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) (formerly CenturyLink) were down 8.8% at market close on Wednesday. The tumble in share price followed the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update, which showed a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.92 billion, but a 34% increase in free cash flow to $993 million. Lumen remains highly profitable, but its sales have been stuck in stubborn decline for years as legacy telecom services slowly but steadily lose value over time.

  • What Crypto Analysts Are Saying About the Ethereum Hard Fork

    "The notion of ethereum becoming a deflationary cryptocurrency in the future is now tangible, and the effects on ethereum’s valuation could be profound," said one analyst.