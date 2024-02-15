Nova Wellness Group Berhad (KLSE:NOVA) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Nova Wellness Group Berhad (KLSE:NOVA) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Nova Wellness Group Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = RM16m ÷ (RM117m - RM3.1m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Nova Wellness Group Berhad has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Personal Products industry.

In the above chart we have measured Nova Wellness Group Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Nova Wellness Group Berhad. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 14%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 43%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Nova Wellness Group Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

All in all, it's terrific to see that Nova Wellness Group Berhad is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Considering the stock has delivered 35% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Nova Wellness Group Berhad that we think you should be aware of.

