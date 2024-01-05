Nova Wellness Group Berhad's (KLSE:NOVA) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 16% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Nova Wellness Group Berhad (KLSE:NOVA). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Nova Wellness Group Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Nova Wellness Group Berhad is:

12% = RM13m ÷ RM108m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.12 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Nova Wellness Group Berhad's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To begin with, Nova Wellness Group Berhad seems to have a respectable ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 8.8% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Probably as a result of this, Nova Wellness Group Berhad was able to see a decent growth of 11% over the last five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Nova Wellness Group Berhad's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 7.6% in the same period, which is great to see.

KLSE:NOVA Past Earnings Growth January 5th 2024

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It's important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future.

Is Nova Wellness Group Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 39% (implying that the company retains 61% of its profits), it seems that Nova Wellness Group Berhad is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Additionally, Nova Wellness Group Berhad has paid dividends over a period of five years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 56% over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for Nova Wellness Group Berhad is speculated to rise to 17% despite the anticipated increase in the payout ratio. There could probably be other factors that could be driving the future growth in the ROE.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Nova Wellness Group Berhad's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

