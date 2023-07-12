Nova Wellness Group Berhad's (KLSE:NOVA) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 21% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Nova Wellness Group Berhad (KLSE:NOVA). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Nova Wellness Group Berhad's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Nova Wellness Group Berhad is:

13% = RM13m ÷ RM102m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.13 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Nova Wellness Group Berhad's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To begin with, Nova Wellness Group Berhad seems to have a respectable ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 8.4% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This probably laid the ground for Nova Wellness Group Berhad's moderate 14% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then compared Nova Wellness Group Berhad's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 6.5% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Nova Wellness Group Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Nova Wellness Group Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 35% (implying that the company retains 65% of its profits), it seems that Nova Wellness Group Berhad is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, Nova Wellness Group Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of five years of paying a dividend. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 34%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 14%.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Nova Wellness Group Berhad's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. We also studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that the company's earnings growth is expected be similar to its current growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

