Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A.'s (FRA:NVQ) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is the Market Following Strong Financials?

Novabase S.G.P.S' (FRA:NVQ) stock is up by 7.8% over the past three months. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Novabase S.G.P.S' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

Check out our latest analysis for Novabase S.G.P.S

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Novabase S.G.P.S is:

17% = €7.7m ÷ €44m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each €1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made €0.17 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Novabase S.G.P.S' Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To begin with, Novabase S.G.P.S seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 11%. This certainly adds some context to Novabase S.G.P.S' exceptional 24% net income growth seen over the past five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then compared Novabase S.G.P.S' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 16% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Novabase S.G.P.S fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Novabase S.G.P.S Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Novabase S.G.P.S has a three-year median payout ratio of 44% (where it is retaining 56% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Novabase S.G.P.S is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Moreover, Novabase S.G.P.S is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Novabase S.G.P.S' performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. On studying current analyst estimates, we found that analysts expect the company to continue its recent growth streak. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

