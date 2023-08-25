Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A. (FRA:NVQ) stock most popular amongst private companies who own 56%, while individual investors hold 24%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private companies in Novabase S.G.P.S indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 2 investors have a majority stake in the company with 56% ownership

13% of Novabase S.G.P.S is held by Institutions

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A. (FRA:NVQ), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 56% to be precise, is private companies. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 24% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Novabase S.G.P.S.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Novabase S.G.P.S?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Novabase S.G.P.S already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Novabase S.G.P.S' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Novabase S.G.P.S. The company's largest shareholder is HNB-SGPS, SA, with ownership of 36%. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 20% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 6.7% by the third-largest shareholder. Pedro Miguel Quinteiro de Carvalho, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Novabase S.G.P.S

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in Novabase S.G.P.S., S.A.. It has a market capitalization of just €123m, and insiders have €8.7m worth of shares, in their own names. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but we usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 24% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Novabase S.G.P.S. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 56%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Novabase S.G.P.S that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

