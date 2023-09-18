Novabase S.G.P.S (FRA:NVQ) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Novabase S.G.P.S (FRA:NVQ) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Novabase S.G.P.S is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = €11m ÷ (€141m - €73m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Novabase S.G.P.S has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the IT industry average of 9.4% it's much better.

Check out our latest analysis for Novabase S.G.P.S

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Novabase S.G.P.S compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Novabase S.G.P.S Tell Us?

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at Novabase S.G.P.S. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 42%. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 33% less capital than it was five years ago. Novabase S.G.P.S may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

Story continues

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 52% of its operations, which isn't ideal. Given it's pretty high ratio, we'd remind investors that having current liabilities at those levels can bring about some risks in certain businesses.

Our Take On Novabase S.G.P.S' ROCE

From what we've seen above, Novabase S.G.P.S has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 142% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Like most companies, Novabase S.G.P.S does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

While Novabase S.G.P.S may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.