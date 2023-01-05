NovAccess Global Announces Fireside Chat with Dr. Christopher Wheeler, the Company’s Lead Scientist and President of its StemVax Therapeutics Division

Topic: Immunotherapy Advantages Over Surgical Treatment

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCQB:XSNX), a biomedical company developing novel immunotherapies for brain tumor patients, today announced the availability of its latest monthly installment in a series of fireside chat interviews, with additional sessions to be made available as company developments arise. Interviews are intended to cover important and timely topics relating to the Company, its platform technologies and the global healthcare and business environments.

The fireside chat announced today is an interview conducted by J. Kyle Moyer, the host of Biotech Novelty, an online media brand created to serve as a platform to discuss biotech healthcare innovations, with Dr. Christopher Wheeler, Ph.D., President, StemVax Therapeutics Inc., a division of NovAccess Global and the lead scientist for the Company. NovAccess Global's CEO Dr. Dwain Irvin also participated in the session. The interview is being streamed for public viewing over the Internet and can be accessed via the News tab of the Investors section of the NovAccess Global website at https://novaccessglobal.com/news/, on all of the Company's social media feeds, and on the Biotech Novelty website/social media feeds.

During the interview made available today, the speakers highlight:

TLR-AD1 as a therapy at the Investigational New Drug (IND) filing stage, with StemVax Therapeutics seeking to start human clinical trials after obtaining IND approval

The Company's patented technology, TLR-AD1, is a novel, highly-focused immunotherapeutic approach to better equip the patient's own immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells

In October 2022, NovAccess announced the approval of its application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for TLR-AD1

Potential access to non-dilutive funding and regulatory guidance from ODD designation

The Company's differentiated approach to the treatment of aggressive brain

cancers, including glioblastoma and other high-grade gliomas

Dr. Wheeler's belief that NovAccess Global is "ahead of the curve" in brain tumor therapies, and addresses his work with dendritic cells (special types of cells that are found in tissue which boosts immune responses by revealing antigens)

Origins of NovAccess Global biotechnology and management team connected to world renowned Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Department of Neurosurgery

Initial success through significantly increased survivability data, further bolstered with 3 rd generation of drug development led in conjunction with Dr. Irvin

Strong patent protections and exclusivity rights for future innovations to provide new treatments for patients in dire need

Story continues

About Dr. Christopher Wheeler, Ph.D., President, StemVax Therapeutics Inc.

Dr. Wheeler has over 30 years of immunology and neurology research experience. His leadership experience is highlighted by his position and previous roles at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Department of Neurosurgery. Dr. Wheeler was a Professor in the Department for over 20 years, and also served as The Operations Director of Vaccine Manufacturing Laboratory (1997-2018), as part of the Precision Medicine Initiative for Brain Tumors (Department of Neurosurgery, Chair of the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC, 2006-2012), and Glioma Immunotherapy Core Director (2003-2018).

The research has been highlighted by publications in numerous high impact, paradigm shifting manuscripts and several patents. Dr. Wheeler has executed scientific aspects of commercialization, validation, funding, and marketing for the development of Alzheimer's Disease (AD) biomarker technology.

NovAccess Global Fireside Chat Series Schedule:

The series will include interviews over the course of several months covering important and timely healthcare issues. Interviews will be made available by NovAccess Global as detailed below:

October 6, 2022 - NovAccess Global Board Member Perspectives - Opportunities for the Biomedical Field and for Shareholders

Speakers: Select Executive and Non-Executive members of the Company's Board of Directors

November 18, 2022 - Patient Advocacy

Speakers: Dr. Dwain Irvin, Ph.D., MPH, CEO of NovAccess Global; cancer patient advocate Cori Freeman

January 5, 2023 - Immunotherapy Advantages Over Surgical Treatment

Speaker: Dr. Christopher Wheeler, Ph.D., President of StemVax Therapeutics Inc., a division of NovAccess Global

February 2023 - The Glioblastoma and Brian Tumor Market

Speaker: Dr. Dwain Irvin, Ph.D., MPH, CEO of NovAccess Global

The interviews, which are subject to scheduling changes, will be streamed for public viewing over the Internet and can be accessed on the dates provided in this press release through links made available on the NovAccess Global website at www.novaccessglobal.com and on all of the Company's social media feeds.

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global is a biomedical company accelerating novel cancer diagnostics and therapeutics. Our goal is to discover, develop and bring to market novel and innovative medicine and medical devices to improve the quality of care for cancer and neurological patients.

NovAccess Global is currently developing a cancer vaccine therapy that enhances the patient's immune response against brain tumors. Our Company has a novel immunotherapeutic approach to treating brain tumor patients with glioblastoma, the most common adult brain tumor with a 15-month median survival after diagnosis. Our patented technology is designed to combine a dendritic cell-based immunotherapeutic approach with a unique combination of toll-like receptor (TLR) adjuvants, TLR-AD1, to help promote an enhanced immune response against the patient's tumor. Our platform technology focuses on enhancing the patient's immune cells to fight their unique cancer by utilizing the antigens specific to the patient's tumor. It is a meaningful technology that could significantly improve the quality of life and prognosis for the many people who suffer from brain tumors. For more information, please visit novaccessglobal.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's disclosures or filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. You are further cautioned that penny stocks and stocks of smaller companies like NovAccess Global Inc. are inherently volatile and risky and that no investor should buy this stock unless they can afford the loss of their entire investment. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.

This press release and the interviews to be published as part of the NovAccess Global fireside chat series are for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Interview participants have agreed to participate in this event series and no compensation will be paid or furnished to them or their respective organizations. Participation does not represent an offer to buy or sell any security to or from any person or other entity through their platforms. Prior to making any investment or subscribing to any of the platforms that may be associated with the fireside chat series and re-distribution of related content, listeners/viewers are encouraged to consult with professional financial, legal advisor and tax advisors to assist in due diligence as may be appropriate in determining the risk associated with any investment.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jordan Darrow

Darrow Associates

631-766-4528

jdarrow@darrowir.com

SOURCE: NovAccess Global Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/734176/NovAccess-Global-Announces-Fireside-Chat-with-Dr-Christopher-Wheeler-the-Companys-Lead-Scientist-and-President-of-its-StemVax-Therapeutics-Division



