NovAccess Global CEO Dwain Irvin Featured on MoneyTV

  • XSNX

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / NovAccess Global Inc. (OTC PINK:XSNX) announced that its Chief Executive Officer Dr. Dwain Irvin was a featured guest on MoneyTV, an internationally-syndicated weekly business television program reaching more than 180 million TV households globally and hosted by veteran investment journalist Donald Baillargeon.

The show will be broadcast on TV with viewing available by accessing the following link: http://moneytv.net/global-tv-listing/. Alternatively, the show may be viewed in online streaming format by clicking on the following link which also will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website: https://vimeo.com/718745819.

During the in-depth interview, Dr. Irvin discussed the Company's critical intellectual properties supporting NovAccess Global's clinical trial stage novel immunotherapy for brain tumor patients. The Company is developing a cutting edge translational biotechnology cancer antigen to be applied to the treatment of brain cancer using vaccination therapy. Other important topics that were addressed included developments surrounding its upcoming orphan drug filing and a planned Phase I IND application with the FDA with the potential for a Phase IIa application.

Don Baillargeon is a broadcast industry veteran of more than 30 years, running corporate radio stations and having personally owned and operated KCHT-FM in California. He was the co-founder of one of the largest Advertising Agencies in central California. Don is the Founder, Executive Producer and Anchor of MoneyTV, an internationally-syndicated weekly business television program reaching more than 180 million TV households globally. MoneyTV debuted in 1996, recently began its 22nd year on television and produced and broadcasted its 1,000th original episode in 2017.

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global is a biomedical company accelerating novel cancer diagnostics and therapeutics. Our goal is to discover, develop and bring to market novel and innovative medicine and medical devices to improve the quality of care for cancer and neurological patients.

NovAccess Global is currently developing a cancer vaccine therapy that enhances the patient's immune response against brain tumors. Our Company has a novel immunotherapeutic approach to treat brain tumor patients with glioblastoma multiforme, the most common adult brain tumor with a 15-month median survival after diagnosis. Our patented technology is designed to combine a dendritic cell-based immunotherapeutic approach with a unique combination of Toll-like receptor (TLR) adjuvants, TLR-AD1, to help promote an enhanced immune response against the patient's tumor. Our platform technology focuses on enhancing the patient's immune cells to fight their unique cancer by utilizing the antigens specific to the patient's tumor. The Company owns a cancer vaccine, which is a medication that stimulates or restores the immune system's ability to fight existing cancer by strengthening the body's natural defenses against the cancer cells. It is a meaningful technology that could significantly improve the quality of life and prognosis for the many people who suffer from brain tumors. For more information, please visit novaccessglobal.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This email and its attachments contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude or risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's disclosures or filings with the Securities Exchange Commission and/or OTC Markets, Inc. You are further cautioned that penny stocks and stocks of smaller companies like NovAccess, Inc. are inherently volatile and risky and that no investor should buy this stock unless they can afford the loss of their entire investment. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jordan Darrow
Darrow Associates
631-766-4528
darrow@darrowir.com

SOURCE: NovAccess Global Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/705077/NovAccess-Global-CEO-Dwain-Irvin-Featured-on-MoneyTV

