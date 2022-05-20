U.S. markets close in 17 minutes

NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2022 Virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC.
·4 min read
  • NG
NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC.
NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC.

  • A total of 277,994,591 or 83.43% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting

  • All four proposals to shareholders were approved, including the election of all eleven director nominees; Kevin McArthur joins the Board

  • During the 2022 proxy season, NOVAGOLD placed outreach calls to shareholders holding approximately 86% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares entitled to vote

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (“NOVAGOLD” or the “Company”) (NYSE American, TSX: NG) is pleased to announce the detailed voting results on the items of business considered at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 18, 2022 (the “Meeting”). All proposals were approved and all eleven director nominees were elected. A total of 277,994,591 or 83.43% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting.

Kevin McArthur joins the Board of Directors of NOVAGOLD

The Company is also pleased to report the election of Kevin McArthur to its Board at the Meeting, effective May 18, 2022. Mr. McArthur is an industry leader with over 40 years of experience encompassing many facets of the mining business, including operations, corporate development and executive management. He currently serves as a non-executive director of Royal Gold, Inc. and First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Mr. McArthur served as CEO of major precious metals mining companies, including Goldcorp Inc., Glamis Gold Ltd. and Tahoe Resources Inc., which was subsequently acquired by Pan American Silver Corporation. His earlier career focused on mine operations and project development with major international mining companies, including, BP Minerals and Homestake Mining Company. Mr. McArthur obtained a degree in Mining Engineering from the University of Nevada in 1979.

Shareholder Engagement

During this year’s proxy outreach, NOVAGOLD engaged with shareholders owning 40,000-plus shares; thus contacting holders of approximately 86% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares entitled to vote at the Meeting. Year-over-year the input received from shareholders has helped shape and improve the Company’s corporate governance practices.

Shareholder Voting Results

The Shareholders voted on the following matters at this year’s Meeting:

Proposal 1 – Setting the Number of Directors

The vote was carried to set the number of Directors at eleven. The votes received by ballot were as follows:

 

Votes For

274,603,519

98.78%

 

 

 

Votes Against

2,759,148

0.99%

 

 

 

Abstentions

631,924

0.22%

 

 

Proposal 2 – Election of Directors

The nominees listed in NOVAGOLD’s Management Information Circular were elected as Directors of the Company. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Proposal 2

Outcome of the
Vote

Votes by Ballot

Election of Directors

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Dr. Elaine Dorward-King

Carried

257,097,146
(98.70%)

3,380,588
(1.29%)

Sharon Dowdall

Carried

252,857,047
(97.07%)

7,620,687
(2.92%)

Dr. Diane Garrett

Carried

258,169,285
(99.11%)

2,308,449
(0.88%)

Dr. Thomas Kaplan

Carried

258,809,101
(99.35%)

1,668,633
(0.64%)

Gregory Lang

Carried

259,660,658
(99.68%)

817,076
(0.31%)

Igor Levental

Carried

256,598,064
(98.51%)

3,879,670
(1.48%)

Kalidas Madhavpeddi

Carried

245,264,836
(94.15%)

15,212,898
(5.84%)

Kevin McArthur

Carried

259,610,343
(99.66%)

867,391
(0.33%)

Clynton Nauman

Carried

257,175,544
(98.73%)

3,302,190
(1.26%)

Ethan Schutt

Carried

258,124,301
(99.09%)

2,353,433
(0.90%)

Anthony Walsh

Carried

255,393,306
(98.04%)

5,084,428
(1.95%)

Proposal 3 – Appointment of Auditors

The vote was carried for the Appointment of the Auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. The votes received by ballot were as follows:

 

Votes For

274,381,861

98.70%

 

 

 

Votes Withheld

3,612,730

1.29%

 

 

Proposal 4 – Advisory Approval of Executive Compensation (“Say-on-Pay”)

The vote was carried on the Say-On-Pay Advisory Vote. The votes received by ballot were as follows:

 

Votes For

248,235,710

95.30%

 

 

 

Votes Against

10,953,539

4.20%

 

 

 

Abstentions

1,288,485

0.49%

 

 

Full details of all proposals are fully described in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated March 25, 2022 available on the Company’s website at www.novagold.com/investors/mic/, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, and the detailed results of voting on each proposal are included in the Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR and on EDGAR.

Following the Meeting, the Board dissolved the Environment, Health, Safety, Sustainability and Technical Committee and two committees were created in its place: the Engineering and Technical Committee and the Sustainability Committee. The Board appointed Kevin McArthur to serve on the Corporate Communications Committee, and the Engineering and Technical Committee. The membership of each the standing Board committees is available on the Company’s website at: https://www.novagold.com/company/directors/.

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders webcast and corporate presentation is available on NOVAGOLD’s website under Presentations.

NOVAGOLD Contacts:
Mélanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate Communications

Allison Pettit
Manager, Communications

604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227


