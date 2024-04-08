NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript April 4, 2024

Operator: Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the NOVAGOLD 2024 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to Melanie Hennessey, Vice President, Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.

Melanie Hennessey: Thank you. Good morning, everyone. We are pleased that you have joined us for NOVAGOLD's 2024 first quarter financial results and for an update on the Donlin Gold project. On today's call, we have NOVAGOLD's President and CEO, Greg Lang; and David Ottewell, NOVAGOLD's Vice President and CFO. At the end of the webcast, we will take questions by phone. Additionally, we will respond to questions received on the webcast. I would like to remind you, as stated on Slide 3, any statements made today may contain forward-looking information, such as projections and goals, which are likely to involve risks detailed on our various EDGAR and SEDAR filings and forward-looking disclaimers included in this presentation. I will now turn the presentation over to our President and CEO, Greg Lang. Greg?

Greg Lang: Thank you Melanie and good morning everyone ahead of providing a summary on our first quarter results. I'd like to start today's call with a brief overview explaining why both us and our shareholders consider Donlin Gold, a Tier 1 asset. On the backdrop of the record gold price, it's important to highlight our investment thesis. We view assets like Donlin Gold, and it's more important than ever for the sector and for the investment community. Starting from slide five, with an impressive resource of approximately 39 million ounces of gold, boasting a grade that has doubled the industry average at 2.25 grams, along with the projected mine life exceeding 27 years, Donlin Gold has the potential to be a low-cost, open pit, near-natural year producer for many decades.

Additionally, its expansive landholdings offer outstanding exploration potential with the current resource area covering less than 5% of the land. Importantly, we are situated on private land that was designated for mining in Alaska, a jurisdiction renowned for its responsible mining practices. The project benefits from a favorable regulatory environment. Furthermore, our enduring partnership and life of mine agreements with Calista and TKC solidify Donlin's position for successful development. It is crucial to provide context regarding the company's achievements following the reorganization that was set in motion over a decade ago, particularly for new investors, may be less inclined with our history. As depicted on slide six, our focus has been executing the strategic vision established by our Chairman and myself.

Distribution aim to unlock the value of NOVAGOLD's top-tier asset for our shareholders with a primary emphasis on advancing the Donlin Gold project, positioning it as a pure gold play with a distinct endowment that offers significant leverage. Looking at slide seven, Alaska represents a favorable environment for mining and stands out as one of the safest jurisdictions globally. As the second largest gold producer in the U.S. in both the clearly delineated permitting process Countless companies have derived in this region, supported by a government that strongly advocates for and acknowledges the significance of responsible natural resource development. To touch further on Donlin's assets, as currently envisioned, it boasts one of the largest, highest grade undeveloped open pit gold reserves, totaling approximately 39 million ounces.

This endowment suggests an average annual gold production exceeding 1 million ounces, over a 27-year period. Comparing Donlin to other gold development projects in the Americas on Slide 8, it emerges as the largest by a considerable margin. As global gold production trends downward, the industry increasingly requires projects, characterized by scale, grade and longevity that can navigate multiple gold cycles effectively. With the grade exceeding twice the industry average for an open-pit project at 2.25 grams, as shown on slide nine, Donlin has the potential to become one of the lowest gold producers, lowest cost gold producers in the industry. Turning to slide 10, bar chart shows the post-tax net present value calculated in a variety of gold prices.

Today's gold price near the top end of the chart and would represent more than $25 billion at a 0 discounted rate or about $10 billion at a 5% discount rate. Excellent exploration potential exists well beyond the defined resources located in the ACMA and Lewis areas and identified on the diagram on slide 14. The current resource occupies only 3 kilometers of this 8-kilometer system. Incredible potential remains to increase ounces and extend the life beyond what has not already been explored. As private landowners, both Calista and TKC are dedicated to developing Donlin Gold in a way that remains consistent with their elders' vision of responsible development while creating jobs and economic benefits for the surrounding communities, as well as protecting the local culture.

On slide 12, excerpts from the leaders of both Alaska Native corporations underscore their dedication. Calista's and TKC's knowledge and guidance have been critical over the years, offering us insights throughout the permitting process, sustainability efforts, and community engagement initiatives. Their valuable input regarding land and the substantial economic needs essential for sustaining community well-being are deeply appreciated. The enduring collaboration, unwavering project support, and the complete engagement of our partners are pivotal in ensuring the Donlin Gold project progresses responsibly and sustainably across all phases. With the combination of these attributes, Donlin Gold has the potential to form the cornerstone of genuine and sustainable economic development for the Y-K region for many decades to come.

Slide 13 showcases NOVAGOLD's achievements in environmental stewardship, health and safety, social and community engagement, and corporate governance for the 2023 calendar year. Our latest sustainability report will be released this month, featuring a comprehensive review of NOVAGOLD's performance in all areas of environmental, social, and governance, including health and safety, environmental stewardship, and community engagement and corporate governance. The safety and well-being of our personnel remain paramount, evident in our track record of well over 10 years without a lost time accident at Donlin's site. Moreover, a significant portion of our workforce are comprised of local residents. In 2024, our commitment to excellence extends to continued diligence and improvement across environmental, social, and governance fronts.

This entails maintaining robust records of environmental health and safety performance at the site. Additionally, we aim to bolster our investments and partnerships with the residents of the communities in the region while enhancing our governance practices. I will now touch on the milestones achieved at the Donlin Gold project during the first quarter, as well as highlight some of our ongoing activities. In the first quarter, with the support from the owners and Donlin Gold, numerous important activities were conducted, as shown on slide 15. We completed the scope of work for resource modeling with a third-party consultant, making a crucial independent step in updating the resource model. Furthermore, advancement of metallurgical test work was achieved with the operation of a pilot plant in Ontario, Canada.

This allowed us to validate the optimizations to the flow sheet, with completion expected later this year. Additionally, ongoing data collection initiatives refined some of the crucial characteristics for closure planning, while recent field data in hydrology was incorporated and led to updates in both the groundwater and surface water models. Lastly, our efforts in planning for the regional infrastructure support continued, aimed at refining the scope and laying out the best path forward. Through ongoing collaboration with Calista, TKC, and other local communities, representatives from NOVAGOLD upheld a steadfast commitment to education, community wellness, cultural preservation, and environmental stewardship. These principles are actively reinforced, not only at the Donlin project site, but in the 62 communities throughout the Y-K region.

An aerial view of a gold mining claim in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

Slide 16 showcases some of the community engagement activities, and a big shout-out to the Donlin team that always go above and beyond to connect with our stakeholders. In that spirit, Donlin finalized its 16th shared value statement, reaffirming its commitment to ongoing engagement with local communities and addressing their specific needs. The inaugural informational meeting for the Subsistence Communications Advisory Committee in Anchorage was held in the first quarter, representing a pivotal partnership that fosters communication on subsistence matters, reflecting diverse perspectives on the Donlin Gold project. Another initiative includes collaborating with local tribes to monitor and assess the conditions and management of the salmon fisheries in the Kuskokwim and Yukon River watersheds, and identifying potential project opportunities to enhance the health of the salmon populations.

Support was extended to regional search and rescue teams in the villages, as well as the Alaska Safe Riders Initiative, promoting safety on snow machines, all Terran vehicles, and all off-road vehicles, which is a common mode of transportation in rural Alaska. Sponsorship of educational initiatives included the Lower Kuskokwim School District College and Career Fair, community sports, and youth groups, as well as supporting a basketball tournament, a very popular sport in Alaska, giving the long winters a break. In partnership with the native village of Napaimute, Donlin provided vital support for cultural awareness programs and upkeep on the ice road on the Kuskokwim River, ensuring safe transportation for residents to sports, cultural events, and other economic activities.

Additionally, Donlin Gold proudly continues to fund and support the Kuskokwim 300, a premier mid-distance dog sled race, while also sponsoring mushers Mike Williams and Pete Kaiser, who participate in the Iditarod. Pete is a Donlin employee who recently secured his eighth race title and actively engages in youth with discussions primarily about suicide prevention and aligning Donlin Gold's commitment to support the community well-being initiatives. Finally, last February, Donlin sponsored the Iron Dog, the world's largest and toughest snowmobile race that covers over 2,500 miles of Alaskan back country, in which Kristina Woolston, Donlin Gold's external affairs manager, participated. Congratulations, Kristina. A great event. Donlin Gold is a federally permitted project on private land designated by law for mining activities as part of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act more than 50 years ago, a differentiating factor from most other mining assets in Alaska.

Permitting in the United States represents a significant and rigorous endeavor. Where success hinges on years of dedicated efforts to ensure a diligent, thorough, transparent process that engages all stakeholders from the region. Slide 17 lists all the federal and state permits and certificates received to date. We recognize there is a price to be paid for jurisdictional safety. There are increasing number of places in the world where permitting is becoming less burdened by the rule of law. The flip side of that relative ease is that these locales offer much less political stability and socially reliability than Alaska, the second largest gold producing state in one of the world's safest countries for free enterprise. We treasure the conviction that knowing when the mine is built, our investors will be able to enjoy the luxury of knowing that Alaska is a place where they can sleep well, confident that when they awaken in the morning, they would still own what they thought they owned the night before.

In an ever more complex and fraught world, this sober reasoning makes it well worth the effort. Looking at slide 18 and Q1, the Dam Safety Certification preliminary design packages continue to advance. We expect they will be submitted later in the year. Earthjustice filed their opening briefs with the Alaska Supreme Court and Alaska Superior Court in January, appealing Donlin's water rights and water quality certifications. Reply briefs will be submitted in the coming months. The state right-of-way lease briefing was completed in February, and Earthjustice has requested oral argument, though a schedule has not been set. In the federal litigation pertaining to the Joint Record of Decision, opening briefs were submitted in February. The state of Alaska, Calista, and Donlin are expected to reply in the coming quarter.

Despite these multiple challenges, it is important to note that all appeals against Donlin permits have been unsuccessful. We recognize the importance of preparedness and organization in these matters, as permitting in the United States and Alaska is a significant, rigorous undertaking. Our commitment remains steadfast in aiding the federal and state agencies in upholding the permitting process and focusing on securing remaining state-level permits. We appreciate the bipartisan engagement and support for the Donlin Gold Project in Alaska. We treasure the security that this stability brings. Moving to slide 19, NOVAGOLD is pleased to present our 2024 Chairman's Interview, featuring Dr. Thomas Kaplan, our chairman and largest shareholder, in conversation with Daniela Cambone, Director of Global Media and ITM Trading.

This discussion took place at the New York Stock Exchange and delves into the macro perspectives of world events in 2023, the underperformance of gold equities, and the strong confidence in gold stocks as a strategic trade this year and beyond. Additionally, the interview explores the investment proposition in NOVAGOLD amidst current market conditions. We encourage you to listen to the full conversation, available at our website. With that, I will now turn the call over to David Ottewell to review 2024's Q1 financial results. Dave?

David Ottewell: Thank you, Greg. Slide 21 highlights our first quarter operating performance. We reported a net loss of 10.3 million in the quarter, a small decrease from the prior quarter. That was due to lower Donlin Gold Project costs and increased interest income, partially offset by increased interest expense, on a promissory note, and higher G&A expenses. In the prior year quarter, Donlin Gold costs included geotechnical drilling for the Alaska Dam Safety Certificate applications. General and administrative costs increased primarily due to corporate staff additions and salary increases. First quarter cash flows are highlighted on slide 22. Cash and cash equivalents decreased by $8.2 million, primarily to fund our share of Donlin Gold and for corporate G&A expenses.

The decrease in spending from the prior year quarter was due to lower Donlin Gold funding requirements, partially offset by the timing of term deposit interest income receipts, and higher G&A costs. On slide 23, we note our strong treasury. Financial position includes cash and cash equivalents of approximately 38 million and term deposits of 80 million. For the full year, we continue to expect to spend approximately 14 million in Donlin and 17 million for corporate G&A. Greg, I'll turn it back to you.

Greg Lang: Thank you, Dave. Last December, the Donlin Gold approved a $28.5 million budget for this year, as shown on slide 24. This encompasses resource modeling, mine planning, metallurgical pilot plant work, regional infrastructure support, geoscience hydrology, closure planning, and the advancement of the Dam Safety Certificate applications, as well as ongoing support for litigation, Government affairs, our community engagement activities, and sponsorships. Discussions with Barrick are ongoing to advance Donlin up the value chain. NOVAGOLD remains committed to fulfilling the strategy that has been pledged time and time again, namely, to embark on a bankable Feasibility Study to optimally position this project, setting up a potential construction decision when the time is right for the benefit of all of our shareholders and stakeholders.

This unwavering commitment and extensive groundwork thus far has added substantial value in a responsible manner for all stakeholders and Alaska residents, as well as NOVAGOLD shareholders, on slide 25. With multiple tailwinds of the macro backdrop, the project's size, quality, low-cost structure, and exploration upside, we intend to solidify Donlin status as what we believe to be the best gold development story in the world today. As a Tier 1 asset in a Tier 1 jurisdiction, we believe that Donlin truly epitomizes a great asset that one can get great leverage in a great place to allow them to keep the fruits of that leverage. We are thankful for the decisions of our shareholders to invest in our company and for their continued solidarity and engagement.

We reaffirm to each and every one of them that as stewards of the company, we continue to be focused on delivering on our strategy. Operator, we are now ready to open the line for questions.

