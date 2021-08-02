U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,387.16
    -8.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,838.16
    -97.31 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,681.07
    +8.39 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,215.50
    -10.75 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.56
    +0.30 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.70
    -5.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    25.47
    -0.11 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1878
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1740
    -0.0650 (-5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3892
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3210
    -0.2940 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,403.49
    -856.98 (-2.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.68
    -9.21 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,081.72
    +49.42 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,781.02
    +497.43 (+1.82%)
     

Novakid's investors bet $35M that it can teach kids English

Natasha Mascarenhas
·4 min read

If you’re trying to develop fluency in a non-native tongue, language immersion is a crucial part of the learning process. Surrounding yourself with native speakers helps with pronunciation, context building, and most of all, confidence.

But what if you’re an eight-year-old kid in Spain learning English and can’t swing a solo trip to the United States for the summer?

Novakid, founded by Maxim Azarov, wants to be your next best option. The San Francisco-based edtech startup offers virtual-only, English language immersion for kids between the ages of four through 12, by combining a mix of different services from live tutors to gamification.

After closing its $4.25 million Series A round last December, Novakid announced today that it is back with a $35 million Series B financing, led by Owl Ventures and Goodwater Capital. Existing investors also participated in the round, including PortfoLion, LearnStart, TMT Investments, Xploration Capital, LETA Capital and BonAngels.

The startup is raising capital in response to an active start to its year. The company’s active client base grew 350% year over year, currently at over 50,000 paying students. The money will be used to get more students into its universe of tools, as well as help Novakid expand into international markets with high populations of speakers who want to learn English.

The company’s suite of services are built around two principles: First, that it can immerse early-age learners into the world of English at scale, and second, that it can actually be fun to use.

Novakid’s ESL app for children raises $4.25M Series A led by PortfoLion and LearnStart investors

When a user signs up, they are first connected to one of Novakid’s 2,000 live tutors for their first class. Tutors must be native English speakers with a B.A. degree or higher, as well as an international teaching certificate such as DELTA, CELTA, TESOL or TEFL.

“One of the things that is really important, even psychologically, is to start listening to the language, start interacting with a live person, and remove being afraid of not understanding something,” Azarov said. The company wants to recreate the conditions of how a kid likely learned their first language.

In the class, the tutors only speak English, and users are encouraged to do the same to slowly build and mistake their way into confidence. While the live, video-based classes are a key part of Novakid’s product, Azarov said it was important that his company “was not just giving you access to a teacher” as its main value proposition.

“Most of the competitors are taking teachers and making them available remotely so you don't have to travel and you have a bigger selection,” he said. But if you look at the industry in the bigger picture, guys like Oxford, Cambridge, Pearson who provide content for the language learning industry, their product basically sucks. It’s really bad.” So, Novakid puts most of its energy into rebuilding a curriculum that works with better design, and includes games.

Gamified content lives both in and out of classes. Within the classroom, a teacher may take a student on a VR-enhanced tour through famous landmarks and museums to practice vocabulary. Self-paced content could look like a multiplayer “battle” between two students answering questions within a certain time period to get a better score. Novakid has an entire team dedicated to game design and development.

Students are clicking in. Novakid users spend two-thirds of their time on the website with tutors, and one-third with self-paced content that the company built in-house. The company wants to switch those concentrations because more students are spending time with the asynchronous content around grammar and vocabulary, and teachers are reserved for more complex information like speaking and conversation.

Part of the difficulty of scaling up a language learning business is that users need to stay motivated. Gamification helps with engagement, but Novakid’s clientele of children could also be fast to churn compared to adult learners, simply due to priorities. Azarov said that he sees how some would view selling exclusively to children as a disadvantage, but he views their focus as differentiation.

“You get better brand equity when you’re more focused,” he said. “The way kids learn language is vastly different from the way adults learn language, and I don’t think the general players who do ‘everything from everybody’ will be able to do [the former] as well as we are.” Duolingo recently launched Duolingo ABC, a free English literacy app with hundreds of short-form exercises. While the now-public company has strong branding, Novakid's strategy differs by adding in more services around live learning and speaking.

So far, the company has proven that its strategy is sticking. Its revenue in 2020 was $9 million, and in 2021 it is expected to hit between $36 million to $45 million in revenue. It declined to disclose the specifics around diversity of the team, but plans to kick off a quite intensive recruiting spree going forward. Azarov plans to add 200 people to his 300-person company in the next six months.

5 lessons from Duolingo’s bellwether edtech IPO of the year

Recommended Stories

  • Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks Gave the Carters the Most Special 75th Anniversary Gift

    The country singers had the honor of attending the couple’s big anniversary bash.

  • What a $5 Million Home Looks Like Around the US

    Depending on where you live, $5 million could gain you access to a mega-mansion in a chic neighborhood, or it could buy you a cozier -- but no less luxurious -- place in a much pricier city, where...

  • 4 Words from Pfizer's CEO That May Mean a Booster Is Imminent

    The big question these days is this: Do we need coronavirus booster shots right now? U.S. health authorities weighed in with a "no" earlier this month. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in a joint statement said those who are vaccinated are protected against severe illness -- even illness caused by the highly transmissible delta variant.

  • Countries Are Preparing to Offer Booster Shots. What It Means for Vaccine Makers.

    The U.K. and Germany are both preparing to offer Covid-19 vaccine booster shots as early as next month, according to reports.

  • Emilio and Gloria Estefan sell their Star Island house for $35M

    The music producer and Conga singer bought the house in 1993 for $1.84 million.

  • Moderna Takes Its First Autoimmune Therapeutic Candidate To Human Trial

    Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) has dosed the first patient in the Phase 1 study of mRNA-6231, its mRNA-encoded IL-2 modified to expand regulatory T cells. mRNA-6231 is Moderna's first autoimmune candidate to enter the clinic. It is also Moderna's first subcutaneously administered therapeutic program. The trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of mRNA‑6231 in healthy adult participants. mRNA‑6231 is a lipid nanoparticle encapsulated mRNA-based therapeutic

  • Cuomo: N.Y. Local Governments Should Adopt CDC Masking Guidance

    Aug.02 -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo urges the state's city and town leaders to follow revised masking guidance issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control at a press briefing on Monday.

  • Billy Graham's grandson Jonathan Lotz out of ICU, to begin rehab

    Jonathan Lotz, the grandson of the late evangelist Billy Graham, is out of the hospital after being admitted to the ICU with COVID-19 in 'critical condition' last week.

  • China Online Education Group: Impacted by Education Crackdown?

    The Chinese Government is cracking down in a big way on education providers in China. Its new policy directives include registering institutions providing after-school tutoring (AST) services in China as non-profit, and changing the current registration-based system for operating online AST institutions to one requiring government approval. Earlier this week, China Online Education Group (COE) announced an update regarding the Chinese Government’s new policy directives regarding online and offli

  • Stimulus Update: States Give Out Thousands of Bonus $1,000 Checks – Will You Get One?

    States were allotted federal money to give "retention bonuses" to certain employees as part of the American Rescue Plan stimulus relief bill, and they are now starting to dole them out. Latest:...

  • Nation's top QB recruit is leaving high school early for Ohio State

    Ewers’ decision marks one of the first major reverberations – and unintended consequences – of the NCAA passing legislation nearly a month ago to allow athletes to profit off of their name image and likeness.

  • Don’t Overlook These Hidden Gem Cities With a High Quality of Life

    For almost a year and a half, due to the pandemic, many people's lives have been all about change -- and these changes may include finding a new place to live. Homebuyers often have their sights set...

  • The worst places to retire in the US

    Affordability and wellness were the main determinants in the ranks

  • U.S. labor revival in doubt as Delta raises worries about 'back to school'

    In April, almost a year after she was laid off from her hospitality firm due to the pandemic, Sara Gard was still barely finding her feet with a new full-time job in financial services that she juggled alongside managing her daughter's remote schooling. So when her six-year-old daughter's school, just north of Atlanta, Georgia, that month gave parents the option to choose in-person classes for their children when the new school year started in August, Gard signed up, and felt good about her decision. Gard is now having sleepless nights as she reconsiders.

  • Dueling petitions fuel mask debate in Wake County schools

    Dueling petitions are circulating among parents as Wake County Public School leaders plan to make their decision on mask guidelines in school Tuesday.

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. labor revival in doubt as Delta raises worries about 'back to school'

    In April, almost a year after she was laid off from her hospitality firm due to the pandemic, Sara Gard was still barely finding her feet with a new full-time job in financial services that she juggled alongside managing her daughter's remote schooling. So when her six-year-old daughter's school, just north of Atlanta, Georgia, that month gave parents the option to choose in-person classes for their children when the new school year started in August, Gard signed up, and felt good about her decision. Until, that is, a recent surge in cases caused by the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19.

  • Top high school quarterback recruit Quinn Ewers skipping senior season to enroll at Ohio State

    QB Quinn Ewers, the top-ranked player in the 2022 recruiting class, has decided to skip his senior season of high school and enroll at Ohio State.

  • Watching the COVID Learning Gap Grow in Real Time

    Since the pandemic first forced schools to close, Shalinee Sharma has had a front-row seat to the damage COVID’s fallout would cause to children’s academic growth. Sharma is the CEO and co-founder of Zearn, a nonprofit whose math app is used by one in four elementary-age students in the United States. In this video interview […]

  • How sociology shows 'policy makers have been looking at vaccine refusal all wrong'

    How sociology shows 'policy makers have been looking at vaccine refusal all wrong'

  • A Yale Student Who Makes and Teaches Black History

    Name: Kahlil Greene Age: 21 Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Hometown: Germantown, Maryland. Now Lives: In a spacious two-bedroom apartment in New Haven, Connecticut, just outside the Yale campus. Claim to Fame: Greene was elected as Yale’s first Black student body president in 2019, when he was a sophomore majoring in history. Off-campus, he is known to his more than 447,000 TikTok followers as a self-described “Gen-Z historian” who expounds on lesser-known aspects of