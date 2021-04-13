Novamind Increases Strategic Investment in Bionomics
Investment supports phase IIb clinical trial examining novel PTSD treatment
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTC PINK:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, is pleased to announce that it has increased its strategic investment in Bionomics Limited ("Bionomics") (ASX: BNO | OTCQB: BNOEF | Germany: AU000000BNO5), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing better treatments for central nervous system disorders.
Novamind purchased an additional 951,133 common shares at AU$0.145 per share for a total investment of AU$137,914 (approximately CAN$132,000) in Bionomics' recently completed rights offering (the "Rights Offering"). In addition to Novamind's initial AU$827,486 investment (approximately CAN$810,000) announced on February 11th, 2021, Novamind has invested in Bionomics a total of AU$965,400 (approximately CAN$942,000). Bionomics shares closed at AU$0.20 on April 12th, 2021, a 38% return (unrealized) on Novamind's total investment.
Proceeds from the Rights Offering will support the initiation of Bionomics' phase IIb clinical trial for BNC210, a drug that has received Fast Track Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Bionomics is evaluating Cedar Clinical Research, a wholly owned subsidiary of Novamind, as a research site for the BNC210 clinical trial that is anticipated to start mid-2021.
"We are pleased to support the development of a new treatment for PTSD and to be evaluated as a clinical research site for the phase IIb clinical trial of BNC210," said Yaron Conforti, CEO and Director of Novamind. "Our expertise in clinical research for mental health therapeutics is widely recognized in the biopharmaceutical industry, as demonstrated by our collaboration with Bionomics and recent partnership with Merck."
About Novamind
Novamind is a leading mental health company enabling safe access to psychedelic medicine through a network of clinics, retreats, and clinical research sites. Novamind provides ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other novel treatments through its network of Cedar Psychiatry clinics and operates Cedar Clinical Research, a contract research organization specialized in clinical trials and evidence-based research for psychedelic medicine. Both Cedar Psychiatry and Cedar Clinical Research are wholly owned subsidiaries of Novamind. For more information on how Novamind is enhancing mental wellness and guiding people through their entire healing journey, visit novamind.ca.
About Bionomics
Bionomics is a global, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary platform technologies to discover and develop a deep pipeline of best in class, novel drug candidates. Bionomics' lead drug candidate BNC210, currently in development for initiation of a second phase II trial for the treatment of PTSD, is a novel, proprietary negative allosteric modulator of the alpha-7 (α7) nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. Beyond BNC210, Bionomics has a strategic partnership with Merck & Co., Inc (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada). To learn more, please visit bionomics.com.au.
Forward-Looking Statements
