Novari Health Innovation Will Help Reduce Surgical Backlog

KINGSTON, ON and OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novari Health President, John Sinclair, and the Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Hon. Sylvia Jones, proudly announced that the Ontario government is funding the implementation of a new, innovative software across hospitals in Eastern Ontario that will help reduce surgical backlogs in the region. This innovative first-in-Ontario surgical waitlist HUB (Centralized Regional Surgical Wait List Management HUB™), built by Novari Health, consolidates patients waiting for surgery into a real-time regional wait list system using interactive mapping and analytics tools.

"The Novari Health team is tremendously proud to launch the Centralized Regional Surgical Wait List Management HUB today in Eastern Ontario. This ground-breaking technology provides the hospitals with the tools they need to coordinate surgical services in real time within the region, all while supporting better patient outcomes while tackling the surgical backlog," says John Sinclair, President of Novari Health. "Novari Health thanks the Ontario Government for funding this made-in-Ontario technology."

The HUB, which will improve the coordination of surgical services between hospitals in Eastern Ontario, means patients may be able to receive their surgery sooner at a different hospital. "Integrating this made-in-Ontario software in hospitals across Eastern Ontario will mean shorter wait times for patients awaiting surgery and a more efficient use of hospital resources," says Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. "This is an excellent example of the innovation we are calling for, all with the goal of improving our health system and creating a better experience for the patient."

The software, in collaboration with hospitals across the region – will integrate with existing hospital IT systems to gain an overall picture of backlogs, speed up wait times and help identify bottlenecks at various stages of the surgical process. All region hospitals that perform adult surgeries will be included in the Champlain Centralized Regional Surgical Waitlist Management "HUB" initiative.

"By working together and using real-time data, we can improve patients' access to surgeries and procedures," says Dr. Andrew Falconer, President & CEO of Queensway Carleton Hospital.

"Working with Novari and other care providers, the Hub will create better outcomes for patients waiting for surgeries, better use of hospital resources, and a smarter, data-driven, and coordinated approach to address the surgical backlog in our region," commented Dr. Bernard Leduc, President & CEO of Hôpital Montfort.

"The Centralized Regional Surgical Wait List Management HUB will allow us to deliver surgical services to patients and address ongoing pandemic pressures," says Suzanne Madore, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nursing Executive of The Ottawa Hospital. "This system of partnerships will facilitate seamless communication between hospitals while we continue to deliver high-quality patient care."

Hospitals and their individual surgical wait lists are being onboarded in phases. The initial phase included Hôpital Montfort, Queensway Carleton Hospital and Cornwall Community Hospital. In the coming weeks, The Ottawa Hospital and Hawkesbury & District General Hospital will be onboarded. Once these hospitals are live on the system, they will be joined by:

Almonte General Hospital

Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital

Carleton Place and District Memorial

Deep River and District Hospital

Glengarry Memorial Hospital

Kemptville District Hospital

Ottawa Heart Institute

Pembroke Regional Hospital

Renfrew Victoria Hospital

Winchester District Memorial Hospital

Through the provincial Centralized Waitlist Management (CWM) program, Ontario has provided funding to hospitals across the Ottawa region since 2020-21 to support a complex, multiyear transformation initiative aimed at establishing a regional central intake, with an initial focus on endoscopy. Investments in the CWM program are providing funding for regionally led projects across the province that support enhanced load balancing of surgical cases and reductions in patient wait times, as well as for Ontario Health's development of the technical infrastructure required to support centralized waitlist management at the provincial level.

About Novari Health

Novari Health designs, builds, and implements award-winning enterprise scale SaaS solutions that improve access to care, coordination of care, and the delivery of healthcare services. Based in Kingston Ontario and with offices Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, Novari has become one of the largest Canadian based digital health solution providers. ISO 27001 certified, Novari Health is a Microsoft Gold Partner, with software solutions hosted on Microsoft Azure Canadian and Australian cloud data centres. For more information, visit novarihealth.com.

