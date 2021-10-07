U.S. markets open in 1 hour 43 minutes

Novari Implements Surgical Waitlist Solution

·2 min read

KINGSTON, ON, Oct. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Novari Health has announced that it has completed another successful implementation of its award-winning ATC surgical waitlist management and e-booking technology. Queensway Carleton Hospital in Ottawa is the latest Canadian hospital to implement Novari's one-of-a-kind cloud based technology.

Novari Health Logo (CNW Group/Novari Health Inc.)

The technology is being provided as software as a service (SaaS) to the hospital and all surgical offices. The Novari system has been integrated with Meditech, the hospital's information system, and provides these surgeons and their office staff access to a standardized electronic wait list management system and the ability to electronically coordinate the scheduling of surgeries and procedures with the hospital. The software enhances the ability for collaboration and management of pooled lists of patients waiting for surgery as well as supporting a regional view of the demand for surgical services.

The Ontario Ministry of Health, Ontario Health and hospitals across the province have been working to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on patients waiting for surgery. Having a modern wait list management system complements these efforts.

Novari Health's innovative and unique access to care technologies are live or being implemented at dozens of hospitals and regional health authorities.

"I want to thank the QCH team that worked so tirelessly to make this happen. As well a special thanks to Southlake Regional for their guidance and support, it was so helpful to have a mentor."
- Tim Pemberton
Vice President, Queensway Carleton Hospital

"I am proud of the professional services implementation team at Novari, who working in close collaboration with the team at Queensway Carleton, completed another successful and on-time implementation of Novari ATC."
- John Sinclair, CPHIMS-CA
President Novari Health

About Novari Health
Novari Health designs, builds, and implements award-winning enterprise scale SaaS solutions that improve access to care, coordination of care, and the delivery of healthcare services. Based in Kingston Ontario and with offices in Vancouver, Australia, and New Zealand, Novari has become one of the largest Canadian based digital health solution providers. ISO 27001 certified, Novari Health is a Microsoft Gold Partner, with software solutions hosted on Microsoft Azure Canadian and Australian cloud data centres. For more information visit www.novarihealth.com.

Central Intake Surgical Wait List Management eReferral
eVisits / Virtual Care

Novari, Novari Health, Novari ATC, Novari eVisit, Novari eRequest, Novari Access to Care are all trademarks of Novari Health Incorporated.
Novari Health Head Office
1473 John Counter Blvd, Suite 401
Kingston, ON, K7M 8Z6
Canada
Visit our website for more information on Novari Health.

SOURCE Novari Health Inc.

