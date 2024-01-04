Novartis AG's (VTX:NOVN) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Most readers would already be aware that Novartis' (VTX:NOVN) stock increased significantly by 5.3% over the past week. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Novartis' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Novartis is:

21% = US$8.2b ÷ US$38b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every CHF1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of CHF0.21.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Novartis' Earnings Growth And 21% ROE

First thing first, we like that Novartis has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 7.3% which is quite remarkable. Probably as a result of this, Novartis was able to see a decent net income growth of 6.4% over the last five years.

As a next step, we compared Novartis' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 13% in the same period.

SWX:NOVN Past Earnings Growth January 4th 2024

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is NOVN fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Novartis Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Novartis has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 89%, meaning that it is left with only 11% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Moreover, Novartis is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 51% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected drop in the payout ratio explains the expected increase in the company's ROE to 44%, over the same period.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Novartis certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Its earnings have grown respectably as we saw earlier, which was likely due to the company reinvesting its earnings at a pretty high rate of return. However, given the high ROE, we do think that the company is reinvesting a small portion of its profits. This could likely be preventing the company from growing to its full extent. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

