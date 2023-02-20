U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,079.09
    -11.32 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,826.69
    +129.79 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,787.27
    -68.53 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,946.36
    +4.15 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.89
    +0.55 (+0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.60
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    21.82
    +0.10 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0697
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    -0.0150 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2039
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1400
    +0.0260 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,495.10
    -128.05 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    556.67
    +16.34 (+3.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,004.36
    -8.17 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,531.94
    +18.81 (+0.07%)
     

Novartis announces the appointment of the Chairman-Designate of Sandoz Board of Directors

Novartis Pharma AG
·5 min read
Novartis Pharma AG
Novartis Pharma AG

  • Gilbert Ghostine, CEO of the Swiss multi-national fragrances business Firmenich appointed Chairman-Designate of the future Sandoz Board

  • Mr Ghostine to begin role as Sandoz Chairman following the spin-off from Novartis

Basel, February 20, 2022 — Novartis Board of Directors announced today the appointment of Gilbert Ghostine as Chairman-designate of the new Board of Directors of Sandoz.
Mr. Ghostine has served as CEO of Geneva-based Firmenich, the world's largest privately owned perfume and taste company, since 2014.

Gilbert Ghostine will become Chairman of the New Board of Directors of Sandoz, which will be formed following the spin-off from Novartis in the second half of 2023, subject to final Novartis Board of Directors and shareholder approvals.

Mr. Ghostine is an experienced business leader with a track record of growing and transforming businesses in competitive industries. He held executive and senior leadership positions at Firmenich and Diageo in a career spanning three decades. He currently serves on two boards of directors; at Danone, where he is a member of the audit committee, and at Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts, where he chairs the remuneration and nomination committee. He holds a master's degree in Business Administration from Saint Joseph University, Lebanon and completed Harvard Business School's Advanced Management Program.

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as “potential,” “can,” “will,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “look forward,” “believe,” “committed,” “investigational,” “pipeline,” “launch,” or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG’s current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Sandoz 
Sandoz, a Novartis division, is a global leader in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. Our purpose is to pioneer access for patients by developing and commercializing novel, affordable approaches that address unmet medical needs. Our ambition is to be the world’s leading and most valued generics company. Our broad portfolio of high-quality medicines, covering major therapeutic areas, accounted for 2022 sales of USD 9.2 billion. Find out more at https://www.Sandoz.com

Sandoz on social media: 
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sandoz
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sandoz_global
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sandozglobal/ 
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sandozglobal

About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people’s lives. We deliver high-value medicines that alleviate society’s greatest disease burdens through technology leadership in R&D and novel access approaches. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently rank among the world’s top companies investing in research and development. About 106,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work together to bring Novartis products to nearly 800 million people around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at https://twitter.com/novartisnews
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact media.relations@novartis.com

# # #

Novartis Media Relations
E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

 

 

Central

 

North America

 

Richard Jarvis

+41 79 584 2326

Julie Masow

+1 862 579 8456

Anja von Treskow

+41 79 392 9697

Michael Meo

+1 862 274 5414

Anna Schäfers

+41 79 801 7267

Mary Carmichael

+1 862 200 8344



Switzerland



 

 

Satoshi Sugimoto

+41 79 619 2035

 

 


Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

 

Central

 

North America

 

Samir Shah

+41 61 324 7944

Sloan Simpson

+1 862 345 4440

Nicole Zinsli-Somm

+41 61 324 3809

Parag Mahanti

+1 973 876 4912

Isabella Zinck

+41 61 324 7188

 

 


Recommended Stories

  • Stock Market Holidays 2023: Is Wall Street Closed For Presidents' Day?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2023 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • Treasury Bills Offer Stock-Like 5% to Take Fed, Debt-Limit Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- For the first time in nearly two decades, investors can earn more than 5% on some of the safest debt securities in the world. That’s competitive with riskier assets like the S&P 500 Index.Most Read from BloombergIran Nuclear Inspectors Find Uranium Enriched to 84% PurityUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaMeta Launches Subscription Service for Facebook and InstagramNorth Korea Fires ICBM, Issues New Warnings to USThere’s just a small catch: US Treasury bills

  • Al Gore’s Firm Sells Alibaba Stock, TSMC, and Shopify

    Generation Investment, which Al Gore chairs, cut its investment in Alibaba, sold out of Taiwan Semiconductor and Shopify, and quintupled its Texas Instruments stake.

  • 3 High-Growth Stocks That Also Pay Dividends

    Here are three dividend payers likely to grow earnings at double-digit rates over the next five years.

  • Walgreens CEO Bets on Doctors Over Drugstores in Search for Growth

    Deerfield, Ill.—A year into her job as Walgreens Boots Alliance chief executive, Rosalind Brewer realized the company’s board wasn’t entirely sold on her plan to save its ailing drugstore business. Together they visited a Phoenix-area medical practice belonging to VillageMD, a chain of primary-care clinics. Walgreens months into Ms. Brewer’s tenure, doubled its stake in the chain as part of a plan to attach VillageMD clinics to hundreds of its drugstores.

  • Goldman Strategists See 24% Jump in China Stocks by Year-End

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists expect the selloff in Chinese stocks since late January to reverse as the nation’s economic reopening delivers windfall profits for businesses. Most Read from BloombergIran Nuclear Inspectors Find Uranium Enriched to 84% PurityUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaMeta Launches Subscription Service for Facebook and InstagramNorth Korea Fires ICBM, Issues New Warnings to USThe US investment bank sees potential for the MSCI C

  • Fed minutes, PCE inflation, Walmart earnings: What to know this week

    Earnings from Walmart and a key reading on inflation will offer investors the latest read on the health of the U.S. consumer in the holiday-shortened week ahead.

  • This Pharma Is Starting to Recover Nicely

    The stock trades just under eight bucks a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $1.1 billion. Let's review some positives for Aurinia and explore a covered call idea that will have solid potential returns -- even if the shares give back a good bit of their recent gains over the option duration.

  • Buy the stock-market dip? Why ‘cash’ yielding more than it has since 2007 could be king.

    Cash equivalents like Treasury bills are yielding 5% for the first time since 2007, tempting investors worried about the Federal Reserve's inflation fight.

  • Stocks Swing Higher With Focus on Rates, US-China: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks and European equity futures edged higher Monday as investors weighed hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials and geopolitical tensions.Most Read from BloombergIran Nuclear Inspectors Find Uranium Enriched to 84% PurityUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaMeta Launches Subscription Service for Facebook and InstagramNorth Korea Fires ICBM, Issues New Warnings to USA rebound in Chinese shares pushed a gauge of Asian stocks higher, while US f

  • Adani Credit Facilities Expose Collateral Web Full of Red Flags

    (Bloomberg) -- Financing arrangements across the Adani Group conglomerate have sent a fresh chill through ESG markets as investors wake up to a new risk.Most Read from BloombergIran Nuclear Inspectors Find Uranium Enriched to 84% PurityUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaMeta Launches Subscription Service for Facebook and InstagramNorth Korea Fires ICBM, Issues New Warnings to USNorway’s largest pension fund, KLP, recently dumped its entire holding of shares in Adani Green

  • I Want to Invest Passively. How Can I Create a Set-It-And-Forget-It Portfolio?

    Investing can be a complex and stressful endeavor. The idea of constant monitoring, rebalancing and stock picking can be overwhelming (not to mention costly, if done incorrectly), especially for those new to investing. But what if there were a way … Continue reading → The post How to Create a Set-It-And-Forget-It Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Coca-Cola Raises Dividend for 61st Year, and More Payout News

    The soft-drink company, Humana, Cisco Systems, and Sherwin-Williams were among the large U.S. companies that announced increases this week.

  • It’s Hard to Play the Market With Bed Bath & Beyond. These Meme Stock Investors Are Trying.

    Enthusiastic buyers sent the stock higher in January and early February, with the price at times more than doubling for the year even as the company seemed to careen toward bankruptcy. The gains then rapidly unwound after Bed Bath & Beyond landed a new financing deal, which should keep the company afloat, at least for now, but will also dilute existing shareholders. The stock has fallen for all but one of the nine trading sessions since the retailer’s deal with hedge fund Hudson Bay Capital Management was reported.

  • ‘Fake Ebitda’ Masks Risk in Debt-Laden Companies

    (Bloomberg) -- During the days of easy money, one of the most widely tracked numbers in credit markets became an unfortunate punchline.Most Read from BloombergIran Nuclear Inspectors Find Uranium Enriched to 84% PurityUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaMeta Launches Subscription Service for Facebook and InstagramNorth Korea Fires ICBM, Issues New Warnings to USEbitda, which stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization — a figure that’s akin to

  • Going Private Again Is All the Rage Among Newly Public Companies

    Ten companies that went public in 2020 or 2021 have already agreed to go private in another sign of a post-IPO-boom hangover.

  • Gold hemmed in tight range on Fed caution

    Gold prices were stuck in a tight range on Monday, as bets of more interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve dimmed the outlook for non-yielding bullion. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,844.24 per ounce, as of 0642 GMT, after falling to its lowest since late December in the previous session. Higher interest rates discourage investment in non-yielding gold, although it is considered a hedge against soaring prices.

  • Economic forecasts are getting revised up, and people aren't thrilled about it

    Stocks inched lower, with the S&P 500 declining 0.3% last week. The index is now up 6.2% year to date, up 14% from its October 12 closing low of 3,577.03, and down 15% from its January 3, 2022 closing high of 4,796.56.

  • Companies Are Laying Off Workers to Control Costs. What 27 Said on Earnings Calls.

    Savita Subramanian of BofA Global Research said tech has more costs to cut given the 20% excess hiring over the past three years.

  • Norfolk Southern, which spent $4 billion on stock buybacks last year, creates $1 million fund for Ohio train-derailment victims

    The railroad company has expanded its reimbursement program to include the entire ZIP code around East Palestine, Ohio.