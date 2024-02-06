Novartis Buys MorphoSys for €2.7 Billion to Get Cancer Drugs

(Bloomberg) -- Novartis AG agreed to buy MorphoSys AG for €2.7 billion ($2.9 billion), adding the German drugmaker’s cancer treatments to its pipeline, which the Swiss pharma company has been trying to beef up.

Novartis will pay €68 a share in cash for the company, 61% above where the stock closed on Feb. 2. MorphoSys shares surged 37% Monday to €57.40, following a Reuters report that the two companies were in advanced talks.

Novartis is emerging from a reorganization by Chief Executive Officer Vas Narasimhan, who cut jobs and spun off units to focus the company more narrowly on specific diseases with high growth potential. The Swiss company is keeping its sights on acquisition targets of $5 billion or less, Narasimhan told Bloomberg TV last week.

Novartis shares were little changed Tuesday. MorphoSys extended gains, rising as much as 16%.

“Novartis is overpaying in this transaction,” wrote Suzanne van Voorthuizen, an analyst at Van Lanschot Kempen. “We have been bearish on the MorphoSys investment case for a while.”

MorphoSys has been banking on a new experimental blood-cancer drug called pelabresib after experiencing sluggish growth of the company’s main existing therapy, the cancer drug Monjuvi. However, mixed clinical results on pelabresib that came out last year have cast doubts on the medicine, spurring some analysts to question the rationale behind the acquisition.

There is some sense in the two drugmakers working together, because MorphoSys has been studying the effectiveness of pelabresib in combination with Jakafi, a treatment that Novartis sells outside of the US, according to Mark Purcell, an analyst at Morgan Stanley.

Narasimhan has had disappointments in previous big acquisitions. Leqvio, a heart drug obtained from his largest purchase, the $9.7 billion takeover of Medicines Co. in 2019, has struggled to win market share and the company lowered its ambitions on the medicine.

MorphoSys stock has rallied in recent weeks as investors reconsidered the company’s prospects, more than doubling from its November lows. Takeover speculation has also contributed after a Betaville report said that three large pharma firms were interested.

The German drugmaker has been under growing pressure to raise funds, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. If it wins regulatory clearance for pelabresib, then it could launch that medicine as soon as mid-2025. Yet the company still needs to repay about €260 million in debt later in 2025 and sales of its only currently approved drug, Monjuvi, have been “underwhelming” of late, with more competition coming for that therapy, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

The Swiss and German drugmakers had formed an alliance in 2018, when Novartis agreed to buy the rights to a skin-disease drug from MorphoSys and co-developer Galapagos NV. However, trials on the experimental medicine ended about a year later.

In a separate deal announced Monday, MorphoSys agreed to sell the global rights for Monjuvi to partner Incyte Corp. for $25 million.

--With assistance from Tim Loh, Allegra Catelli, Naomi Kresge and Lisa Pham.

(Updates with background on MorphoSys)

