Novartis Pro Portal reimagines knowledge exchange in patient care, with seamless collaboration between the pharmaceutical industry and physicians

The product of over 120 consultations with health care practitioners, the Novartis Pro Portal is a one-stop digital hub developed to provide tailored, real-time support in daily practice.

DORVAL, QC, June 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. launches the Novartis Pro Portal, a comprehensive new medical digital resource for health care practitioners. Developed in collaboration with over 120 physicians, the Pro gives health care practitioners access to tailored, real-time support, digital knowledge and resources to improve their daily practice and drive progress for patients across Canada.

As the pandemic accelerates a digital-first approach to patient care among health care practitioners, Novartis has heard from physicians that they want faster access to resources, in a real-time, all-in-one central digital location. A vehicle for advancing medical progress, the Pro responds to this need, reimagining how knowledge is exchanged between the pharmaceutical industry and health care practitioners, for the benefit of patients. With this new digital resource, Novartis gives health care practitioners fast access to a wide and valuable range of features to enhance their practice and patient care – whenever and wherever they need them.

"The Novartis Pro is certain to be an invaluable tool for the physicians everywhere, helping to streamline access to essential support and medical information," said Dr. Tara Lad, MD FRCPC General Neurologist with a special interest in Multiple Sclerosis. "Having communication options on demand gives me easier and faster access to the resources I need, when I need them, helping give health care professionals like me back one of our most valuable commodities – time."

The Pro provides quick and easy access to digital content and services for physicians across five sections (Products; Learning Resources; Practice Support; Therapeutic Area; and Community) and consolidates medical information –which is often spread across many sources – into one centralized location. The result is a more efficient knowledge-gathering experience for physicians, allowing them to spend more time with patients.

"Developing the Pro in collaboration with more than 120 health care practitioners was an essential for Novartis," said Ben Massingham, Vice-President of Transformation and Innovation. "We wanted to make sure we got the Pro right – creating something that health care practitioners wanted and needed, rather than something we hoped they would need. The Pro marks another innovation milestone from Novartis that supports health care practitioners and their patients, while addressing gaps in care."

The Pro leverages a live and on-demand Scientific Engagement Manager, on standby Monday to Friday from 9:00-17:00 EST. The Manager is equipped to respond to medical questions within the therapeutic area and to guide users to the information they require within the portal, including interactive webinar sessions and on-demand podcasts and videos.

The Novartis Pro will launch first with a focus on neuroscience, with rheumatology as the next therapeutic area in line to be added in Fall 2022. Health care practitioners can register for their access to the Pro now, at https://bit.ly/3NnbGJH .

About Novartis in Canada

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc., a leader in the healthcare field, is committed to the discovery, development and marketing of innovative products to improve the well-being of all Canadians. Over the last 5 years, our average annual research and development investment in Canada was $47 million. Located in Dorval, Quebec, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. employs approximately 1,000 people in Canada and is an affiliate of Novartis AG, which provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving needs of patients and societies. The company prides itself on its commitment to diversity and to nurturing an inclusive and inspiring environment. Novartis is recognized as a Great Place to Work®, ranked among the Top 50 Best Workplaces™ in the country and is proudly named on the 2021 Best Workplaces™ for Women in Canada and Best Workplace™ for Mental Wellness lists. For further information, please consult www.novartis.ca.

