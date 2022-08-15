U.S. markets open in 7 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,270.25
    -10.75 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,640.00
    -78.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,541.25
    -36.50 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,010.60
    -6.30 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.05
    -1.04 (-1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.30
    -7.20 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    20.58
    -0.11 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0247
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.53
    -0.67 (-3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2114
    -0.0025 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2010
    -0.2790 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,785.35
    +239.77 (+0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    590.21
    +18.93 (+3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,500.89
    +34.98 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,876.42
    +329.44 (+1.15%)
     

Novartis provides update on Phase III CANOPY-A study evaluating canakinumab as adjuvant treatment in non-small cell lung cancer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Novartis Pharma AG
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NVS
  • NVSEF
Novartis Pharma AG
Novartis Pharma AG

  • Phase III CANOPY-A trial did not meet primary endpoint of disease-free survival in patients with stages II-IIIA and IIIB completely resected non-small cell lung cancer1

  • Findings will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting

  • Novartis remains committed to pursuing new therapeutic options that can have a meaningful impact on the lives of people with lung cancer

Basel, August 15, 2022 — Novartis announced today that the Phase III CANOPY-A study evaluating adjuvant treatment with canakinumab (ACZ885), an inhibitor of interleukin-1beta (IL-1β), in adult patients with stages II-IIIA and IIIB (T>5cm N2) completely resected (R0) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) did not meet its primary endpoint of disease-free survival (DFS) versus placebo1. No unexpected safety signals were observed.1 Findings from the trial will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting.

“We made an investment in the CANOPY program based on signals of reduced lung cancer incidence and mortality observed in the CANTOS study. These positive signals supported the study of canakinumab as adjuvant treatment for early lung cancer,” said Jeff Legos, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Oncology & Hematology Development, Novartis. “While we are disappointed CANOPY-A did not show the benefit we hoped for, every trial generates scientific evidence that supports future research and development, and we look forward to continuing to pursue new therapeutic options for people living with lung cancer, whose needs remain urgent and significant. We thank the patients and clinical investigators whose time and commitment made this research possible.”

CANOPY-A is a Phase III, multicenter, randomized, double blind study that is evaluating the efficacy and safety of canakinumab as adjuvant treatment in patients with NSCLC stages II-IIIA and IIIB (T>5cm N2), per American Joint Committee on Cancer/The Union for International Cancer Control (AJCC/UICC) 8th edition staging, whose margins are free of cancer following surgery2. In the trial, 1,382 patients were randomized 1:1 to canakinumab, 200 mg subcutaneously every three weeks, or matching placebo for up to one year2. Patients completed standard-of-care adjuvant cisplatin-based chemotherapy and radiation therapy, if applicable, prior to randomization2.

About canakinumab (ACZ885) 
Canakinumab is a human monoclonal antibody that binds with high affinity and selectivity to human IL-1β and inhibits IL-1β activity by blocking its interaction with its receptors3-5. By inhibiting IL-1β, preliminary evidence suggests that canakinumab may suppress Pro-Tumor Inflammation to 1) enhance anti-tumor immune response; 2) reduce tumor cell proliferation, survival and invasiveness; and 3) impair angiogenesis5. Pro-Tumor Inflammation enables tumor development by driving cancer-causing processes and suppressing anti-tumor immune responses6,7.

About the CANOPY program 
Novartis launched the CANOPY study program after observing significantly lower than expected rates of lung cancer mortality among patients in the Phase III cardiovascular CANTOS trial. The CANTOS trial evaluated canakinumab as a secondary prevention measure for cardiovascular events in patients following a heart attack5,8. Patients in the CANTOS trial also were at high risk for inflammatory cancers like lung cancer due to advanced age, smoking history, and other clinical risk factors5,8. Based on these findings, Novartis launched three large-scale, randomized, Phase III clinical trials and a Phase II clinical trial to investigate canakinumab as a potential treatment option in NSCLC.

Novartis and lung cancer
Lung cancer is one of the most common cancers worldwide, accounting for more than 2 million new cases diagnosed each year9. More people die of lung cancer every year than any other cancer9. There are two main types of lung cancer—small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)10. NSCLC accounts for approximately 85% of lung cancer diagnoses11, and 30-55% of patients with early NSCLC develop recurrence despite resection12.

Novartis is committed to working with the scientific and medical communities to reimagine the treatment of lung cancer and pursue advances in medicine that could extend the survival of people living with lung cancer. Novartis is developing experimental therapies that block cancer growth; learning more about ways to activate the body’s immune system; increasing understanding of the relationship between chronic inflammation and tumor growth and progression; and exploring the potential for advanced nuclear medicine to fight the disease.

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as “potential,” “can,” “will,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “look forward,” “believe,” “committed,” “investigational,” “pipeline,” “launch,” or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG’s current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people’s lives. As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently rank among the world’s top companies investing in research and development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest treatments. About 108,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at https://twitter.com/novartisnews
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact media.relations@novartis.com

References

  1. Novartis data on file.

  2. ClinicalTrials.gov. Brief Title: Study of Efficacy and Safety of Canakinumab as Adjuvant Therapy in Adult Subjects With Stages AJCC/UICC v. 8 II-IIIA and IIIB (T>5cm N2) Completely Resected Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Acronym: CANOPY-A (Canopy-A). Available at: https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03447769. Accessed on July 27, 2022.

  3. Dhimolea E, mAbs 2010;2:3–13; 3. Ilaris [Prescribing Information T2016-102].

  4. Rondeau JM, Ramage P, Zurini M, Gram H. The molecular mode of action and species specificity of canakinumab, a human monoclonal antibody neutralizing IL-1β. MAbs. 2015;7(6):1151-1160.

  5. Novartis data on file: Clinical Trial Protocol CACZ885M2301.

  6. Grivennikov SI, Greten FR, Karin M. Immunity, inflammation, and cancer. Cell. 2010;140(6):883-889.

  7. Greten FR, Grivennikov SI. Inflammation and cancer: triggers, mechanisms, and consequences. Immunity. 2019;51(1):27-41.

  8. Ridker PM, Thuren T, Zalewski A, et al. Interleukin-1β inhibition and the prevention of recurrent cardiovascular events: rationale and design of the Canakinumab Anti-inflammatory Thrombosis Outcomes Study (CANTOS). Am Heart J. 2011;162:597–605.

  9. World Health Organization. Cancer. Available at: https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/cancer. Accessed on July 27, 2022.

  10. Lemjabbar-Alaoui H, Hassan O, Yang UW, et al. Lung cancer: biology and treatment options. Biochim Biophys Acta. 2015.1856(2):189-210.

  11. American Cancer Society. About Lung Cancer. Available at https://www.cancer.org/cancer/non-small-cell-lung-cancer/about/what-is-non-small-cell-lung-cancer.html. Accessed July 27, 2022.

  12. Uramoto H, Tanaka F. Recurrence after surgery in patients with NSCLC. Transl Lung Cancer Res. 2014; 3(4):242-249.

# # #

Novartis Media Relations
E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Anja von Treskow
Novartis External Communications
+41 79 392 8697 (mobile)
anja.von_treskow@novartis.com

Julie Masow
Novartis US External Communications
+1 862 579 8456
Julie.masow@novartis.com

Veronique Boissonnas
Global Oncology Communications, Solid Tumors
+1 646 872 3153 (mobile)
veronique.boissonnas@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central

 

North America

 

Samir Shah

+41 61 324 7944

Sloan Simpson

+1 862 345 4440

Nicole Zinsli-Somm

+4 16 132 43809

Alina Levchuk

+1 862 778 3372

Isabella Zinck

+41 61 324 7188

Parag Mahanti

+1 973-876-4912


Recommended Stories

  • If You're Getting That Pins And Needles Feeling In Your Feet, You May Have One Of These Conditions

    You can develop tingling in your feet from sitting on your foot, but it could also be a sign of an underlying condition, from multiple sclerosis to diabetes.

  • Doctors Say Never Do These Things After 60

    Aging is inevitable, but how we age can be determined by our lifestyle choices. Practicing healthy habits like a balanced diet, exercise, quality sleep and managing stress can make a big difference healthwise. As we age, our bodies change and things we did in our 40s don't work in later years. Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with experts who share their tips on healthy aging and things not to do after 60. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs Yo

  • Kidney blood type switched to ‘universal donor’ in transplant breakthrough

    The blood type of a human kidney has been changed for the first time ever in a medical breakthrough that could allow people on transplant waiting lists to get an organ sooner.

  • Never Take This Pill in the Morning, Warn Experts

    Many people don't realize it, but knowing what time of day to take your medications makes a big difference with several prescriptions. When taking a new med, it's vital to ask your physician or pharmacists everything to know about the drug and what time of day will be most effective. Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with Nima Majlesi, DO, Director of Medical Toxicology at Staten Island University Hospital who shares five different medications to avoid taking in the morning and why. Please consul

  • Viral ‘mouth taping’ TikTok trend labelled ‘dangerous’

    The hashtag has 24 million views on TikTok

  • Why the UK’s efforts to vaccinate against monkeypox are faltering

    Matt and his boyfriend have spent hours on the train to London from Coventry over the past few weekends – all in the hope of getting a monkeypox vaccine.

  • What's the real risk from NY's polio outbreak?

    As NY's polio outbreak spread, experts addressed questions about everything from how polio spreads to what to know about vaccine-derived cases.

  • Hotter and Hotter Nights Could Increase Mortality Rate by 600%, Says New Research

    Even if you think you're aware of the major risks of climate change—for example, a warming planet can cause sea level rise, the loss of land and species, and more frequent catastrophic weather events—a new study released this week may shock you. Scientists are discovering that higher global temperatures may have residual effects not previously considered. That's the case with new research from a global team of scientists, which found that increasingly warm nights could cause the death rate to ri

  • Raleigh pharma raising $122M to prep for potential commercialization

    A Raleigh company developing a COPD treatment is raising more than $100 million as it moves closer to seeking regulatory approval.

  • Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September

    China's most populous city Shanghai has extended its weekly COVID-19 test requirement and extended free testing until the end of September in a bid to keep the virus in check, authorities announced on Saturday. Citizens without a record of a nucleic acid test from within seven days will be assigned a yellow code on Shanghai's health code system, the official notice said. The southern province of Hainan is currently China's worst hit region, with 594 symptomatic cases and 832 asymptomatic cases reported on Saturday for 24 hours earlier.

  • Best care for bug bites: Doctors share treatment tips for minor and severe bites

    Here’s what you need to know about bug bite treatment; doctors share their tips for addressing minor and severe bites along with warning signs people should watch for and note.

  • Supplements That are "Not Worth It," Says Pharmacist

    Millions of Americans take a dietary supplement daily to improve overall health but do they really work? Many experts believe the best way to get essential nutrients is through diet, including Dr. Jeffrey Linder, chief of general internal medicine in the department of medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. He says, "Patients ask all the time, 'What supplements should I be taking?' They're wasting money and focus thinking there has to be a magic set of pills that will ke

  • COVID takes a turn in Tri-Cities. Here’s the latest on infections and deaths

    CDC revises COVID community ratings for Tri-Cities area.

  • Medicare is on track to negotiate drug prices, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act — what it means for you

    A game-changing new bill, dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act, could dramatically reduce how much seniors have to spend on medications. There are several proposed changes for Medicare and its beneficiaries under the Senate budget reconciliation bill from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV, which was approved over the weekend. Medicare beneficiaries would be able to get the same medications, but it would cost them and Medicare less.

  • This Swiss Wellness Retreat Only Feeds You 800 Calories a Day. I Lost 10 Pounds on a One-Week Visit.

    Writer Adam Graham checked into Chenot Weggis Palace, a luxe retreat that has attracted everyone from Luciano Pavarotti to Naomi Campbell.

  • One Little-Known Side Effect of Smoking Marijuana

    The use of marijuana for both medical and recreational purposes is becoming increasingly mainstream, but marijuana's status as a schedule 1 drug ("drugs with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse," according to the DEA) makes clinical trials and research difficult, if not impossible. "We need a lot more research," says Robert Kloner, MD, PhD, chief science officer at Huntington Medical Research Institutes and professor of medicine at the University of Southern Californ

  • How the U.S. Can Solve a Shortage of Mental-Health Professionals

    Some 130 million Americans live in areas that don’t have enough mental-health workers. We asked three experts for solutions.

  • This Could Be the #1 Fruit for a Longer Life, New Study Says

    The next time you're craving some fresh fruit, you might want to grab a few grapes. Not only are they a tasty treat, but they can also help you live longer, according to a new study.In the study, recently published by the Foods journal, when around two cups of grapes were added to a daily diet that included a high quantity of high-fat foods, it resulted in lower issues with fatty liver, raised the levels of antioxidant genes, and increased lifespan. Though the study's subjects were mice rather t

  • Dog catches monkeypox after sharing owners’ bed

    A dog has been infected with monkeypox for the first time after sharing a bed with its infected owners, scientists have said.

  • Scammers don't cheat because they need the money — they cheat because they're cheaters

    Cheating in games may have more to do with personality than with economic necessity, a new study finds. ShutterstockWhy do people cheat? When we hear that a poor person scammed others out of money, we may attribute this behavior to their poverty, rationalizing that the person violated ethics and the law because they needed the money. But the rich and powerful also cheat: falsifying loan applications, evading taxes, and running Ponzi schemes that defraud investors of millions. As a behavioral eco