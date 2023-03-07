U.S. markets open in 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,058.75
    +6.25 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,477.00
    +26.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,357.00
    +33.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,907.20
    +5.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.02
    -0.44 (-0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.10
    -13.50 (-0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    20.82
    -0.32 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0667
    -0.0018 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9280
    -0.0550 (-1.38%)
     

  • Vix

    18.79
    +0.30 (+1.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1992
    -0.0034 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1460
    +0.2210 (+0.16%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,390.53
    -30.57 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    508.22
    +265.54 (+109.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,957.06
    +27.27 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,309.16
    +71.38 (+0.25%)
     

Novartis shareholders approve all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting

Novartis Pharma AG
·6 min read
Novartis Pharma AG
Novartis Pharma AG

  • Shareholders approve 26th consecutive dividend increase to CHF 3.20 (+3.2%) per share for 2022; representing a 4.0% yield1 and approximately 61% payout of free cash flow

  • Shareholders confirm Joerg Reinhardt as Chair of the Board of Directors as well as all other members who stood for re-election; John D. Young newly elected to the Board of Directors

  • Shareholders approve all other proposals of the Board of Directors, including the amendment of the Articles of Incorporation, the 2022 Compensation Report in an advisory vote, as well as the future Board and Executive Committee compensation in separate binding votes

Basel, March 7, 2023 — Novartis shareholders today agreed to the Board of Directors’ recommendations for all proposed resolutions at the Group’s Annual General Meeting (AGM). A total of 1507 shareholders were present at the meeting held in Basel, representing approximately 56.01% of the issued shares of Novartis.

Shareholders approved the 26th consecutive dividend increase since the creation of Novartis in 1996, with an increase of 3.2% to CHF 3.20 per share. Payment for the 2022 dividend will be made as from March 13, 2023. The dividend for 2022 is an approximately 61% payout of free cash flow and results in a dividend yield of 4.0%1.

Annual re-election of Members of the Board
Shareholders re-elected Joerg Reinhardt as Chair of the Board of Directors, and all members of the Board who stood for re-election, for one year. In addition, John D. Young was newly elected to the Board of Directors.

Shareholders also re-elected all members of the Compensation Committee who stood for re-election, for one year. The Board of Directors intends to redesignate Simon Moroney as Chair of the Compensation Committee.

Reduction of Share Capital
In line with the Board of Directors’ recommendation, the shareholders also approved the cancellation of 126 243 500 shares repurchased under the authorizations of March 2, 2021 and March 4, 2022 and the reduction of the share capital accordingly by CHF 63.1 million, from CHF 1 201 860 626 to CHF 1 138 738 876.

Potential further share repurchases
To allow for the full execution of the already announced share buyback of up to USD 15 billion and potential additional share buybacks, shareholders authorized the Board of Directors, in addition to the remaining authorization of CHF 7.4 billion2, to repurchase shares as deemed appropriate from time to time up to a maximum of CHF 10 billion between the 2023 Annual General Meeting and the 2026 Annual General Meeting.

Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation
Shareholders also approved the Board of Directors’ proposal for the amendment of the Articles of Incorporation of Novartis AG implementing the requirements of the reform of Swiss corporate law that came into force on January 1, 2023 and taking into account current best corporate governance practice. Among other changes, the Articles of Incorporation newly authorize the Board of Directors to hold shareholder meetings electronically. Novartis has committed to submit the corresponding authorization again to a shareholder vote at the 2025 AGM.

Votes on Compensation for the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee
In two separate binding votes, shareholders approved the total maximum aggregate amount of compensation for the Board of Directors, covering the period from the 2023 AGM to the 2024 AGM, and the total maximum aggregate amount of compensation for the Executive Committee for the 2024 financial year. Shareholders also endorsed the 2022 Compensation Report in an advisory vote.

Election of KPMG AG as Auditor
In line with the Board of Directors’ proposal, the shareholders elected KPMG AG as auditor for the financial year starting on January 1, 2023.

For a detailed listing of all resolutions at the 2023 Annual General Meeting, please visit: https://www.novartis.com/agm

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as “will,” “authorized,” “endorsed,” “advisory,” “future,” “proposed,” “potential,” “intends,” or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding the potential future impact on Novartis of the matters described in this press release, including the future commercial performance of Novartis, further share repurchases, the annual re-election and election of members of the Board of Directors and the Compensation Committee, votes on compensation for the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee, an advisory vote on the 2022 Compensation Report, the re-election of the statutory auditor, and the amendment of the Articles of Incorporation. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee as to the ultimate outcome of the matters described in this press release or their potential impact on Novartis. In particular, our expectations regarding these matters could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties regarding future demand for our products; general political, economic and business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems; the potential impact of matters discussed in this press release on Novartis management, its financial results and its competitiveness, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG’s current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people’s lives. We deliver high-value medicines that alleviate society’s greatest disease burdens through technology leadership in R&D and novel access approaches. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently rank among the world’s top companies investing in research and development. About 106,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work together to bring Novartis products to nearly 800 million people around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at https://twitter.com/novartisnews
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact media.relations@novartis.com

References

  1. Based on the SIX closing share price on March 6, 2023

  2. As of January 31, 2023

# # #

Novartis Media Relations
E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Richard Jarvis
Novartis Strategy & Financial Communications
+44 7966 118 652 (mobile)
richard.jarvis@novartis.com

Julie Masow
Novartis US External Engagement
+1 862 579 8456 (mobile)
julie.masow@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central

 

North America

 

Samir Shah

+41 61 324 7944

Sloan Simpson

+1 862 345 4440

Isabella Zinck

+41 61 324 7188

Alina Levchuk

+1 862 778 3372

 

 

Parag Mahanti

+1 973-876-4912


Recommended Stories

  • Argentina’s Copper Rush Lures Top Power Generator Central Puerto

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Argentina’s biggest power producers is trying to get in on the nation’s copper boom as the rush for key metals in the global energy transition accelerates.Most Read from BloombergUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayBrits Say Prince Harry Should Attend Coronati

  • This 11.8%-Yielding ETF Pays Large Monthly Dividends

    There are few things investors enjoy more than receiving a dividend payment each quarter. However, a popular ETF from JPMorgan, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI), takes this approach and does it one better by paying investors a dividend on a monthly basis. Not only that, but JEPI’s dividend yield is a massive 11.8% on a trailing basis, which is more than seven times the average yield for the S&P 500 of 1.65% and nearly three times the yield that investors can get from 10-yea

  • Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth

    While 2023 is still relatively young, the markets have already proved to be extremely difficult to navigate this year. Bullish in January, bearish in February and back to the bull again so far in March, the swings make it impossible to know what’s up next. One simple solution to help make sense of the confusion is to just take a leaf out of the “legendary investor” playbook. And hardly any come more legendary than George Soros. Some quarters might not be too keen on the “man who broke the bank o

  • GE stock has skyrocketed 80% in 5 months — JPMorgan says that's a problem

    GE's stock is too richly valued, warns the influential JPM coverage team.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Over 60% Upside in These 3 Lesser-Known Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Jump

    Slow disinflation and a still-strong jobs market have sparked fears the Fed may be readying to pull the trigger on further aggressive rate hikes in an effort to cool off economic activity and bring inflation down. Nevertheless, the overall backdrop of continued growth momentum isn’t necessarily bad for stocks, according to Goldman Sachs strategist Kamakshya Trivedi. “Our overall view is still more consistent with slow disinflation amid some further improvement to global growth. That mix should m

  • Is NIO Inc. (NIO) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for NIO Inc. (NIO) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • Rivian Is Raising $1.3 Billion. Investors Aren’t Impressed. The Stock Drops.

    Electric truck start-up Rivian Automotive is getting into convertibles? Well, yes—but not the kind of convertibles car buyers think of when they hear the word. Purchasing a convertible note is like buying debt and a stock option all at once.

  • The 6% CD has arrived.  Should you bite?

    Thanks to rapidly rising interest rates, many reputable banks and credit unions are now offering certificates of deposit with impressive rates above 4%. Security Plus Federal Credit Union offers an 11-month, 6% APY CD with a minimum $1,000 deposit and maximum $50,000 deposit to Baltimore City residents. Meanwhile, Frontwave Credit Union offers 6% on an 18-month CD for residents of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego Counties, California who can pony up a minimum deposit of $1,000.

  • ‘I finally woke up to reality.’ I’ve been paying a percentage of my investments to a financial adviser for years now, but I don’t think it’s worth it. Is a 1% fee really fair?

    “After too many years of paying for oversight, I finally woke up to the reality that it cannot be in the investor’s best interest as long as the manager is rewarded for assets under management.” Well, firstly the AUM model — which stands for assets under management and is often a flat 1% of one’s assets — isn’t without controversy.

  • Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Annaly Capital (NLY) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Annaly Capital (NLY) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Sell Intel Stock. The Chip Maker’s Business Model Makes No Sense, Says Analyst.

    The company's plan to to turn itself around by building up its third-party chip-manufacturing business faces serious obstacles, BofA Global Research says.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Will Powell Testimony Threaten Stock Market Rally? Apple, Tesla In Focus

    Dow Jones futures were little changed ahead of Tuesday's open. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will testify before Congress Tuesday.

  • White House Is 'Aware of' Silvergate Situation, Spokeswoman Says

    White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the presidential administration is monitoring Silvergate Bank's situation, and said Congress must act.

  • Tesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- A Tesla Inc.-inspired price war among electric vehicle makers in China is taking a toll on even the most resilient players, as evidenced by BYD Co.’s staggering $18 billion drop in the past month.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s Chi

  • Russia's deficit leaps to £29bn as Putin spends ferociously

    Russia's budget deficit jumped in the first two months of the year as Vladimir Putin suffered a slump in oil and gas takings amid sanctions triggered by his war in Ukraine.

  • Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) closed at $23.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.77% move from the prior day.

  • Stripe Faces $3.5 Billion Tax Bill as Employees' Shares Expire

    (Bloomberg) -- Stripe Inc., one of the world’s most valuable startups, told investors it plans to use money it receives in its latest round of fundraising to help cover a roughly $3.5 billion tax bill. Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearHolding Cash Will Be a Winni

  • 4 Technologies That Aren't That Big Today but Will Likely Be Massive in 20 Years

    The concept of smartphones and electric cars seemed like a pipe dream 20 years ago, but today, nearly 6.92 billion people, or 86.4% of the global population, have personal smartphones. Governments worldwide are moving toward a green future by encouraging the use of electric cars instead of vehicles with combustible engines. Investing in burgeoning technologies could increase your wealth within the next two decades. Take look at some of the most promising technologies poised to catch on. Generati

  • A Nation's Heavily Indebted Consumers Face a Painful Margin Call

    (Bloomberg) -- At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, with his job as a delivery driver bringing plenty of overtime and the cost to borrow at record lows, James Kebe went on a spending spree. He leased a boat and an all-terrain vehicle, and when his bank offered him a bigger line of credit, he maxed it out.Then interest rates started rising at their fastest pace in generations. And because Kebe’s line of credit had a floating rate, his monthly payments soared, too. The cost of his debt has now

  • ThredUp (TDUP) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    ThredUp (TDUP) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 5% and 13.10%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?