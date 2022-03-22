U.S. markets open in 5 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,460.00
    +7.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,515.00
    +79.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,402.25
    +31.75 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,068.70
    +5.90 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.00
    -1.12 (-1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.20
    -2.30 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1004
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.70
    -0.17 (-0.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3158
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.4000
    +0.9320 (+0.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,367.82
    +1,120.35 (+2.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    973.41
    +42.37 (+4.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.96
    +22.57 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,224.11
    +396.68 (+1.48%)
     

Novartis suspends some business activities in Russia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Swiss drugmaker Novartis' logo is seen in Stein
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NVS

GENEVA (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Tuesday it was suspending capital investments, media advertising, and other promotional activities in Russia but remained committed to providing access to its medicine there.

"Novartis condemns the war in Ukraine," it said in a statement, adding that "while we remain committed to provide access to our medicine in Russia, we responsibly pause the initiation of new clinical trials and the enrolment of new study participants in existing trials."

The move by Novartis follows similar steps by other drugmakers following sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Recommended Stories

  • Why Alcoa Stock Soared 10% on Monday

    Shares of aluminum company Alcoa (NYSE: AA) couldn't wait to go higher on Monday, rising 10.8% through 12:30 p.m. EDT after analysts at Argus raised their price target on the metals giant. This morning, Argus raised its estimate of Alcoa's value to $95 a share (versus the $90 and change the stock currently costs), reports StreetInsider.com. Already bullish on Alcoa with a "buy" rating, today Argus argued that Alcoa is "a well-run company with a strong track record" and is worth even more than it previously thought possible.

  • Russia Diamond Supply Squeeze May Benefit Zimbabwe Miner’s Gems

    (Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe’s biggest rough diamonds miner sees Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggering “far-reaching consequences” for the global gem industry and possibly lifting demand for its own stones.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.Hong Kong Signals Co

  • Nickel’s Rapid Cool-Down Pushes London Price Near to China’s

    (Bloomberg) -- Nickel on the London Metal Exchange is getting closer to level-pegging with China’s main market after several days of limit-down losses -- a sign that the metal’s historic short squeeze is easing.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.Hong Kong Si

  • Ukraine Update: Biden Flags Cyberattacks, Says Putin ‘Desperate’

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden said Russia’s use of a hypersonic missile against Ukraine was a sign President Vladimir Putin is growing desperate, and warned about new indications of possible cyberattacks.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.Hong Kong

  • Fertilizer prices just hit a record high sparking fears of global starvation and the worst food insecurity level since World War II

    The price of fertilizer is up more than 40% in the last month. This will hit the Middle East especially hard, while war rages in Ukraine. It's a tinderbox.

  • Boeing 737-800 crash: ‘It’s very hard to tell what happened,’ analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Cai von Rumohr joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Boeing jetliner that crashed in southern China, China's decision to ground all Boeing 737 planes, and consumer perceptions of the tragedy.

  • Two Wisconsin gas stations are suing a competitor for its low fuel prices

    Both claim the company is violating the Unfair Sales Act.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • Tesla hands over first Model Ys as German gigafactory finally goes live

    Tesla will on Tuesday hand the first Model Y cars made at its 5 billion euro ($5.5 billion) Gruenheide plant to clients, launching its first European production hub with the biggest investment in a German car factory in recent history. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will attend Tuesday's ceremony alongside Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk, marking a moment Musk had hoped would happen eight months ago but local authorities say has come comparatively quickly for a project of its size. The opening comes as Musk has flagged Master Plan Part 3 for Tesla, which he said will map out scaling Tesla to "extreme size".

  • How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan

    Many Americans dream of early retirement. It's even the basis for movements like FIRE, which stands for Financial Independence, Retire Early. But if you want to retire as soon as 52, you need a solid strategy to help you get … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Nokian Tyres defends decision to stay in Russia

    Finland's Nokian Tyres PLC on Tuesday said it has decided to continue production in Russia to ensure it retains control of its local factory, at a time when many companies are halting operations to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Nokian Tyres said it would seek to accelerate the increase of capacity at its factories in Finland and in the United States and look for additional capacity elsewhere. It also said it aims to become geographically more diversified in its manufacturing operations.

  • Oil Gains as EU Weighs Possible Ban on Russian Crude Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose for a fourth day as the European Union weighed a possible ban on Russian crude imports to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, although some key members remain opposed to such a move for now.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.Ho

  • Volkswagen exec on the electric VW bus: 'I’ve never seen this much demand for a vehicle'

    Volkswagen Group of America President and CEO Scott Keogh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the automaker's investment in North American manufacturing, the chip shortage, the electric VW bus, and what's driving the transition to electric vehicles.

  • Warren Buffett Does Deal Making Differently. Alleghany Acquisition Shows How.

    The legendary investor doesn’t use investment bankers, moves quickly, and prefers to pay cash. The deal for Alleghany is a case in point.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets about ambitious ‘Master Plan Part 3’

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subamanian joins the Live show to discuss the outlook for Tesla as the company's CEO Elon Musk tweeted about 'Master Plan Part 3'.

  • Wells Fargo’s $28 Billion Oil Lenders Are Ready for This Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- One year after Wells Fargo & Co. became one of the last big U.S. banks to make a net-zero promise, essentially marking its enormous oil and gas loan business for extinction, the bankers who dole out billions of dollars to fossil fuel aren’t panicking.Most Read from BloombergChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineUkraine Update: Ze

  • Many companies are enriching their retirement benefits

    Workers may be in for a treat – some companies plan to boost their retirement benefits in the next few years, as they look to hire and retain talent, according to a new survey. U.S. employers are improving their defined-contribution plans, such as the 401(k) plan, according to a Willis Towers Watson survey of 363 companies that together employ more than eight million people across numerous industries. The survey results come as employers are grappling with a tight employment market and struggling to hire people.

  • India to raise petrol, diesel retail prices after 4-month hiatus - dealers

    Indian state fuel retailers will raise petrol and diesel pump prices by 0.8 rupees ($0.0105) per litre from Tuesday, the first increase since November, two dealers told Reuters late on Monday. The dealers, who declined to identified, said they had received information from oil companies about the retail price for Tuesday. India's three state-run fuel retailers - Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp - dominate fuel retailing in India, and tend to move their prices together.

  • A Tax on Oil Profits That Would Be ‘Efficient and Progressive:' Analysis

    Even though gasoline prices have come down slightly in the last few days, they remain quite high by historical standards and Democrats headed into what could be a tough election this fall are looking for ways to ease the pain at the pump. As we told you last week, one of the options Democrats are discussing is a special tax on windfall profits earned by the major oil firms, with the revenues being used to provide refunds to low- and middle-income consumers. But economist Thornton Matheson of the