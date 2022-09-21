U.S. markets open in 7 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,879.00
    +6.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,853.00
    +52.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,938.50
    +16.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,800.20
    +5.10 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.19
    -0.26 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.80
    +1.70 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    19.33
    +0.15 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9968
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.16
    +1.40 (+5.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1381
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9900
    +0.2870 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,021.35
    -380.46 (-1.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.16
    -5.87 (-1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.66
    -44.02 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,370.28
    -318.14 (-1.15%)
     

Novartis to take U.S. drug patent case to Supreme Court

0
·1 min read
A sign marks the Novartis facility in Cambridge

ZURICH (Reuters) - Novartis AG plans to ask the U.S. Supreme court to uphold the validity of a patent it holds on the dosing regimen for multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya after suffering a setback in a federal appeals court ruling, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.

The ruling meant HEC Pharma and other drugmakers would potentially be able to launch a generic version of 0.5mg Gilenya imminently, pending any other judicial actions, it said.

"Should generics launch in the US, we expect FY 2022 sales to be negatively impacted by USD 0.3bn. With regard to 2022 Full Year Guidance for Group sales and core operating income growth, we continue to expect both in the mid-single digit range, in constant currencies," it added.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Paul Carrel)

Recommended Stories

  • Is Trending Stock The Walt Disney Company (DIS) a Buy Now?

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Disney (DIS) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • China-Based COVID-19 Shot Neutralizes Omicron Subvariants

    China-based Clover Biopharmaceuticals Ltd announced data from its ongoing Phase 3 study evaluating SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum) as a universal COVID-19 booster vaccine candidate. Clover created its COVID-19 vaccine candidate by combining SCB-2019 with Dynavax Technologies Corporation's (NASDAQ: DVAX) adjuvant. The data showed that SCB-2019 elicited superior neutralizing antibodies against the omicron BA.5 subvariant, the currently dominant variant, when administered as a heterologous third dose comp

  • Automakers tackle patent hurdle in quest for in-car tech

    Over a dozen automakers including Toyota and Nissan, have signed up with a platform for patent licences from 51 tech companies, aiming to simplify access to wireless technology and avoid costly legal battles. Avanci charges a flat fee of $20 per car, increased this month from $15 previously, with the money distributed among patent holders. The new signings - which also include Renault, Stellantis, and Honda - mean 80-85% of cars with 2G technology or higher are licensed through the platform, Avanci vice president Mark Durrant said in an interview.

  • Fed set for big rate hike as waters get choppy for world's central banks

    The Federal Reserve is expected on Wednesday to lift interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point for a third straight time and signal how much further and how fast borrowing costs may need to rise to tame a potentially corrosive outbreak of inflation. The policy decision, due to be announced at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), will mark the latest move in a synchronized policy shift by global central banks that is testing the resilience of the world's economy and the ability of countries to manage exchange rate shocks as the value of the dollar soars. While investors largely expect the Fed to lift its policy rate by 75 basis points to the 3.00%-3.25% range, markets could be unsettled by the updated quarterly economic projections that will be released along with the policy statement.

  • Russian Oil Flows Dive, Hurting Putin's War Chest

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports have fallen sharply in the first half of September, hit first by a storm in the Pacific and then by an unexplained decline in shipments from the Baltic. Flows to the big Asian buyers — China and India — aren’t offsetting a drop in volumes for Europe.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth

  • Turkey's Erdogan believes Azerbaijan-Armenia could reach lasting peace

    "We believe that it is possible to sign a comprehensive peace agreement between the two countries as soon as possible," Erdogan said, speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a ceasefire last week, ending two days of violence linked to a decades-old dispute between the former Soviet states over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. The fighting, which each side blamed on the other, left more than 170 soldiers dead and threatened to drag Turkey, Azerbaijan's key backer, and Armenia ally Russia into a wider conflict at a time of already high geopolitical tensions.

  • U.S. delivers over 25 million COVID boosters; Moderna's shot in limited supply

    Some U.S. pharmacies like CVS Health and Walgreens Boots Alliance also reported on Tuesday that government supply of Moderna's updated shot remains limited, causing appointments for the product to vary across the country. In a statement late on Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it authorized ten batches of Moderna's updated booster shots made at a Catalent facility in Indiana after it deemed them safe to use. The Catalent facility is currently not authorized by the FDA to manufacture Moderna's updated booster shots and the regulator said the company requested it to authorize these batches in light of the current supply issues.

  • Trevi Therapeutics Shares Jump After Complete Data From Chronic Cough Trial

    Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRVI) announced results from the full set of subjects in its Phase 2 CANAL trial of Haduvio for treating chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Following the statistically significant efficacy results from interim analysis (N=26) conducted in February 2022, the company concluded enrollment early in March 2022. Topline data from the full set of subjects (N=38) in the Phase 2 CANAL trial was statistically significant for the trial's primary endpoint a

  • Why Novavax and Johnson & Johnson Stocks Slipped Today

    The latest pronouncements by the president aren't exactly doing the two healthcare companies any favors.

  • A Chronic Disease Still Waiting for a Drug

    As biotech companies take new shots at fatty liver disease, investor skepticism and potential payoffs are high.

  • Moderna Provides Vaccine For Preclinical Studies As WHO Tries Developing Its Own COVID-19 Shot: Report

    Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine would be used in a World Health Organization effort to develop mRNA shots to increase production and access for developing countries, Bloomberg reported. Moderna didn't supply the vaccine directly. It allowed the vaccine to be provided by the French government after a request from the United Nations-backed Medicines Patent Pool. Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) refused a similar request because it didn't regard the need as urgent. France will provide the mRNA

  • Best Pharmaceutical ETFs for Q4 2022

    Pharmaceutical exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer investors access to a basket of U.S.-based and foreign stocks of drug manufacturers and related companies in a single investment. These companies discover, develop, and produce medications used to cure disease, vaccinate, or alleviate symptoms of illness.

  • Bluebird Bio stock falls after FDA approves gene therapy

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses the reversal in Bluebird Bio shares after the FDA approved its second gene therapy.

  • Merck To Start New Islatravir HIV Trials With Lower Dose After FDA Hold

    Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) will initiate a new Phase 3 program with once-daily islatravir to treat people with HIV-1 infection. These new Phase 3 studies will evaluate a once-daily oral combination of doravirine 100 mg and a lower dose of islatravir (DOR/ISL). One study will evaluate DOR/ISL in previously untreated adults with HIV-1 infection, and two studies will evaluate DOR/ISL as a switch in antiretroviral therapy (ART) in adults with HIV-1 infection virologically suppressed. Certain study p

  • AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Scores Approval In Europe

    The European Commission has approved AstraZeneca plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) Evusheld (tixagevimab and cilgavimab, formerly AZD7442), a long-acting antibody combination as COVID-19 treatment in adults and adolescents. The approval comes for COVID-19 patients who do not require supplemental oxygen and are at increased risk of progressing to severe COVID‑19. The approval was based on results from the TACKLE Phase 3 trial, which showed that one intramuscular dose of Evusheld provided clinically and statist

  • FDA advises against cooking chicken with cold medicine in response to 'Sleepy Chicken' trend

    Food and Drug Administration cited 'Sleepy Chicken' – a social media phenomenon where raw chicken is cooked in cold medicine – as an example of over-the-counter drug misuse.

  • Roche's (RHHBY) Vabysmo Gets Approval for nAMD & DME in Europe

    The European Commission approves Roche's (RHHBY) Vabysmo for treating neovascular or wet age-related macular degeneration and visual impairment due to diabetic macular edema.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    It's hard to imagine a world in which pharmaceutical spending doesn't increase year in and year out.

  • The new COVID-19 booster arrives in Illinois. How is it different from the previous booster

    How is the new COVID-19 booster different from the previous booster and should I get it?

  • NanoViricides Reports Its Novel Monkeypox Antiviral Could Reach Clinical Status Rapidly

    By Rachael Green, Benzinga