Novartis to unveil new data at ASCO and EHA from its robust portfolio, including overall survival in prostate and breast cancer

- Overall survival and radiographic PFS from phase III study of investigational radioligand therapy 177Lu-PSMA-617 VISION trial of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer to be presented at ASCO plenary

- New Kisqali (ribociclib)* overall survival data from extended follow-up of MONALEESA-3 trial in patients with postmenopausal HR+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer

- Phase II results for oral, targeted factor B inhibitor iptacopan (LNP023) as first line monotherapy in anti-C5 treatment-naïve patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria

- Updated efficacy and safety results from pivotal ELARA trial of Kymriah® (tisagenlecleucel) in relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma

- Data demonstrate Novartis innovation for patients and strength of its four therapeutic platforms: targeted therapies, radioligand therapy, cell and gene therapy and immunotherapy

EAST HANOVER, N.J., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novartis will present new data from its portfolio of approved and investigational targeted, radioligand, cell and gene and immunotherapies at the upcoming 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and 2021 European Hematology Association (EHA) Virtual Congress. More than 110 abstracts, including Novartis-sponsored and investigator-initiated trials, will be presented at the meetings.

"Our bold ambition is to extend and improve the lives of those living with cancer and serious blood disorders, and ultimately find cures," said Susanne Schaffert, PhD, President, Novartis Oncology. "These exciting data from across our four therapeutic platforms illustrate how we are uniquely positioned to deliver transformative innovations that may bring renewed hope for patients."

Key highlights of data accepted by ASCO:

Efficacy and safety results from Phase III VISION study of investigational targeted radioligand therapy 177 Lu-PSMA-617

Kisqali ® (ribociclib)* overall survival analysis from MONALEESA-3

Piqray ® (alpelisib) long-term disease control data from SOLAR-1

Kymriah ® (tisagenlecleucel) updated efficacy and safety results from Phase II ELARA trial in patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma

Investigational agent tislelizumab** RATIONALE 302 pivotal data in advanced/unresectable metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma and Phase II data in patients with MSI-H or dMMR solid tumors

Early data demonstrating innovation in solid tumors with novel assets TNO155 and NIS793; further combination studies and NIS793 Phase III planned to start later this year

Analysis of pyrexia-related and efficacy outcomes with new pyrexia management algorithm in patients with stage III BRAF-mutation positive melanoma treated with adjuvant Tafinlar ® (dabrafenib) and Mekinist ® (trametinib)

Tabrecta ® (capmatinib)*** updated analysis from Phase II GEOMETRY mono-1 trial

Lutathera® (lutetium Lu 177 dotatate)**** final overall survival data from Phase III NETTER-1 study in adults with somatostatin receptor-positive midgut neuroendocrine tumors

Key highlights of data accepted by EHA:

Iptacopan (LNP023) efficacy and safety results from Phase II oral monotherapy trial as first-line treatment in patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria

Subgroup analyses of REACH2 trial evaluating Jakavi ® (ruxolitinib)***** in acute graft-versus-host disease

Results from X2105 study of sabatolimab (MBG453), a novel immuno-myeloid therapy targeting TIM-3, in patients with a myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia

Safety and efficacy results from the Phase II SOAR trial evaluating Promacta®/Revolade® (eltrombopag) in patients with severe acquired aplastic anemia who cannot use ATG

* Kisqali was developed by the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research (NIBR) under a research collaboration with Astex Pharmaceuticals.

** In January 2021 BeiGene granted Novartis rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize tislelizumab in North America, Europe, and Japan through a collaboration and license agreement.

*** Tabrecta is an oral and selective MET inhibitor licensed to Novartis by Incyte Corporation in 2009. Under the Agreement, Incyte granted Novartis worldwide exclusive development and commercialization rights to capmatinib and certain back-up compounds in all indications.

**** Lutathera is a registered trademark of Advanced Accelerator Applications, a Novartis company.

***** Jakavi is a registered trademark of Novartis AG in countries outside the United States. Jakafi is a registered trademark of Incyte Corporation. Novartis licensed ruxolitinib from Incyte Corporation for development and commercialization outside the United States.

