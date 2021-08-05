U.S. markets close in 6 hours 16 minutes

NovaSignal Appoints Mark Laret, President and CEO of UCSF Health, to its Board of Directors

NovaSignal Corporation
·3 min read

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NovaSignal Corp., a medical technology and data company specializing in assessing cerebral blood flow, announced today that its board of directors has appointed Mark R. Laret as an independent director, effective August 5, 2021. Mr. Laret is president and chief executive officer of UCSF Health.

“It is a privilege to have Mark, a nationally recognized leader in healthcare, join NovaSignal’s board of directors. With more than four decades in the healthcare industry, his experience building, leading, and growing large healthcare networks will be extremely valuable as the adoption of NovaSignal’s solutions continues to grow,” said Diane Bryant, Chairman and CEO of NovaSignal.

Mr. Laret joined UCSF in 2000 and has led initiatives to improve patient and family healthcare experiences, to improve the quality and safety of care, and to establish a regional network of hospitals and physicians. Over his career at three major academic medical centers, he has managed physician groups, created a health insurance plan, developed industry-leading marketing, managed-care, and business development practices, and led the transformation of medical facilities, equipment, and IT infrastructure. Mr. Laret is also a founder of Canopy Health, a doctor- and hospital-owned accountable care network of more than 4,000 health care providers in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“The healthcare industry faces enormous pressure to improve the quality and safety of patient care while reducing costs. I’m impressed with the vision at NovaSignal to leverage its technology to all these ends by improving and accelerating the diagnosis of multiple conditions using AI-driven, robotic cerebral ultrasound,” said Mr. Laret. “I look forward to working with the company’s leadership and board of directors as they work to expand access to this innovative technology.”

Prior to joining UCSF, Mr. Laret held several leadership positions at UCLA Medical Center from 1980 to 1995 before serving as CEO of UC Irvine Medical Center from 1995 to 2000. He is chair of the board of directors of Canopy Health and past chair of the Association of American Medical Colleges, the Council of Teaching Hospitals, and the California Hospital Association. He serves on the board of directors for NASDAQ-listed Nuance Communications, and previously served on the board of NYSE-listed Varian Medical Systems. Mr. Laret earned a bachelor's degree at UCLA and a master's degree at the University of Southern California (USC), both in political science.

About NovaSignal: Founded in 2013, NovaSignal Corp. is a medical technology company whose mission is to save lives by unlocking the power of blood flow data. The company’s FDA-cleared NovaGuide Intelligent Ultrasound combines non-invasive ultrasound, robotics, and artificial intelligence to assess real-time cerebral blood flow. Using cloud computing and data analytics, NovaSignal supports physicians in their clinical decision making of diseases identified through cerebral blood flow. This includes strokes, intra-cardiac shunts, and intra-pulmonary shunts. To learn more, visit novasignal.com.

Media Contacts:
Lerie Kane, VP, Marketing, NovaSignal Corp. lerie@novasignal.com
Theresa Masnik, SHIFT Communications tmasnik@shiftcomm.com


