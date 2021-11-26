Novation's Circuit Rhythm groovebox is $100 off for Black Friday

Novation has dropped the price of one of its most recent grooveboxes by 25 percent for Black Friday. Until December 6th, sampler enthusiasts and beatmakers can snag the Novation Circuit Rhythm for $300, a discount of $100.

Circuit Rhythm

Circuit Rhythm builds on the simple screen-free workflow that helped make the original Circuit such a hit. This groovebox is focused on sampling, and it seems Novation was inspired by the Roland SP series .

We gave the Circuit Rhythm a score of 87 in our review . Novation says the machine runs for up to four hours on a single charge, but in testing it typically operated for three to three and a half hours before requiring a recharge. We liked the sampling and slicing features and the simple, intuitive workflow. However, the more advanced features take some getting used to and, if you're not careful, it's easy to push an effect like delay, reverb or sidechain from barely noticeable to over the top.

Novation doesn't often run sales on its products. So, this is a good deal on an solid entry-level sampler.

