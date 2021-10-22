U.S. markets open in 7 hours 52 minutes

“Novaturas” will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the financial results for the nine months of 2021

AB Novaturas
·1 min read

AB “Novaturas” invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar scheduled on the October 27, 2021 at 10.30 am (EET). The presentation will be held in English.

The webinar will be hosted by the Chief Executive Officer of the Company Audronė Keinytė and Head of Finance Giedrius Ribakovas who will introduce the Company’s unaudited financial results for the first nine months of 2021 and will answer the participants’ questions.

After the presentation investors are welcome to ask questions. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage participants to send their questions before the webinar until October 27th at Emilija.Ivanauskaite@nasdaq.com

How to join the webinar?

To join the webinar, please register via following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2697917179559942412 . You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions how to join successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will take only few seconds. In case plug-in can't be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, opens automatically. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the company’s website on www.novaturasgroup.com and on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.

What is a corporate webinar?

A corporate webinar is a virtual conference, during which company’s representatives provide information about the company and its performance. Webinar allows interactive communication and a possibility to ask questions and get answers directly from the company while being located anywhere.

Head of Finance
Giedrius Ribakovas
giedrius.ribakovas@novaturas.lt,
+370 616 79601


