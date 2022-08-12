U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,231.25
    +21.50 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,453.00
    +149.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,385.00
    +73.75 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,988.80
    +12.50 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.91
    -0.43 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.40
    -4.80 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    20.28
    -0.07 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0299
    -0.0027 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.04
    +0.30 (+1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2160
    -0.0042 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2940
    +0.2950 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,947.29
    -573.60 (-2.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    569.13
    -5.61 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.52
    +43.61 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,546.98
    +727.65 (+2.62%)
     

“Novaturas” will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the financial results for the 1H of 2022

AB Novaturas
·1 min read
AB Novaturas
AB Novaturas

AB “Novaturas” invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar scheduled on the August 18, 2022 at 9:00 am (EET). The presentation will be held in English.

The webinar will be hosted by the Chief Executive Officer of the Company Vitalij Rakovski who will introduce the Company’s unaudited financial results for the first half of 2022 and will answer the participants’ questions.

After the presentation investors are welcome to ask questions. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage participants to send their questions before the webinar until August 18th at Emilija.Ivanauskaite@nasdaq.com

How to join the webinar?

To join the webinar, please register via following link: https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1T_cnVvURfuuSAq6Jufj2Q. You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions how to join successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will take only few seconds. In case plug-in can't be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, opens automatically. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the company’s website on www.novaturasgroup.com and on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.

What is a corporate webinar?

A corporate webinar is a virtual conference, during which company’s representatives provide information about the company and its performance. Webinar allows interactive communication and a possibility to ask questions and get answers directly from the company while being located anywhere.

CFO

Arūnas Žilys

arunas.zilys@novaturas.lt, +370 615 88259


Recommended Stories

  • Powell Needs to Speak Up to Stop Ill-Fated Market Rally, Strategist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Principal Global Investors’ Seema Shah is no stock market bull but says the rally that erupted Wednesday may continue until the head of the Federal Reserve steps up and stops it.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerRuto, Odinga Shy of Victory in Latest Vote Counts: Kenya

  • Elon Musk Says Lithium Demand Will Continue to Boom — Here Are 2 Stocks That Could Benefit

    Let’s talk about electric vehicles (EVs) and their batteries. The high price of gasoline – still up about $2 since President Biden took office – has boosted interest in EVs. Greater customer curiosity will lead naturally to higher demand, and now we get to batteries, and lithium. Lithium is a metallic element essential in the construction of high-voltage battery systems, and every EV built needs an average of 8 kilos of the metal. Industry experts are saying that lithium demand will far outstrip

  • SEC launches investigation into claims of Melvin Capital misleading investors on meme stocks

    Yahoo Finance reporter Alexandra Semenova details a new report that the SEC is investigating Melvin Capital for potentially misleading investors.

  • Illumina (ILMN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    Illumina (ILMN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -9.52% and 4.73%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Semiconductor companies have split into two groups — the resilient and the risky

    Even outperformers including AMD and Nvidia face a slowdown in some segments after years of surging demand.

  • Have stocks bottomed? Not until this ‘gorilla’ in equity markets budges, warns BofA

    The big-money investor in U.S. stocks is households, not hedge funds or major corporations. Until households start selling, stocks haven't hit their lows, warns BofA Global.

  • Investors are Shorting These 10 Chinese Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 Chinese stocks investors are shorting. If you want to skip our discussion about the turmoil in the Chinese economy, go directly to Investors are Shorting These 5 Chinese Stocks. NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO), KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE), and TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) are some of the stocks that investors are […]

  • Stock market bulls eye technical signal for further gains

    Some stock market bulls are watching a technical indicator for clues on whether a summer rebound in U.S. equities will roll on. The S&P 500 is up 15% from its mid-June low, a rally that gained even more momentum after Wednesday's U.S. inflation data showed consumer prices unchanged for July. The stock surge, which has delivered the S&P's best eight-week period in more than a year, has brought the index within sight of a 50% retracement of its bear market loss.

  • Meta’s Susan Li will join a growing group of Fortune 500 CFOs under 40

    The average age of a Fortune 500 CFO is 53, but a group of leaders became finance chiefs before their 40th birthday.

  • Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends

    One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends. 1. Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) pays a 3.61% annualized dividend and trades on the New York Stock Exchange with an average daily volume of 815,000 shares. The monthly dividend payment is $0

  • Rivian’s Losses Nearly Triple to $1.7 Billion

    The electric-vehicle maker said its operating loss is expected to grow to $5.45 billion, from its previous projection of $4.75 billion for the full year, further pressuring the startup to conserve cash and move quickly to fill customer orders.

  • Don’t Trust This Stock Rally. Strategists See More Trouble Ahead for S&P 500.

    Bank of America strategists are remaining cautious. U.S. households represent $38 trillion in assets, or about 52% of the U.S. equity market, and these folks have not yet begun to sell, they say.

  • China’s SMIC Warns of ‘Rapid Freeze’ as Smartphone Demand Skids

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. warned that clients in sectors such as smartphones were freezing orders, underscoring how a downturn in consumer electronics demand is hurting the chip sector.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerRuto, Odinga Shy of Victory

  • Ryan Reynolds spent nearly $3 million before consulting his wife Blake Lively: ‘We’re still working through that one’

    Financial planners share how much spouses should be able to comfortably spend from joint income.

  • Inflation: What July’s CPI data means for the Fed

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Cheung explains July Consumer Price Index (CPI) data and what the report means for the Fed moving forward.

  • Hapag-Lloyd more than trebles H1 net profit, sees economic uncertainty

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German container shipper Hapag-Lloyd on Thursday posted a net profit of 8.7 billion euros ($8.94 billion) for the first half of 2022, more than three times as much as a year earlier, but said war in Ukraine and the coronavirus crisis somewhat clouded its prospects. The company, the world's fifth-biggest container line, upheld forecasts made on July 28 for full year 2022 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to range between 18.2 billion and 20.1 billion euros, and for earnings before interest and tax to come in between 16.3 billion and 18.2 billion euros. But the forecast remained subject to uncertainties about the war, the COVID-19 pandemic and signs that spot freight rates were beginning to ease, the company said.

  • Grocery prices in July had largest price increase since 1979 — with one food staple rising by 38% on the year

    The rise in the cost of living cooled in July, but not for grocery prices. The price of consumer goods and services was steady in July from the previous month, as the Labor Department said Wednesday. In July, the inflation rate compared to a year ago was 8.5%, lower than 9.1% in June, a 41-year record, helped by lower prices in energy.

  • Masayoshi Son Is Now Down $4 Billion on His SoftBank Side Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Masayoshi Son has now lost more than $4 billion on a series of side deals he set up at SoftBank Group Corp. to boost his compensation, a painful blow triggered by the broad downturn in the technology market. Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerRuto, Odinga Shy of Victor

  • Stocks and Futures Rise as Inflation Worries Abate: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and US equity futures rose Friday as investors assessed whether signs of cooling inflation will enable the Federal Reserve to pivot to less aggressive interest-rate increases.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerRuto, Odinga Shy of Victory in Latest Vote Counts: K

  • 3 Growth Stocks Show Rebounding Strength, Get Spots On The Watchlist

    Arthur J. Gallagher, EXL and Medpace have risen sharply in recent weeks. As noted later in this story, the ideal entry point for these LTL plays typically arrives on a pullback to a key moving average. The latest follow-through by the Nasdaq arrived on June 24.